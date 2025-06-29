Small Precautions

Geremie Barme
3d

Nils, an excellent essay, as is that of the great Martin Jay. I have included it in my “Contra Trump” series and will discuss Clio in China (a country where, as Hu Ping, the veteran advocate of democracy, puts it “History is the national religion”) in Part 2:

https://chinaheritage.net/journal/america-history-cant-judge-it-certainly-wont-absolve/

Chris
5d

Nils, i enjoyed your piece but clearly i am more optimistic. If you are correct the populace will switch sides and vote the better politicians and their better policies in. No need for despair.

It is also interesting that i find your basis for believing these awful events are not likely.

Immigration should be legal, we can accommodate larger legal number provided they are vetted and can assimilate. The Biden policy was immoral and we are suffering the consequences. The Trump policy of repatriation of illegal felons is supportable. Congress needs to get its act together to change the law to allow for a path to citizenship. That may take a cycle or two. There are a few ways to make this acceptable across the aisle.

As for climate change, we are a long way from understanding the climate and there are numerous actors that force natural variations to the point that isolating co2 are the control knob is impossible. None of the weather events you note are even 50:50 according to the IPCC. We don’t even know what caused the recent 2023 spike in SST, nor why it dropped equally fast in mid 2024. The numerous quotes from globalists in the UN and EU that CC must operate on the precautionary principle and that is acceptable due to the need to change the world economic system.

Resource limits are indeed a justified basis for looking at this hard and much work going on today will support future technologies that will be a superior to today’s offerings. Logic would dictate that we transition to nuclear asap replacing coal and then gas. W&S have no role until we have affordable DEFRs to lean on (which is nuclear today) and W&S are pointless when they must be backed up with nuclear. Ju’ sayin’.

Oil and gas may only have 100 yrs (longer if prices continue to increase which then allows the affordable transition). Coal can be converted to gas and liquid fuels for transport (hundreds of years of coal recoverable resources exist) and many of the other uses traditionally available in oil systems.

In conclusion, there are many years of potential greatness in this Republic of ours, i do not share your pessimism.

