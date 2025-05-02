As I have discussed severally here and elsewhere, the American research university finds itself reeling under a political assault, spearheaded by forces operating under the banner of “Make America Great Again.” MAGA, with a clarity that should unnerve their opponents, recognizes universities as institutional redoubts of cultural and political opposition to their reactionary agenda. Chris Rufo’s interventions at New College in Florida were not an isolated incident but, by his own telling and observable effect, a proving ground, an “opening move” (as Rufo himself put it) in “a conservative counterrevolution” intended for national deployment. Enforced via a multi-front assault that includes slashing federal funding, taxing endowments, pulling accreditations, eliminating student visas, and crippling the student loan system, the initial salient is the effort to roll back DEI programs or combat anti-Zionism. But make no mistake: the ultimate objective is to eliminate academic freedom altogether.

This is not hyperbole; it is a sober assessment drawn from a systematic reading the global authoritarian playbook, a manual composed and consulted by strongmen from Brazil’s Bolsonaro to Hungary’s Orbán to Turkey’s Erdoğan, in which the defunding and systemic purging of universities figures as standard operating procedure. Drawing on a long homegrown tradition of anti-intellectualism, the real goal of MAGA is to make America stupid and provincial again.

This offensive strikes at a moment when universities are particularly exposed, subjected to a crossfire of criticism from nearly every point on the political spectrum. From the right, the indictment is that they function as “woke indoctrination factories,” propagating what are deemed “communist” ideas. From segments of the left, the critique is that they act as engines of neoliberal reproduction, burdening graduates with crippling debt while engaging in problematic partnerships with corporate interests. Libertarians often dismiss them as anachronistic credentialing mills, disconnected from the ostensible demands of the “real world.” The postwar consensus, which held that universities were vital national assets meriting bipartisan investment, has, for all intents and purposes, evaporated.

The fundamental value of universities

This postwar consensus, now in tatters, had its origins in a moment of profound national purpose and foresight during and following the Second World War. It was most clearly articulated in Vannevar Bush’s landmark 1945 report to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “Science: The Endless Frontier.” Bush, who had directed the wartime Office of Scientific Research and Development, possessed a keen understanding of how scientific and technological superiority had contributed decisively to the Allied victory. His report was a powerful argument for sustaining and expanding federal investment in scientific research during peacetime. Central to Bush’s vision was the claim that “basic research is the pacemaker of technological progress.” He argued that fundamental scientific inquiry, driven by curiosity rather than immediate practical application, was the wellspring from which future innovations, industries, and solutions to societal challenges would inevitably flow. The report posited that science and democracy were not merely compatible but partners in the pursuit of a better future, and crucially, that “freedom of inquiry must be preserved.” This understanding formed the basis of a compact: the government would provide substantial financial support for investigator-initiated research, primarily conducted at universities, and in return, the scientific community would pursue knowledge for the national good. This framework, designed to protect scientific autonomy through mechanisms like peer review while ensuring public benefit, became the bedrock of American science policy for decades, propelling the nation to global leadership in research and innovation.

Amidst the multi-front siege described above, the urgent question for those tasked with the stewardship of these institutions — and indeed, for anyone invested in the health of a democratic society — is how best to safeguard and enhance that which is uniquely valuable about the research university. So let us begin by asking: What are the irreducible core functions that these institutions perform with unparalleled efficacy, functions whose weakening or loss would inflict grievous injury upon our democratic society?

Universities possess three core competencies: the rigorous training of experts, the generation of path-breaking new knowledge, and the preservation and transmission of existing knowledge. Let me underscore what is absent from this enumeration: the remediation of historical injustices or the direct advocacy for specific social justice outcomes. While I do not deny that these constitute worthy societal objectives, they are not tasks for which the research university possesses a unique institutional advantage. Such battles are more appropriately waged within the explicit political arena or by civil society organizations with clear moral mandates. To conflate the university’s core intellectual mission — the unsparing pursuit and preservation of systematic truth, or Wissenschaft — with a generalized social justice agenda risks diluting its purpose and weakening its defenses against external attack.

The Deweyan Ideal

It is within these core competencies that the profound, albeit often poorly articulated, significance of the research university to the functioning of democracy resides. The philosopher John Dewey observed a deep structural homology between the practices of science and the animating principles of democracy. Both, he noted, fundamentally reject appeals to external authority. Both are predicated on open inquiry, the unfettered exchange of ideas, transparency of method, and perhaps most critically, possess built-in mechanisms for self-correction. Evidence and reasoned argument, rather than dogma or diktat, constitute the valid currency of both realms. Errors are not treated as heresies to be suppressed but as valuable opportunities for revision and refinement. “The method of democracy,” Dewey wrote, “is to bring conflicts out into the open where their special claims can be seen and appraised, where they can be discussed and judged.”

The research university, at its most effective, serves as the institutional embodiment of this Deweyan ideal. The process of knowledge creation within its precincts — the very act of research — is founded upon skepticism, peer review (a formalized system of critique), and the relentless testing of hypotheses against empirical evidence. This process is inherently anti-authoritarian; it thrives on dissent and the challenging of established orthodoxies. When universities function as they should, they are enacting a form of democratic epistemology in microcosm, standing in stark contrast to the top-down, authority-based knowledge systems favored by illiberal regimes.

Furthermore, the university’s role in cultivating experts extends beyond merely producing skilled technocrats. It is fundamentally about shaping minds capable of rigorous critical analysis, the discerning evaluation of evidence, and the exercise of reasoned judgment. These are capacities indispensable for an informed citizenry capable of navigating the torrent of disinformation that characterizes contemporary political life. Expertise generated through processes that are open, rigorous, and self-correcting provides a vital bulwark against propaganda and politically motivated falsehoods. As Vannevar Bush himself put it, “it is part of our democratic creed to affirm the intrinsic cultural and aesthetic worth of man’s attempt to advance the frontiers of knowledge and understanding.”

Finally, the function of knowledge preservation and transmission, particularly vital within the humanities, is indispensable for the health of a democratic society. A revitalized humanities should prioritize not an endless (and often risibly performative) remediation of the past’s sins, but rather the demanding and crucial task of preserving and transmitting what is worthy and enduring from that past. This is not an argument for uncritical veneration. Instead, it is an acknowledgment that democratic societies require a deep historical consciousness, a robust cultural memory, and access to a diversity of intellectual traditions to comprehend the present, to imagine plausible alternative futures, and to resist the simplistic, often barbaric narratives peddled by authoritarian forces. A citizenry cut off from what Matthew Arnold called “the best that’s been thought and known” — across the full spectrum of human cultures — is a citizenry easily manipulated.

Doctors of Philosophy, Heal Thyselves!

However, the university’s capacity to perform these democracy-sustaining functions is presently compromised, not solely by external pressures but also by internal fragilities. Various critiques of the contemporary academy — the crushing burden of escalating tuition, the potential irrelevance of certain modes of teaching and research, the embrace of what some term “activist scholarship” at the expense of Wissenschaft, and a palpable crisis of purpose within many humanities disciplines—are not merely negligible quibbles. They represent significant institutional failures to adapt to contemporary realities and, crucially, to articulate and forcefully defend the university's core value proposition within the current political landscape. The spiraling cost of higher education fuels populist resentment and lends credence to the accusation that universities function primarily as elite enclaves disconnected from broader societal needs. The blurring of boundaries between scholarly inquiry and overt activism provides ammunition to those who contend that universities are ideological indoctrination centers, thereby eroding public trust in academic expertise. And the failure of the humanities, in many quarters, to fully embrace their vital role as curators and transmitters of civilizational knowledge, opting instead for a primary focus on critique and remediation, leaves them vulnerable to defunding and perceived irrelevance. These internal shortcomings create openings that political actors intent on dismantling the university system are happy to exploit.

Saving the research university, then, necessitates more than merely repelling the immediate political onslaught. It demands a unflinching internal reckoning. Universities must confront the challenges inherent in their operational and financial models. They must rigorously defend the principles of free inquiry while simultaneously upholding exacting standards for scholarly rigor, pushing back against intellectual fads that subordinate the pursuit of truth to predetermined political or social agendas. And the humanities must reclaim their essential role as custodians and transmitters of civilizational knowledge, understanding this not as a retreat from relevance, but as an indispensable contribution to fostering critical thought and bolstering democratic resilience.

Ultimately, the defense of the research university is not about shielding institutional inertia or protecting academic privilege. It is fundamentally about safeguarding a vital social and intellectual space where the Deweyan principles of democratic inquiry — the categorical rejection of appeals to authority, the unwavering commitment to evidence, the embrace of critique, and the inherent capacity for self-correction — can be actively practiced and systematically propagated. These principles stand in direct antithesis to the forces of authoritarianism that are currently gaining ground across the globe. A relentless focus on the core competencies that embody these principles — the training of experts, the creation of new knowledge, and the preservation of existing knowledge — constitutes the university’s most effective, perhaps its only, defense against those who would undermine it, from both without and within. The stakes involved transcend departmental budgets or academic prestige; they concern the very intellectual foundations upon which a democratic society rests.