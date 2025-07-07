Small Precautions

Geremie Barme
3d

Nils: a nice overview. Thank you. Back in 2014 I encapsulated it in the following way: “in today’s China, party-state rule is attempting to preserve the core of the cloak-and-dagger Leninist state while its leaders tirelessly repeat Maoist dicta which are amplified by socialist-style neo-liberal policies wedded to cosmetic institutional Confucian conservatism.” The successes are undeniable, even if the system is cynical and self serving. Moreover, through his obduracy and amassing of power, Xi Jinping sets China up to repeat the historical failure of the CCP: succession politics. Since 1921, the party has only seen one peaceful transfer of power, that of 2003.

Eric Engle
2d

State capitalist mercantilist dictatorship though increasingly transitioning into a new power people’s democracy.

