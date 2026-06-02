Small Precautions

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Joseph Bianchi 🤺's avatar
Joseph Bianchi 🤺
Jun 2

Good stuff, I sometimes go back and forth on the acceleration though. The two halves of this, the inevitability politics and the Fyodorov genealogy, strike me as the same phenomenon. Fyodorov's "Common Task" was eschatology: resurrection of the ancestors as obedience to a Christian hope, with God doing the raising. Strip the God and the structure survives intact: the ambition, the universal scope, the conquest of death.

That isn't secularization. It's heresy in the precise sense: orthodox form, contents swapped. Silicon Valley transhumanism is a Christian eschatology with the cross deleted.

Its exactly the inevitability rhetoric you flag. "The future is coming whether you like it or not" is a debased parousia, the Second Coming rewritten as product roadmap. Thiel's "alternative to politics" is what eschatology has always been recruited for: a future so certain it dissolves the obligation to deliberate now. Arendt saw this; so did Augustine, from the other side.

You're right that the rate of change isn't rising. But what's new isn't speed it's the thinning of buffers. The slack that used to absorb shocks is gone, so agitation reads as acceleration. Fragility, not velocity, Itself a kind of manufactured inevitability.

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Giampiero Campa's avatar
Giampiero Campa
Jun 4

"what we’re most wrong about today" IMO, the mistreatment of farm animals at scale, and the idea that people can be free to broadcast whatever they want without any regard about consequences.

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