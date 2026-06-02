I’ll admit I’m not entirely comfortable being called a futurist.

The label has a problem: there’s no data about the future. None. You can’t run an experiment, you can’t check your conclusions against evidence that doesn’t exist yet.

Which means the field of “future studies” — futurism, futurology, take your pick — is filled with people who’ve found they can say almost anything with confidence and rarely are held accountable. I’ve spent twenty years doing work that gets described as futures thinking, and the part that still bothers me is how many charlatans and bullshit artists pervade the space.

For more than a year now I’ve been an interviewer for Futurology, the Berggruen Institute’s podcast.

I sit across from neuroscientists, philosophers, novelists, technologists and engage in a discipline I actually trust. Not prediction. Definition. Naming what is in fact changing, and refusing the cheap confidence that makes so much futurism a racket.

So when Futurology’s producer Grant Slater and I sat down to talk through the intellectual history of futurology, I wanted to start there: with the problem of legitimacy. What would it actually mean to think rigorously about the future?

What’s the logos in futurology?

My own answer, for what it’s worth, comes from being a historian first. When you write history, you spend a lot of time thinking in counterfactuals — what if the battle had gone differently, what if the crop hadn’t failed, what if different decisions had been made? That discipline of imagining alternative paths out of any given present is, I think, the most honest method we have for thinking about the future too. If the cliché is that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes,” then the futurologist’s job is to figure out the meter.

The Modernist Sense of the Future

One of the fun threads in our conversation was Grant’s research into Russian cosmism — a 19th-century intellectual tradition built around a philosopher named Nikolai Fyodorov, who believed that humanity’s singular purpose should be to defeat death and resurrect the ancestors. Fyodorov was a devout Russian Orthodox Christian, not a technologist, but the movement that grew out of his ideas — “cosmism,” after the Russian word for space — ended up anticipating an extraordinary range of what we now call transhumanist ideas: conquering nature, extending life indefinitely, colonizing other worlds.

When you trace that thread forward to the cryonics vats Grant found in a barn outside Moscow — and then forward again to Silicon Valley — you start to see a strange continuity. The people who are most obsessed with conquering death and escaping Earth today are not as original as they think they are.

But cosmism is just one strand. The late 19th and early 20th century saw a general quickening — in fiction, in art, in architecture — all of it iterated attempts to cope with the fact that the future had become genuinely open. For the first time in human history, people understood that the world their grandchildren would inhabit might (indeed was likely to) be fundamentally unrecognizable to their grandparents.

As I say to Grant, that way of regarding the future is a quintessentially modern (modernist) idea. For most of human history, the future was assumed to be more or less like the present. As the great conceptual historian Reinhard Kosseleck has convincingly argued, the revolutionary consciousness of time as open-ended — the sense not only that the future will be radically different from the past, but that humans have agency in determining what future we get — is a product of the last few hundred years. And as the French Revolution showed almost immediately, it’s an idea with a very dark underside. A lot of the worst atrocities of the 20th century were committed in the name of creating a glorious future.

An Origin Story

The word “futurology” itself has a moving origin story. It was coined by Ossip Flechtheim, a Jewish intellectual born in Ukraine, who studied under Carl Schmitt — the legal theorist who became the chief jurist of the Nazi Party — before being expelled from Germany as the Nazis rose to power. Flechtheim fled to America, joined the army, and then returned to Germany after the war to help prosecute people like his former dissertation advisor.

In 1945, in the middle of all that, he wrote an essay called “Teaching the Future,” proposing a new academic discipline. The -ology was intentional: he wanted systematic, reasoned inquiry, not prophecy. He’d watched what happened when powerful people pursued their vision of the future without constraint, and he wanted to build the intellectual infrastructure to do better.

The idea that we need rigorous, pluralistic, interdisciplinary thinking to navigate toward something other than catastrophe is what eventually produces think tanks like RAND, foresight-oriented consultancies like my former employer Global Business Network, and eventually places like the Berggruen Institute. It’s also what still animates why I do this work.

Acceleration?

One of my unfashionable opinions is that I don’t think the future is accelerating in any deep sense (that is, that the rate of change is accelerating), though I do think we’re being hyper-stimulated in ways that can make it feel that way. But agitation and acceleration are not the same thing. The telegraph and the railroad changed the rhythms of daily life at least as dramatically as the smartphone and the airplane, maybe more. What is genuinely new, however, is the speed of adoption of new technologies, which keeps getting faster partly just because there are more people on earth and more of them are connected.

What I’m personally more interested in is how certain powerful people are trying to use the feeling of acceleration to foreclose political possibility. If you can convince people that a particular future is inevitable — that Social Security is going to fail, that technology will route around democratic institutions, that war between the United States and China is inevitable, that Trump is going to serve a third term as President — then you’ve done most of the work of making it so. Creating a sense of inevitability about the future is one of the most powerful political tools there is. I think about that a lot these days.

Peter Thiel’s infamous line that technology is “an incredible alternative to politics” is the clearest statement of this project. Hannah Arendt spent her career systematically dismantling the idea that we can ever escape politics, because we are, as Aristotle said, the political animal. The zoon politikon. Thiel’s anti-politics and his anti-humanism aren’t coincidental. They’re are warp and woof.

Two final thoughts

Grant closed the way the show always closes, by asking me — as I’ve asked so many guests — what we’re most wrong about today. It’s a stranger thing than I expected, sitting on the receiving end of my own question.

I suggested two things. At the civilizational scale: the way we’ve continued burning fossil fuels in full knowledge of the damage it is causing, and above all will cause to future generations. I think those future generations will look back on this the way we look back on slavery: as an obvious moral catastrophe that people at the time found endless reasons to rationalize. People who fly private jets today — many of whom see themselves as if not the heroes, then at least the winners of our present moment — will likely be regarded in the post-climate-change future much as plantation owners in the antebellum South are regarded today.

At the human scale: the way the United States as a country handles mental illness and homelessness. I spent seven years living next to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. It is, without exaggeration, one of the most horrible places I have ever seen anywhere in the world — and I’ve traveled widely. People there have been abandoned by every institution that was supposed to help them, and the main response of the state is to wait until they commit a crime and then warehouse them in prisons alongside people who are there for entirely different reasons. We will be ashamed of this.

The future isn’t only something we plan for. It’s also something we’re already failing at, right now, in plain sight. Let’s do better.

Futurology releases a new conversation every Tuesday. You can watch and listen to the rest of the show here: https://www.youtube.com/@Futurologypod