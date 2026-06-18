Small Precautions

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
6d

The pre-AI part of this is specific to the top tier of the US university system and often even a subset of that (Ivy League, Stanford, UC, Chicago). In Australia, the issues are totally different, focusing on underfunding and mismanagement. Same for UK and much of Europe AFAICT.

Interesting ideas on AI which I will think about a bit more.

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1 reply by Nils Gilman
The Alignment Myth/G. Campbell's avatar
The Alignment Myth/G. Campbell
Jun 19

Coming from an academic family with lifelong association to universities, can I say that this was a really great read and on point. thanks.

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1 reply by Nils Gilman
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