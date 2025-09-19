“Prejudice is the term we use to describe our opponent's facts; fact is the term we use to describe our own prejudices.” - Felix Cohen

One kind of intellectual-historical phenomenon that has long fascinated me is how certain intellectuals have their ideas appropriated by people whose politics are the opposite of theirs. Ergo leftwing Hegelians (e.g. Karl Marx), rightwing Leninists (e.g. Steve Bannon), leftwing Schmittians (e.g. Giorgio Agamben), rightwing Gramscians (e.g. Chris Rufo), leftwing Heideggerians (e.g. Herbert Marcuse), or rightwing Alinskyites (e.g. James O’Keefe). In each of these cases, the pupil of course had to drop some features of the master’s work in order to fit it into his own political agenda, but it goes to show that there is no subtle political idea that is not appropriable and weaponizable against the agenda of its originator.

The latest entry in this sort of political-intellectual inversion is the MAGA movement’s inverted embrace of a left-liberal idea: the theory of legal realism. The core tenet of legal realism is simple: the law isn't a neutral arbiter of justice; it’s a political tool, and judges are just politicians in robes. But whereas the original version was a nuanced critique of the fiction of judicial objectivity, the inverted MAGA version is a crude, weaponized version, shorn of its academic rigor and deployed as a battering ram against the perceived political enemies of the right.

This transformation represents a shocking if not entirely surprising reversal for the conservative legal movement. For decades, the American legal right championed a philosophy of judicial restraint and originalism. They groomed and promoted judges who would interpret the Constitution and statutes based on their alleged original intent, who saw their role as passive servants of the law rather than active shapers of policy. This was the intellectual bedrock of the Federalist Society and the conservative legal movement, a bulwark against what they saw as activist liberal judges “legislating from the bench.” Figures like Antonin Scalia were lionized for their adherence to this rigid, textualist view. The belief was that the law should be impartial, applied equally to all, and insulated from the whims of political fashion.

Yet, as the MAGA movement gained momentum, this reverence for judicial neutrality began to fray. The transition was gradual but is now unmistakable. The complaints about a “deep state” and a “rigged system” extended to the judiciary. When judges, even those appointed by Republican presidents, ruled against Donald Trump, they were not seen as upholding the rule of law. They were seen as part of the conspiracy, as “Obama judges” or “RINOs.” This narrative was more than a talking point; it was a fundamental shift in how the law was perceived. The law was no longer a sacred, abstract principle. It was a weapon to be used by one side and a hurdle to be overcome by the other. The scales of justice were not to be balanced, but to be tipped in favor of the cause.

The true irony lies in the origins of legal realism itself. The movement emerged in the early 20th century, propelled by thinkers who sought to expose the metaphysical fictions of legal formalism. They argued that judicial decisions were influenced not just by statutes and precedents, but by the personal biases, social backgrounds, and political views of the judges themselves. This was a critical, progressive project, aimed at revealing the inherent power dynamics within the legal system. It was meant to highlight the ways in which the law could perpetuate inequality and serve the interests of the powerful. The goal was to force a reckoning with the gap between the law’s aspirational impartiality and its practical, often biased, application. This tradition would eventually evolve into Critical Legal Studies, a kind of law school school cousin of Critical Race Theory.

The MAGA version of this theory has stripped away the critical and academic elements and weaponized the core idea. For them, it’s not a call for a more just system; it’s a justification for judicial partisanship. If the law is just politics, then there’s no reason to feign impartiality. A judge’s loyalty should be to the cause, not to a dusty legal text. This view is evident in the push for judges who are not just conservative, but who are seen as loyal to the movement’s leader. The vetting process is no longer just about legal philosophy; it’s about perceived political alignment and a willingness to challenge established norms. The question is no longer “Will this judge uphold the law?” but “Will this judge do what’s necessary to help our side win?”

This shift marks a transition from the rule of law to a rule by law — a hallmark of authoritarianism. The rule of law, in its classical sense, means that everyone, including the government, is subject to and accountable under a stable, known set of laws. The law is a shield, protecting individuals from arbitrary power. In contrast, a rule by law uses the legal system as an instrument of power for the ruling regime. The law is no longer a neutral framework but a tool to be wielded to achieve political ends. While the outward appearance of legality is maintained, the underlying purpose is political control and the suppression of opposition. The law becomes a means to an end, rather than an end in itself.

This dynamic is illuminated by the political theorist Ernst Fränkel’s “Dual State” theory, a concept he developed while observing Nazi Germany. Fränkel argued that the Nazi regime operated with two parallel legal systems: a “Normative State” and a “Prerogative State.” The Normative State was the realm of traditional law, where predictable and rational legal rules still applied to everyday life and non-political matters. You could still rely on contract law or property law. However, alongside this, the Prerogative State existed. This was a parallel system where the ruling power could make arbitrary decisions based on political expediency, outside the bounds of established law. (A prerogative power is one that allows a monarch or dictator to act without regard to the law.) This applied to political opponents and anyone deemed an enemy of the state.

The MAGA movement’s application of weaponized legal realism suggests a similar, albeit nascent, dual-state dynamic. It’s a pragmatic approach to power. The movement doesn’t seek to dismantle the entire legal system; it only aims to corrupt the parts that matter politically. For politically sensitive issues — like investigations into a former president, challenges to election results, the prosecution of political adversaries, and above all, who is included in the political community — the law is treated as a political battlefield where loyalty and outcomes matter more than procedure and precedent. For everything else, the normative legal system can largely be left intact. This selective application of legal norms creates a system where the law is not applied equally to all, but rather serves as an instrument to protect the regime's allies and punish its enemies. The law becomes a sword, not a shield.

The embrace of this crude legal realism is a calculated risk. It offers a powerful explanation for why the system appears to be “against” them and provides a justification for a no-holds-barred approach to judicial appointments. But in doing so, the MAGA movement is dismantling the very institutions that the conservative legal movement spent decades building. They are, perhaps unknowingly, using a tool forged by their ideological opponents to wage war on the very concept of a neutral, impartial rule of law. (As an aside, I should say that I have long been leery of the post-liberal leftist legalism, precisely because I felt they were clearing space for the authoritarian right to move into.)

The shift to weaponized legal realism also explains why MAGA’s proposed jurisprudence can disregard plain constitutional text and precedent. If the law is merely a political tool, then textual fidelity and historical precedent are secondary to achieving the desired political outcome. This mindset allows for proposals like ending birthright citizenship or a third presidential term for Donald Trump, despite clear constitutional prohibitions.

Two most prominent examples of this phenomenon are the Trump regime’s proposals to abolish birthright citizenship and to allow Trump to enjoy a third presidential term. Both of these ideas fly in the face of longstanding understandings of core constitutional principles, yet MAGA is actively discussing them as viable political goals, rather than as legal impossibilities.

The 14th Amendment states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” This language, intended as a direct repudiation of the Dred Scott decision that denied citizenship to African Americans, has been understood for over a century to grant citizenship to virtually all people born within the US, regardless of their parents' immigration status. The Supreme Court affirmed this in the landmark 1898 case of United States v. Wong Kim Ark.

However, the MAGA movement’s arguments against birthright citizenship hinge on a selective and strained reading of the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” They contend that children of undocumented immigrants are not under the “complete” jurisdiction of the US government, as their parents may still be subject to the laws of their home countries. This interpretation is widely rejected by legal scholars and is at odds with more than a century of legal precedent. Candidly, from the point of view of anyone still in intellectual hock to the legal ancien regime, the reading is laughable.

But under the MAGA legal realist lens, this is a political demand masquerading as a legal one. The purpose isn’t to faithfully interpret the Constitution but to achieve a policy goal — restricting immigration — by any means necessary. The law is not an objective text to be followed, but a linguistic puzzle to be manipulated until it yields the desired political outcome. The arguments are not about what the law is, but what the movement wants it to be. Originalism and stare decisis be damned.

Similarly, the suggestion that Donald Trump could serve a third presidential term directly contradicts the 22nd Amendment, which states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” The text is unambiguous, as was the aim of those who wrote the amendment. The amendment was ratified after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four terms to codify the two-term tradition set by George Washington, so that no President could again wield so much power for so long.

The legal arguments proposed to circumvent this are an impressive piece of legalistic contortionism. They rely on a narrow, hyper-literal reading of the amendment’s word “elected,” suggesting that a former president could somehow become president again through a different mechanism, such as being appointed Vice President and then succeeding to the presidency. These arguments are largely dismissed by traditional constitutional scholars as ludicrous.

For the MAGA movement, however, the legal arguments aren’t the point. The proposals themselves are a test of political loyalty and a demonstration of disdain for a system perceived as rigged. The real question isn’t, “Is this legal?” but rather, “Can we get away with this?” If the courts are just political actors, then appointing the right judges might make the impossible, possible. This is the ultimate expression of weaponized legal realism: the Constitution isn’t a fixed rulebook that binds in-groups and out-groups alike, nor is the ultimate arbiter the text itself, but only raw political power. The very act of proposing such moves serves to normalize them and to push the boundaries of what is considered acceptable, reinforcing the idea that all legal questions are, at their core, just political ones.

By adopting and twisting the insights of legal realism, the MAGA movement is redefining the function of the legal system. It is trading the noble, if imperfect, pursuit of impartial justice for the cynical, zero-sum game of political power. The consequence will be a future in which the law is no longer a shared foundation of a free society, but a weapon in the hands of the ruling regime.