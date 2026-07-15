Small Precautions

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Cian O'Connor's avatar
Cian O'Connor
8d

All of this stuff would be terrifying if what he's describing was remotely plausible. But it isn't

For the past 40 years a large chunk of the AI/computing world has had an almost religious belief that AGI was was inevitable once computers got fast enough. There's no evidence to support this belief, and if anything there is plenty of evidence to counter it (every AI project prior to this one has stalled once the problem domain got sufficiently complex). But religious manias don't require evidence. There is zero reason currently to believe that AGI is a possibility. Zero. Anyone who claims otherwise should be treated like any other cultist.

> Russell’s answer: something like a cyberattack that takes down a national power grid or freezes a country’s financial system for weeks, with the resulting deaths concentrated among people who depend on hospitals, medicine deliveries, or basic infrastructure that simply stops working.

Whenever someone suggests that a cyber attack could take down a power grid, it's a sign that they don't know much about cyber security. As for the other things. We've lived with that reality (and despite that we've done very little to fix cyber-security) for 20+ years. These things have all happened, and continue to happen, but life goes on. AI tools can be used for hacking, but these are ML tools that look nothing like LLMs and require lots of engineering work from cyber security specialists. When an impartial outsider compared the Anthropic tools performance to existing security tools, they found that it performed significantly worse. This was a marketing stunt (which amusingly backfired). I've been in the tech industry 30 years - and one thing that has been true for that entire time is that you cannot trust a single test/demo/claim that tech companies make. It's all marketing BS. Tech companies lie.

> Or, in a scenario that requires human assistance for now but won’t for long, an engineered pathogen.

The AI tools that are used in biotech are:

a) Different to LLMs.

b) Tools that require huge amounts of human engineering in order to be useful/usable.

c) Are in no way autonomous.

A drill is a very dangerous tool in the wrong hands - but left to it's own devices it will not kill you.

There is an apocalyptic problem looking, but its an environmental crisis. We are living through a mass extinction event, the seas are dying and the climate is changing at rate unprecidented for millions of years. If it continues, it will wipe out human civilization (or worse). We have no workable solution, except for the politically unacceptable one of degrowth. But instead we're discussing implausible science fiction stories. About a technology which (so far) has had less impact than the humble spreadsheet. It's maddening.

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Richard Tyson's avatar
Richard Tyson
8d

“…hoping for a survivable catastrophe because it seems more achievable than proactive governance.” I’d want to know what you think this implies about the contemporary (elite) expectations of governance overall. It clearly seems there is no present expectation of ongoing governance, but there is a implied expectation of sudden future governance once things go wrong. Why would anyone think that? If we aren’t practicing it, keep degrading it, and actively defund it and the technocratic capabilities that underpin it—why on earth would we expect governance to be fit to show up and save us at all later? It’s like we have a fairytale of governance. But even reduced to fairytale it still seems like something these people wish for… weird.

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