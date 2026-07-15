UC Berkeley computer scientist Stuart Russell has been warning about risks posed by advanced AI for longer than almost anyone in the field. But unlike most people who make apocalyptic predictions, Russell is also a titan in the field, having co-authored with Peter Norvig the authoritative textbook of the field of AI: Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach. Last month, I sat down with Russell for the Futurology podcast, and one exchange in particular has stuck with me since.

We were talking about why the handful of CEOs racing to build AGI keep racing even though several of them privately believe the odds of catastrophe are real. The short answer is that they’re stuck in a prisoner’s dilemma. Two of them, Dario Amodei at Anthropic and Demis Hassabis at DeepMind, have both said this year that they would stop if everyone else agreed to stop too, a statement Russell called remarkable and, as far as he knows, unprecedented in the history of capitalism. But nobody has agreed to stop, and nobody is forcing them to.

I asked Russell whether he thought a coordinated pause was realistic. His answer was to me the most eye-opening thing in the conversation. He told me that one CEO, who he wouldn’t name, had told him that he doesn’t think government will step in until there’s a “Chernobyl-scale disaster,” and that this CEO considers that the best-case outcome. The alternative, in his view, is that government stays on the sidelines and we eventually get something bigger and irreversible instead.

We hear so much crazy shit these days that it’s hard to take it all in, but I want to ask you to pause and really take that in: the industry’s own leadership has concluded that meaningful regulation probably will require an empire-delegitimating mass casualty event — and that this is the good version of how things go.

We spent some time trying to make that concrete. What might an AI Chernobyl actually look like? Russell’s answer: something like a cyberattack that takes down a national power grid or freezes a country’s financial system for weeks, with the resulting deaths concentrated among people who depend on hospitals, medicine deliveries, or basic infrastructure that simply stops working. Or, in a scenario that requires human assistance for now but won’t for long, an engineered pathogen. Chernobyl itself, he noted, cost around four thousand lives and roughly a trillion dollars in today’s terms. COVID cost twenty million lives and sixteen trillion. The range of what counts as Chernobyl-scale in AI terms is not small.

What’s disturbing isn’t that Russell thinks this is likely. It’s that the industry’s own leadership has quietly made peace with needing a disaster to get the political system to move, and is essentially hoping the disaster turns out to be containable rather than terminal. That’s a wild place for an entire industry to have arrived at collectively: hoping for a survivable catastrophe because it seems more achievable than proactive governance.

There was one hopeful data point. Russell mentioned that a recent close call: the reaction to the release of Anthropic’s advanced system Fable 5 (and its private version, Mythos 5). The new model showed such alarming cyberattack capabilities in testing that the Commerce Department ordered Anthropic to suspend its availability just three days after its release. More broadly, Russell told me, the White House is now quietly starting to talk to the major AI labs about a regulatory regime resembling the FDA. Six months earlier, he said, that conversation would have been unthinkable.

What Russell didn’t mention, because it happened after we recorded, is that a couple of weeks after the initial suspension, Anthropic announced that the US government had lifted restrictions on both Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Since the beginning of this month this supposedly wildly risky model is now again generally available for a nominal monthly fee. Great!

Whether this back and forth counts as progress, or just confirms his larger point that we only move when we’re frightened, is a question neither of us fully resolved. The rest of the conversation covers the economics of AGI, Russell’s estimate that the net present value of AGI is something like fifteen quadrillion dollars (that 15 billion billions), what a good outcome for ordinary people might look like, and why he suspects the industry’s basic founding assumption, that more intelligence is always better, may look as embarrassing in fifty years as some of the field’s other founding beliefs already do. Do check it out!