Waiting for the AI Chernobyl
In which I converse with Stuart Russell for the Futurology podcast
UC Berkeley computer scientist Stuart Russell has been warning about risks posed by advanced AI for longer than almost anyone in the field. But unlike most people who make apocalyptic predictions, Russell is also a titan in the field, having co-authored with Peter Norvig the authoritative textbook of the field of AI: Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach. Last month, I sat down with Russell for the Futurology podcast, and one exchange in particular has stuck with me since.
We were talking about why the handful of CEOs racing to build AGI keep racing even though several of them privately believe the odds of catastrophe are real. The short answer is that they’re stuck in a prisoner’s dilemma. Two of them, Dario Amodei at Anthropic and Demis Hassabis at DeepMind, have both said this year that they would stop if everyone else agreed to stop too, a statement Russell called remarkable and, as far as he knows, unprecedented in the history of capitalism. But nobody has agreed to stop, and nobody is forcing them to.
I asked Russell whether he thought a coordinated pause was realistic. His answer was to me the most eye-opening thing in the conversation. He told me that one CEO, who he wouldn’t name, had told him that he doesn’t think government will step in until there’s a “Chernobyl-scale disaster,” and that this CEO considers that the best-case outcome. The alternative, in his view, is that government stays on the sidelines and we eventually get something bigger and irreversible instead.
We hear so much crazy shit these days that it’s hard to take it all in, but I want to ask you to pause and really take that in: the industry’s own leadership has concluded that meaningful regulation probably will require an empire-delegitimating mass casualty event — and that this is the good version of how things go.
We spent some time trying to make that concrete. What might an AI Chernobyl actually look like? Russell’s answer: something like a cyberattack that takes down a national power grid or freezes a country’s financial system for weeks, with the resulting deaths concentrated among people who depend on hospitals, medicine deliveries, or basic infrastructure that simply stops working. Or, in a scenario that requires human assistance for now but won’t for long, an engineered pathogen. Chernobyl itself, he noted, cost around four thousand lives and roughly a trillion dollars in today’s terms. COVID cost twenty million lives and sixteen trillion. The range of what counts as Chernobyl-scale in AI terms is not small.
What’s disturbing isn’t that Russell thinks this is likely. It’s that the industry’s own leadership has quietly made peace with needing a disaster to get the political system to move, and is essentially hoping the disaster turns out to be containable rather than terminal. That’s a wild place for an entire industry to have arrived at collectively: hoping for a survivable catastrophe because it seems more achievable than proactive governance.
There was one hopeful data point. Russell mentioned that a recent close call: the reaction to the release of Anthropic’s advanced system Fable 5 (and its private version, Mythos 5). The new model showed such alarming cyberattack capabilities in testing that the Commerce Department ordered Anthropic to suspend its availability just three days after its release. More broadly, Russell told me, the White House is now quietly starting to talk to the major AI labs about a regulatory regime resembling the FDA. Six months earlier, he said, that conversation would have been unthinkable.
What Russell didn’t mention, because it happened after we recorded, is that a couple of weeks after the initial suspension, Anthropic announced that the US government had lifted restrictions on both Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Since the beginning of this month this supposedly wildly risky model is now again generally available for a nominal monthly fee. Great!
Whether this back and forth counts as progress, or just confirms his larger point that we only move when we’re frightened, is a question neither of us fully resolved. The rest of the conversation covers the economics of AGI, Russell’s estimate that the net present value of AGI is something like fifteen quadrillion dollars (that 15 billion billions), what a good outcome for ordinary people might look like, and why he suspects the industry’s basic founding assumption, that more intelligence is always better, may look as embarrassing in fifty years as some of the field’s other founding beliefs already do. Do check it out!
All of this stuff would be terrifying if what he's describing was remotely plausible. But it isn't
For the past 40 years a large chunk of the AI/computing world has had an almost religious belief that AGI was was inevitable once computers got fast enough. There's no evidence to support this belief, and if anything there is plenty of evidence to counter it (every AI project prior to this one has stalled once the problem domain got sufficiently complex). But religious manias don't require evidence. There is zero reason currently to believe that AGI is a possibility. Zero. Anyone who claims otherwise should be treated like any other cultist.
> Russell’s answer: something like a cyberattack that takes down a national power grid or freezes a country’s financial system for weeks, with the resulting deaths concentrated among people who depend on hospitals, medicine deliveries, or basic infrastructure that simply stops working.
Whenever someone suggests that a cyber attack could take down a power grid, it's a sign that they don't know much about cyber security. As for the other things. We've lived with that reality (and despite that we've done very little to fix cyber-security) for 20+ years. These things have all happened, and continue to happen, but life goes on. AI tools can be used for hacking, but these are ML tools that look nothing like LLMs and require lots of engineering work from cyber security specialists. When an impartial outsider compared the Anthropic tools performance to existing security tools, they found that it performed significantly worse. This was a marketing stunt (which amusingly backfired). I've been in the tech industry 30 years - and one thing that has been true for that entire time is that you cannot trust a single test/demo/claim that tech companies make. It's all marketing BS. Tech companies lie.
> Or, in a scenario that requires human assistance for now but won’t for long, an engineered pathogen.
The AI tools that are used in biotech are:
a) Different to LLMs.
b) Tools that require huge amounts of human engineering in order to be useful/usable.
c) Are in no way autonomous.
A drill is a very dangerous tool in the wrong hands - but left to it's own devices it will not kill you.
There is an apocalyptic problem looking, but its an environmental crisis. We are living through a mass extinction event, the seas are dying and the climate is changing at rate unprecidented for millions of years. If it continues, it will wipe out human civilization (or worse). We have no workable solution, except for the politically unacceptable one of degrowth. But instead we're discussing implausible science fiction stories. About a technology which (so far) has had less impact than the humble spreadsheet. It's maddening.
“…hoping for a survivable catastrophe because it seems more achievable than proactive governance.” I’d want to know what you think this implies about the contemporary (elite) expectations of governance overall. It clearly seems there is no present expectation of ongoing governance, but there is a implied expectation of sudden future governance once things go wrong. Why would anyone think that? If we aren’t practicing it, keep degrading it, and actively defund it and the technocratic capabilities that underpin it—why on earth would we expect governance to be fit to show up and save us at all later? It’s like we have a fairytale of governance. But even reduced to fairytale it still seems like something these people wish for… weird.