I had a great conversation with the delightful Alex Alben on the Resposible AI podcast, which dropped yesterday. In a wide-ranging conversation, I tried to advance a pragmatic, historically grounded approach to AI governance, technological change, and futurism. My central argument was that law and governance must adapt to how people are actually using AI systems — while avoiding both utopian hype and apocalyptic fatalism. Overall, here (as always) I strived for a position that is sober but not fatalistic: regulate functionally, govern subsidiarily, resist hype, and consciously construct better futures through informed dialogue.

We began with a discussion reprising my article in Times three months ago about how we really need to protect people’s privacy rights on AI much more. People are already using AI chatbots as quasi-therapists, confiding intimate personal information. Yet, unlike conversations with doctors, lawyers, or clergy, these exchanges currently lack meaningful legal privilege. Drawing on U.S. jurisprudence recognizing therapist–patient confidentiality, I argued for a “functionalist” approach: if chatbots are functionally serving therapeutic roles, then legal protections should evolve accordingly. At the same time, I insisted that privilege must be paired with responsibility. Just as human therapists have a “duty to warn” authorities in cases where their clients pose a credible threat of harm to themselves or others, AI companies should bear analogous obligations. In my view, this is a “both/and” model — privacy protections coupled with duties to intervene when serious risks arise.

On governance more broadly, I tried to situate AI regulation within a larger question: who should govern global technologies? National regulation risks regulatory capture if concentrated where companies are headquartered; distant regulation risks becoming moralized trade policy. I pointed to transnational models such as ICANN as imperfect but suggestive precedents for shared governance. Absent coordination, I think we are at risk of a balkanized technological world of siloed “hemispheric stacks” — U.S., Chinese, European, etc. — leading to fragmentation rather than an open global system. Some people might prefer that, but I remain personally wedded to the regulative ideal of an open global society. While AI both at the system and app layers could theoretically fragment into national stacks, I consider that outcome undesirable and advocate for coordination mechanisms that preserve interoperability and intercommunicability.

We then turned to the book I wrote two years ago with Jonathan S. Blake, Children of a Modest Star. I discussed the concept of “planetary subsidiarity” (which regular readers of this substack will be familiar with): that governance authority should reside at the smallest level capable of addressing a problem, but that planetary-scale challenges (like climate change or pandemic risk) require governance beyond nation-states.

Then we talked about the ideological role of Silicon Valley elites, something I have written about on this platform. Borrowing Antonio Gramsci’s concept of the “organic intellectual,” I argue that figures like venture capitalists and tech founders function as ideological spokespeople for a particular vision of technology — one shaped by their position as winners within capitalism. I tend to take a pretty cynical view of their calls for regulation, in that I believe they welcome regulation only and exactly to the degree that it creates rules that entrench them as incumbents.

On the optimism–pessimism divide within the Tech discourse, I generally adopt a deflationary stance. AI is a genuine general-purpose technology on par with the internet or electricity. Yet both “doom” and “cornucopian” narratives exaggerate its trajectory. (As I have been doing regularly on this topic, I cite Vaclav Smil’s incredible book Growth, in which he enunciates the general principle that all things in the universe that grow, from microbes to megacities to supernovas, follow an S-curve pattern: rapid early expansion followed by stabilization. But the key point here is that in the early phase of an S curve, the growth appears (infinitely) exponential — a position that the people invested in that growth have extremely motivated reasons for believing will last forever. But it won’t: all growth eventually levels off, including the growth in the power of AI foundational models.) AI will automate many rote knowledge jobs, as earlier technologies eliminated other forms of work, but this will entail neither civilizational collapse nor transcendence.

Finally, we had a methodological discussion about how to think about the future, where I hit many of my regular talking points. That while the future cannot be predicted with certainty, it can be analyzed in structured ways. That unfortunately the field denoted “futurism” mostly doesn’t do that and is filled with charlatans. That visions of the future — especially from science fiction — help shape technological development. But I did add something that I have not noted on the record before, which is that the prevalence of, on one side, dystopian tech narratives among the wordcels and, on the other side, and utter hubris among the shape rotators has essentially created C. P. Snow’s “two cultures” rift between the humanists and the scientists. In this light, I closed by arguing that we need to renew exchange between scientific and humanistic traditions in order to steer AI toward socially constructive ends.