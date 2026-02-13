Small Precautions

Rebecca Staffel
The conversation has really left me thinking about the relationship between the humanists and the scientists. You noted (and I’m totally paraphrasing from memory, not quoting) that fiction/film/art around technology has taken a dystopian turn lately and isn’t offering scientists and consumers of that art a positive, creative view of the future. We wouldn’t have automatic sliding doors without Star Trek, after all! I’m going to be thinking a lot now about the *responsibility* of artists to envision a way forward. Thanks for this meaty and wide-ranging discussion!

Lito Duffner
6d

Nils, great conversation.  This one really landed for me because I'm living several of these threads daily.

On the functionalist privilege argument: I run an AI consultancy (Magister AI Advisors) that works specifically with law firms. The privilege gap you describe isn't hypothetical for us. It's an operational reality. Defense attorneys are already using AI tools to process case files, strategize, and yes, sometimes think through sensitive client matters. The legal ethics frameworks haven't caught up. Your "both/and" model is exactly right, and I'd add that the implementation details matter enormously. Who holds the privilege when the AI platform provider, the attorney, and the client all have different interests?

Your point about regulatory capture is the one I wish more people heard. The boutique firms I serve, 1-5 attorney shops doing serious criminal defense and PI work, are precisely the players who get locked out when the incumbents write the rules. When Big Tech and BigLaw collaborate on "responsible AI" frameworks, they invariably produce compliance regimes that only well-resourced firms can afford to navigate. That's not a bug.

On the S-curve: I find Smil's framework incredibly useful as someone who has to cut through the hype every day to help practitioners actually implement AI. The practical reality right now is that AI is genuinely transforming how small law firms handle discovery, case management, and forensic analysis. But it's doing so in mundane, incremental ways, not through some exponential leap to superintelligence. The motivated reasoning you describe among the invested class is real, and it makes my job harder.

Finally, the two cultures point resonated deeply. My whole practice sits at that exact fault line, translating between the humanistic traditions of legal reasoning and the technical realities of what these systems can actually do. We need more people building bridges there, not fewer.

Keep swinging.

