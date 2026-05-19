Small Precautions

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Rajesh Achanta's avatar
Rajesh Achanta
3d

An excellent and timely framework as the AI debate right now is almost entirely trapped in the structuralist mode you warning against. Just saw an OpenAI researcher who tweeted that organisations which cede more control to AI will inevitably outcompete those that don't — competitive dynamics as destiny, the Schwartz Window containing exactly one future. That feels like modernisation theory with a large compute budget.

Your structure/agency/contingency triad is so much more holistic. The competitive logic is real, but treating it as inevitable ignores the agency of institutional design — we chose the NPT, we chose factory legislation, we chose antitrust at other times of change. None were structurally predetermined. And Brand's insight applies: the people most confidently narrowing the window are the ones most likely to be caught staring in disbelief when the actual future arrives.

I wrote about a related moment last year — when the Pope called for moral discernment on AI and Silicon Valley's reflex was mockery before reasoning caught up. The flinch was the diagnostic: not what anyone believed, but what the nervous system did before belief arrived. That's agency and contingency in your frame — the structural forces don't explain the sequence, only the terrain on which it happened.

https://rajeshachanta.substack.com/p/the-pope-said-something-boring?utm_source=publication-search

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Matthew Steiner's avatar
Matthew Steiner
4dEdited

Nils, this is a vital corrective to linear futurology. Your structure/agency/contingency triad captures the real mechanics of historical time, but I’d push it slightly into the philosophical register by bringing in Derrida’s hauntology and what I’ll tentatively call potentiology.

Hauntology describes how the past (especially unrealized or repressed futures) lives in the present as a spectral force. This maps beautifully onto your structural tectonic plates: they aren’t inert backdrops but accumulated legacies, debts, and unresolved trajectories that actively shape the terrain.

Potentiology (not Derrida’s term, but a useful extension) is the inverse: the way multiple potential futures already inhabit the present, exerting anticipatory gravity. Your “proto-pasts” and the Schwartz Window are essentially mapping potentiological space. These futures aren’t just “out there;" they're already vibrating in our institutions, technologies, and collective imagination.

On contingency, you’re right to rescue it from the residual-category dustbin. It also strongly echoes Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s Black Swan theory. Both of you highlight how retrospective narrative fallacy makes high-impact, unpredictable events look inevitable after the fact. The difference is mostly disciplinary: Taleb focuses on statistical ignorance and system robustness; you track the historical interplay of structure and agency.

One thing I’d add: the Schwartz Window isn’t just cognitive. It’s narrative infrastructure. What a society deems “plausible” is actively curated by the stories we tell, which in turn constrain or enable agency. If hauntology reminds us we’re haunted by lost futures, and potentiology reminds us we’re gestating possible futures, then structured anticipation becomes less about prediction and more about curating which specters we invite to the table.

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