If the American Dream promised a linear progression toward universal prosperity, the American Nightmare (or “carnage” as Trump described it in his first inaugural address) is a recursive loop of stupidity, violence, and exhaustion.

We are currently witnessing the crystallization of a new political dystopian imaginary. It’s no longer speculative; it’s diagnostic. We can map the precise contours of our collective despair by looking at three recent films: Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up (2021), Alex Garland’s Civil War (2024), and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another (2025).

Taken together, these films form a triptych of of present systemic failure. They collectively suggest that the American political apparatus isn’t just struggling; it’s structurally incapable of processing reality. Whether the threat is exogenous (a comet/climate change) or endogenous (polarization/fascism), the system no longer functions as a problem-solving mechanism. It functions only as a machine for generating noise, violence, and spectacle.

We have moved beyond the fear that the government is evil. We are now terrified that it’s senile, suicidal, and dragging us all down with it.

Don’t Look Up : The Paralysis of the Spectacle

McKay’s film is the first act of the collapse: Denial.

Its dystopia is bureaucratic and cognitive. The horror of Don’t Look Up isn’t the comet; it’s the meeting rooms. It captures a specific, maddening sensation of the 2020s: the realization that the “adults in the room” are just as dopamine-addled and market-obsessed as the teenagers on TikTok.

The collective political message is bleak: competence is dead. The institutions designed to save us by thinking long term and big picture — science, media, and our political institutions — have been hollowed out by short-termism. The central message of the film is that even faced with total annihilation, the American system won’t stop optimizing for quarterly engagement metrics. It’s a portrait of a society so captivated by its own image that it would rather die than look away from the screen. It’s Guy Debord’s “The Society of the Spectacle” brought to a paralytic apotheosis.

Civil War : The Nullification of Politics

Garland’s film is the second act: Rupture.

If Don’t Look Up is about the noisy spectacle drowning own the real, Civil War is about the silence that follows. Garland strips away the “why” of the conflict to focus entirely on the “how.” Critics who complained about the lack of clear political ideology in the film missed the point. The ambiguity is the point.

The dystopia here is one of pure consequence. Ideology has metastasized into ballistics. The “Western Forces” and the “Florida Alliance” aren’t debating policy; they’re exchanging fire. The film reveals a terrifying truth about polarization: eventually, the political labels shed their meaning, and all that remains is the kinetic energy of violence. It’s the end state of a culture that stopped talking to itself decades ago. The system hasn’t just failed to manage the crisis; the system has dissolved, leaving behind only a geography of kill zones.

One Battle After Another : The Fugitive State

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another serves as the third act: Exhaustion.

Adapting the paranoid, stoned melancholy of Pynchon’s Vineland to the hyper-surveilled 2020s, Anderson gives us an all-too-on-the-nose vision of America not as an explosion, but as a prison. The film’s antagonist, Colonel Lockjaw (Sean Penn), represents the state not as a savior or a collapsed entity, but as a zombie: a relentless, history-erasing force that simply persists.

The film’s title is the diagnosis. There is no final victory, no “End of History.” There’s only one battle after another, Hegel’s “bad infinity” brought to the field of insurgency. Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) aren’t fighting to win; they are fighting simply to be allowed to exist in the margins.

The political message here is the most insidious of the three: resistance is recursive. The revolutionaries of the past (Bob’s generation) failed, selling or burning out, and now their children inherit the wreckage. The film depicts an America where the “war” is a permanent background radiation — a mix of militarized police, detention centers, and a terrifying banality of evil. It suggests that the American apparatus won’t neglect us (like in Don’t Look Up) or explode (like in Civil War); instead, it will hunt us, dull us, and force us to run forever.

The Great Phase Shift: 1975 vs. 2025

To appreciate the nature of the current political rot as represented in these three films, it’s instructive to compare them to the dystopian cinema of the last great American interregnum: the 1970s.

Films like Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Network (1976), and Taxi Driver (1976) were also born of profound pessimism. They depicted a crumbling New York, a corrupt media, and a post-Vietnam malaise. But there are several critical differences between the dystopian vision that these films proposed half a century ago and the one we find ourselves in today.

In the 70s, the “System” was corrupt, but it was solid. In Network, the network heads are evil, but they’re clearly in charge. In Dog Day Afternoon, the police are aggressive, but they’re a coherent force. The protagonist (Al Pacino) is an alienated individual crashing against a stone wall. In Taxi Driver, Travis Bickle (Robert DeNiro) wanted to clean up the streets. His dystopia was local, urban, and personal. But in each of these films, there was a sense that one could do something collectively about it:

By contrast, our contemporary filmic protagonists face ontological threats that as such seem impossible to overcome. In Don’t Look Up, the sky is literally falling, and no one cares; in Civil War, the nation is committing suicide, for reasons unclear; and in One Battle After Another, history itself is being erased, and the white supremacists are smug in their complete victory, with only an occassional need to mop up minor messes.

Come, come thou bleak December wind

The 1970s films had a gritty vitality. They were screams of rage. The 2020s films are screams of panic. They don’t validate our hope. They don’t present a call to action. They merely mirror our paralysis. Don’t Look Up tells you that you’re too distracted to survive. Civil War tells you that your anger will eventually eat you alive. One Battle After Another tells you that the past you haven’t reckoned with will eventually return to kill your future. We are no longer striving to beat back the oncoming dystopian future; we instead merely managing the dystopian present.

The present “dystopian imaginary” is no longer about warnings. It’s about acclimatization. We aren’t watching these movies to avoid the crash, but to learn how to brace for impact.