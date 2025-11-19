No man is an island,

Entire of itself;

Every man is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

— John Donne

We like to believe we end at our skin. This is the primary hallucination of modern political philosophy in the West, the foundational axiom upon which we have erected our laws, our economics, and our sense of self-worth. Philosophical liberalism imagines human individuals as discrete, bounded entities — monads moving through space, contained entirely within a fleshy envelope that separates “self” from “other.” This architectural model of the human being underpins the political concept of the autonomous liberal subject, just as it grounds the social scientific commitment to methodological individualism. It asserts that the basic unit of human reality is the singular actor, the “I” that thinks, chooses, and owns.

However, this model is a biological fiction. It is a map that corresponds to no territory found in nature. Over the last three decades the life sciences have undergone a quiet revolution that renders the classical liberal view of the subject not merely philosophical debatable, yet factually incorrect. The concept of the holobiont, coined by Adolf Meyer-Abich in 1943 but popularized in the anglophone world by Lynn Margulis in the 1990s, has shattered the idea of the unitary organism. We now know that every macro-organism is actually a dynamic ecosystem, a chimera composed of a host and billions of symbiotic microbes that function as a distinct, integrated biological unit. You are not a single entity. You are a walking coral reef, a plural assemblage of human and non-human cells negotiating a fragile, continuous existence. Roughly half the cells in your body are not human; they are bacterial, fungal, and viral. They do not merely hitch a ride. They digest your food, regulate your immune system, modulate your mood, and structure the development of your brain.

Liberalism’s autonomous individual doesn’t exist

The implications of this biological reality for political theory are cataclysmic. The entire edifice of Liberalism, from Hobbes and Locke to modern libertarianism, rests on the assumption of the “atomic individual” — a sovereign state of one. This core concept of liberal political theory posits a world of separate, self-governing agents who enter into contracts and demand rights to protect their private sphere from intrusion. The liberal subject claims (and demands) to be walled off, protected, and kept clean of the influence of others.

Biology exposes this desire for total autonomy as not just false, but a death wish. In the logic of the holobiont, absolute immunity is not health; it is starvation. A body hermetically sealed against the “other” dies. Our physical existence requires constant contamination and collaboration with foreign agents. We cannot be “self-made” because we are constitutively “made-with.” Donna Haraway describes this shift as moving from autopoiesis (self-making) to sympoiesis (making-with). We do not precede our relationships; our relationships constitute us. If the political subject is physically constituted by “others,” the concept of self-sovereignty collapses. One cannot be the sole monarch of a kingdom occupied by foreign powers that provide the essential infrastructure for the kingdom’s survival.

The Fallacy of Methodological Individualism

Downstream from this annihilation of the core concept of political liberalism, biological entanglement also forces a confrontation with methodological individualism in the social sciences. For over a century, most mainstream economists and sociologists in particular have treated the individual human as the indivisible atom of analysis. They have generally attempt to explain social phenomena by aggregating the choices of these isolated units. The holobiont reveals this method as a resolution error. The “atom” is already a molecule; the “individual” is already a society. To study a human without their symbionts is to study a map without a territory.

We must ask where agency actually resides. Methodological individualism locates agency inside the mind of the bounded subject, driven by internal preferences and rational calculations. Yet, if the gut microbiome can alter neural pathways, influence anxiety levels, and dictate cravings, the locus of decision-making blurs. Agency reveals itself as a distributed cascade rather than a centralized command. The “rational actor” of economic theory is frequently a puppet of bacterial impulses. When a voter casts a ballot or a consumer buys a product, we assume a singular will is in operation. In reality, that action emerges from a parliament of conflicting biological drives, many of which serve the interests of the microbial colonies rather than the human host.

This forces us to reconsider the very nature of freedom. The liberal tradition defines freedom largely as “freedom from” — the right to be left alone, the right to exclude. This is a defensive posture, grounded in the fear of invasion. The holobiont suggests that life flourishes only through “freedom to” — the capacity to form generative alliances. If our biological survival depends on the successful management of these internal and external dependencies, then political freedom should be measured by the quality of our connections rather than the strength of our walls. The autonomous subject plays a zero-sum game of defense; the holobiont plays a positive-sum game of symbiosis. It is a political theory not of autonomy but of co-becoming.

Our legal systems remain ill-capacitated for this shift. Law recognizes the individual as the bearer of rights and responsibilities. It assumes a clear line between the agent and the environment. We lack jurisprudential frameworks for entities that are fluid and composite. If a person’s behavior is significantly altered by an environmental toxin that shifts their microbiome, leading to criminal action, the current legal model sees only a guilty mind. A biological jurisprudence would see a disrupted ecosystem. This does not erase responsibility, yet it complicates the simplistic assignment of blame to a sovereign will that may not exist in the way we imagine.

Furthermore, the illusion of the autonomous self feeds the hubris of modern leadership and corporate strategy. We venerate the “Great Man” — the visionary CEO, the genius inventor, the great general. This narrative mirrors the biological fallacy of the pure organism. It encourages us to view leaders (and even more perniciously, for leaders to view themselves) as the sole authors of their success, ignoring the vast, invisible networks of support (social, economic, and biological) that sustain them. By denying our dependence, we are neglecting the systems that keep us alive and enable us to thrive. It justifies everything from strip-mining our environments to burning out our teams because we view them as external resources rather than internal organs of our own corporate body. A leader operating with a holobiont mindset understands that their “self” extends to the well-being of the entire network. Damaging the ecosystem to enrich the individual becomes evidently a form of auto-cannibalism.

The resistance to this holobiontic perspective is fierce because it is terrifying. As Rudyard Kipling observed (in a quote often misattributed to Nietzsche), “The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.” The autonomous liberal subject offers psychological safety. It promises control. It tells us that we are captains of our souls. Embracing the holobiont requires admitting that we are porous, vulnerable, and inextricably entangled with things we cannot control. It demands that we surrender the fantasy of the impermeable border. The skin is not a wall; it is a heavily trafficked interface. The state is not a fortress; it is a metabolic node in a planetary flow.

A politics of biological reality

We are living through the friction between our laws and our biology. We legislate for individuals, yet we live as assemblages. We worship independence while our bodies are grounded in interdependence. The future of political theory cannot simply be an adjustment of liberal categories. It requires a fundamental ontological revision that starts with relation rather than separation. We must stop trying to protect the self from the world and begin understanding the self as a spatially intensified instantiation of the world.

Clinging to the myth of the autonomous subject is a massive act of collective denial. It represents a refusal to look at the microscope and see the legions teeming inside us. We construct our societies around a myth of being that does not correspond to biogeochemical reality. The cost of this error is everywhere apparent — in the degradation of our ecology, the polarization of our politics, and the isolation of our private lives. We try to seal ourselves off, creating sterile environments that make us sick, physically and politically. The holobiont offers a different path, one that acknowledges that to be one is always to be many. We are not solitary thinkers looking out at nature. We are nature looking at itself, through a lens made of billions of other lives. The sovereign is dead. Long live the swarm.