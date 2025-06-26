In an era defined by epistemic crisis and geopolitical realignment, the impulse to find solace and solidarity in collective identity is hardly surprising. Indeed, it might even be considered a rational, if somewhat desperate, response to the relentless currents of global destabilization. It is into this turbulent milieu that Guillaume Klossa’s slender but spirited 2022 volume, Fierté Européenne (European Pride) injects itself with an almost anachronistic audacity. Klossa, known for his pro-EU passion and promotion of European digital media, offers a clarion call for Europeans to shed their postmodern self-doubt and reclaim a robust, forward-looking sense of pride in their shared civilization. In doing so, he inevitably wades into the murky waters of “civilizational” discourse – a concept that is both grandiose and freighted with a lot of baggage.

Klossa’s core argument is that Europe, for all its internal squabbles and external critiques (ranging from the technocratic disdain of Brussels-skeptics to the geopolitical machinations and menaces of Moscow, Beijing, and now even Washington), possesses unique strengths and a powerful, if often unarticulated, “civilizational project.” He contends that the European Union, far from being merely a bureaucratic customs union or a loose confederation of states, represents a “profound political and civilizational endeavor.” Its genesis was not merely about economic integration, but rested on a moral imperative born from the ashes and unspeakable horrors of the mid-20th century. The European “project” in Klossa’s view isn’t just about peace and prosperity in Europe, but about creating a better, more humane world, overcoming the historical pathologies that had plunged the continent into two world wars.

For Klossa, Europe’s cultural and political accomplishments – its embrace of democratic values, human rights, social solidarity, and, crucially, its capacity for self-critique and renewal – are not incidental but central to its civilizational project. He highlights Europe’s resilience, its ability to navigate and even strengthen through successive crises (from the Eurozone debt crisis to the coronavirus pandemic), as evidence of the enduring nature and adaptive capacity of this underlying endeavor. The pandemic, in particular, is presented not as a moment of European fragmentation, but as a crucible that forged new forms of solidarity and collective action. This narrative of resilience is critical to Klossa’s project: it’s an antidote to the prevalent narrative of European decline and irrelevance, often peddled by external powers eager to exploit perceived weaknesses.

Central to Fierté Européenne is the urgent necessity for Europe to develop and assert its own distinct “civilizational narrative.” This narrative, Klossa insists, must be rooted in a history of emancipation – emancipation from tyranny, from poverty, from division – and a steadfast commitment to shared values. It’s a call to move beyond a purely economic or administrative view of the EU and to imbue European citizenship with tangible, emotional meaning, thereby fostering a deeper sense of shared identity and purpose among its diverse peoples. In essence, Klossa’s book is a manifesto designed to reinvigorate a collective European spirit, urging its citizens to recognize and valorize the continent’s cultural, intellectual, and moral achievements and its potential to shape a global landscape increasingly dominated by other powers.

In an age where Europe finds itself more and more menaced by illiberal challengers from Beijing to Moscow to DC, Klossa’s vision of a muscular and unapologetic liberal pride is not unappealing. The idea that Europe is more than just a collection of nation-states, that it represents a distinct set of shared values, historical experiences, and a common destiny, offers a compelling vision for how to forge internal cohesion in the face of these illiberal challengers. This brings us to the broader implications of thinking in “civilizational” terms, a concept most famously – and controversially – associated with Samuel Huntington.

The pros and cons of civilizational thinking

One advantages of framing collectivity in “civilizational” terms, as my colleague Nathan Gardels has explored in his ongoing discussions of “civilizational states” in his Noema column, is its capacity to grasp the complexities of identity that transcend traditional nation-state boundaries. Gardels observes that powerful agglomerations of cultures, such as China, India, or indeed, perhaps Europe, increasingly perceive themselves not merely as states, but as heirs to ancient, distinctive civilizations. This perspective acknowledges that cultural commonalities – shared historical narratives, philosophical traditions, aesthetic sensibilities, and even patterns of social organization – can generate deep-seated solidarities that operate at a supra-national level.

For Europe, this could be a powerful unifying force. It allows for the recognition of a common heritage that binds Berlin to Rome, Paris to Warsaw, transcending linguistic and historical national divisions. In a world where nation-states are often too small to tackle global challenges and too large to foster intimate community, a civilizational identity can offer a necessary intermediate scale of belonging and strategic alignment. Klossa’s argument that the EU is a civilizational project aligns with this positive aspect, suggesting that recognizing this deeper cultural foundation can provide a more robust and resilient basis for political integration and collective action, giving Europe the geopolitical heft and moral clarity it needs to navigate a multipolar world. It posits a shared “soul” that underpins the economic and political machinery, a soul forged in enlightenment ideals, democratic struggle, and the hard-won lessons of its blood-soaked past.

However, the very notion of “civilization” as a distinct, bounded entity carries with it a deeply problematic and historically fraught legacy. While it can foster internal solidarity, it often does so at the cost of fostering an hierarchical sense of “better” and “worse.” When one defines “our civilization” as superior or uniquely virtuous, it inevitably casts “other civilizations” into a lesser or even threatening light. This latent invidiousness is not merely an unpleasant echo of the long history of North Atlantic imperialism; it has, in fact, been its very intellectual scaffolding. Consider, for instance, the infamous French mission civilisatrice – the civilizing mission – that French imperialists used to justify their colonial enterprises in the 19th and 20th centuries. Under this rubric, French conquest and administration were presented not as exploitation, but as a benevolent duty to bring the “benefits” of French civilization (its language, laws, customs, religion) to purportedly “backward” peoples. This narrative, shared by other European colonial powers, provided a moral alibi for domination, violence, and extraction, masking naked self-interest with the veneer of cultural uplift. The consequences of such “civilizing missions” continue to reverberate across post-colonial societies to this day.

Moreover, the intellectual framework of “civilizations” can easily descend into the kind of essentializing and deterministic thinking that has plagued international relations for decades. As I’ve argued elsewhere, Samuel Huntington’s highly influential (and equally maligned) concept of the “Clash of Civilizations” is a prime example of this danger. While Huntington presented his thesis as an analytical prediction of post-Cold War conflict, it effectively reified cultural differences into immutable, monolithic blocs destined for inevitable confrontation. By asserting that “the fault lines between civilizations will be the battle lines of the future,” Huntington not only oversimplified the vast internal diversity within so-called civilizations but also risked creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. His framework encouraged policymakers to view geopolitics through a cultural lens, potentially escalating minor disputes into civilizational showdowns and discouraging the search for common ground across cultural divides. The very language of “clash” implied an ontological incompatibility, a zero-sum game where different ways of life are inherently antagonistic. Such a framework tends to ignore the myriad instances of cultural exchange, hybridity, fluidity, and cooperation that have always characterized human history.

Klossa seeks to transcend this illiberal, anti-cosmopolitan aspect of civilizational discourse by rooting his concept of “European civilization” in the values of emancipation and shared humanity. Yet even with the best intentions, the act of drawing a civilizational boundary can inadvertently solidify internal differences and alienate those who fall outside the definition. Who, precisely, is “European” in Klossa’s sense? Does it include those whose families arrived from former colonies, bringing with them different cultural legacies? Does it encompass the growing Muslim populations, or those who resist the secularist bent often associated with what Habermas labeled “the Enlightenment project”? A too-strong emphasis on a singular European civilizational identity risks creating internal fissures, separating “authentic” Europeans from those perceived as “other,” irrespective of their legal citizenship or commitment to shared democratic principles. The very process of defining “us” often relies on implicitly or explicitly defining “them,” creating an exclusionary dynamic that runs counter to the universalist principles Klossa seemingly champions.

I admire the passion with which Klossa makes a positive case for a certain kind of European liberalism, pluralism and cosmopolitanism, and appreciate how he urges the continent’s leaders not just to wallow in historical shame or to turn their backs on the rest of the world but instead to embrace its unique strengths as the basis for a positive vision for its future. The sentiment behind his call for pride – a desire to transcend technocracy and imbue the European project with deeper meaning – is indeed noble. However, the conceptual vehicle for this pride seems to me pretty problematic. While talk of civilization offers a seductive framework for understanding shared cultural commonalities and fostering solidarity beyond the nation-state it simultaneously carries the heavy baggage of imperial justification and the pernicious potential for hierarchical differentiation and conflict, as epitomized by the mission civilisatrice and the Huntingtonian “clash.”

Specifically, I think Klossa’s argument would have been significantly strengthened if he had spoken a little less of values and a little more about the process associated with civilization. As authors as otherwise different as Stephen Carter, Edward Shils, and Norbert Elias have discussed, the real hallmark of “civilization” is actually civility. Civilization, in its broadest sense, refers to a complex human society with advanced cultural and technological development, often characterized by cities, organized government, and specialized labor. Civility, on the other hand, describes polite and courteous behavior, respect for others, and adherence to social norms that facilitate peaceful coexistence. While civilization provides the framework for large-scale human interaction, it is civility that greases the wheels of that interaction, fostering trust, cooperation, and the ability to resolve conflicts without resorting to chaos. Without a baseline of civility, the intricate structures of civilization struggle to function, as widespread disrespect and aggressive behavior undermine the very foundations of social order and collective progress. (Ergo the apocryphal joke attributed to Gandhi, when asked what he thought of European civilization: “I think it would be a good idea.”) In essence, civility is the interpersonal glue that helps hold a civilization together, allowing its members to navigate complex social landscapes and pursue shared goals.

Europe’s true strength may not lie in defining its “civilization” against others, but in its long cultivated, if often still imperfect, forms of civility. Its ability to embrace internal pluralism and to project universal values is rooted in a basic orientation toward tolerance and interpersonal decencies. (Though even here, there can be hellish antinomies: the entire pathos of the Academy Award winning film “Zone of Interest” lies in the grotesque contrast between the attention to the ritualized courtesies in the domestic life of a Nazi military commander who, outside his home, is running a death camp.) The challenge, then, is to cultivate a European pride that is confident, inclusive, and forward-looking, rather than one that merely re-treads the well-worn paths to chauvinism and exclusion.