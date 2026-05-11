In the emerging “eco-ideological Cold War” I have been describing in these pages and in Foreign Policy, the central question for the Global South is not whether the world is dividing — it manifestly is — but whether its nations will be architects of their own futures or conscripts in someone else’s. Nowhere is that question more urgent (or more dangerously misframed) than in Africa.

A new report released this month by Oil Change International and Power Shift Africa — unimaginatively titled Pipe Dreams but analytically serious — arrives at precisely the right moment to puncture the narrative being propagated by the Axis of Petrostates and its enablers: that African nations must expand fossil fuel extraction as their sovereign right and developmental necessity. The Iran War has driven oil above $100 a barrel, and suddenly a chorus of voices — from The Economist to the Paris-based Invest in Africa Energy conference — is urging African governments to seize the moment. “War with Iran could accelerate Africa’s oil revival,” runs the headline. Africa, we are told, could be the great winner.

This is the petrostate pitch at its most seductive, and its most dishonest.

The Pipe Dreams report marshals evidence from thirteen African oil-producing countries to construct what is, in effect, a forensic autopsy of a failed developmental model. The findings are worth sitting with. In Nigeria and Angola — two of the continent’s dominant producers, countries that have been extracting oil for decades — roughly 40 percent of the population remains in extreme poverty, living on under three dollars a day. The oil sector in Nigeria employs 0.01 percent of the workforce. In Angola, 0.3 percent. These are structural indictments. The oil economy was never designed to develop these countries. It was designed to extract from them.

This is the core insight that the “petrostate solidarity” narrative is built to obscure. When Trump’s America, Putin’s Russia, and the Gulf monarchies frame fossil fuel development as an assertion of Southern sovereignty against neocolonial green imperialism, they are making an argument with surface plausibility and catastrophic practical consequences. Yes, it is hypocritical for nations that industrialized on coal and oil to demand that Africa forgo the same path. But the salient question is not whether the West’s position is morally consistent — it is not — but rather whether doubling down on extraction will actually deliver what Africans need. The evidence here is unambiguous, and Pipe Dreams documents it precisely.

In terms of structural mechanics, African oil production is dominated by multinational companies headquartered in Europe and North America, operating under contracts that were often negotiated when host governments were in positions of profound political and fiscal weakness. In Uganda, contracts signed during earlier, more desperate moments delivered company rates of return above 20 percent at $50 oil — returns that one analyst described as “staggering.” Mozambique’s landmark Coral South gas project, operated by the Italian company Eni, will not deliver significant revenues to the Mozambican government until the mid- or late 2030s. The gas has been flowing since 2022. This is best understood as a king of mortgage taken out on the future, with the collateral being the sovereignty the petrostate narrative claims to defend.

The enclave problem compounds this. As anthropologist Hannah Appel has documented, African oil infrastructure is, by design, disconnected from domestic economies. Inputs are imported, profits are exported, and the physical operations — increasingly offshore on floating platforms that never touch African soil — can be conducted with a minimal domestic footprint. Meanwhile, 600 million Africans lack electricity access, and nearly a billion lack clean cooking fuel. When TotalEnergies — the largest private operator of oil extraction in Africa — invokes those 600 million people as justification for expanded gas investment, and then structures project after project for LNG export rather than domestic electrification, the contradiction is unsubtle. The rhetoric of energy poverty is being weaponized in the service of energy extraction.

And then there is the timing problem, which is perhaps the harshest. The global energy transition is an accelerating present. Most serious forecasters project peak oil demand by 2030. The Iran War — for all the short-term price spike it has produced — is already being described by the normally circumspect IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol as a permanent inflection point: a shock that will accelerate, not reverse, the consumer and governmental shift toward alternatives. African countries becoming new producers today — Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania — face average lead times of sixteen years from contract to first production. They will come online into a market in structural decline, having accumulated debt against revenue streams that will be smaller than projected, more volatile than hoped, and politically contested at every turn.

This is the trap that petrostate solidarity is laying. The Axis of Petrostates — Washington, Moscow, Riyadh — has every interest in prolonging hydrocarbon primacy, and every interest in recruiting African nations as both suppliers and ideological cover. But its interests and Africa’s interests are disaligned. They are in fundamental tension. The petrostate model delivers rents to elites, revenues to multinationals, and corruption opportunities to officials. It delivers Dutch disease to agricultural sectors, displacement to rural communities, and debt crises to finance ministries. What it does not deliver is the structural economic transformation we have learned to label “development.”

The alternative Pipe Dreams points toward is no abstract green fantasy. Renewable energy is increasingly the cheapest form of new power generation across most of the world. The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates it generates two to three times more jobs per dollar than fossil fuels. Decentralized solar systems can reach dispersed rural populations that grid infrastructure never will. The report estimates Africa could create 14 million clean energy jobs by 2030. More importantly, a renewable-led energy system is one that cannot be controlled from Houston or The Hague.

Here, finally, is where the sovereignty argument actually lands — not in the petrostate direction, but against it. An energy system built on resources that fall from the sky and blow through the continent, processed and deployed domestically, controlled by African institutions, is an energy system that cannot be sanctioned, embargoed, or contractually extracted. That is energy sovereignty. The alternative — exporting crude while importing refined products, watching multinationals book profits in Bermuda while signing contracts that deliver no revenue for a decade — is not sovereignty. It is its negation, dressed in its language.

Africa is not a crucial front in the ecological Cold War. The choice is not between green imperialism and petrostate solidarity. It is between two visions of development: one that serves external metabolic needs, and one that serves Africa’s own. The pipe dreams belong to those who would have Africans mistake the former for the latter.

Hat tip to the good folks at The Syllabus for alerting me to this report.