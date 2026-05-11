Small Precautions

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Stregoni
May 11

I think reliance on oil revenues might reinforce a lower-cost petrostate's sovereignty while undermining a higher-cost one. The long term volatility of crude oil prices is a very risky thing to bond a nation-state's sovereignty to.

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