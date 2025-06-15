A half-century ago, the ideal diplomat was a figure of settled accomplishment. He (and it was almost always a he) was a humanist, trained in history, law, and literature. His professional world was circumscribed by the Westphalian verities of state-to-state relations: alliances, summits, démarches, and the ever-present shadow of war. His most prized practical skill, the master key unlocking the corridors of power from the Quai d'Orsay to the Court of St. James, was fluency in French. The language of Molière was still the language of Metternich, the undisputed lingua franca of high politics. An intimate knowledge of international finance or trade theory was seen as a technical, even vulgar, concern — a matter for specialists in the treasury department, not for the rarefied practitioner of statecraft. Henry Kissinger in August 1971 boasted to the Japanese Ambassador that he knew nothing of economics (which was, as usual, a lie) and that economic leaders were usually “political idiots” (which was true).

By 1990, this world was gone. The diplomat who could not speak the language of floating exchange rates, current account deficits, and non-tariff barriers was functionally illiterate. A tectonic shift, beginning at that very moment in the early 1970s, had irrevocably altered the grammar of international relations. The unilateral decision by the Nixon administration to suspend the dollar’s convertibility to gold in 1971, followed by the OPEC oil shock of 1973, did more than just destabilize the global economy. These events shattered the post-war consensus that separated “high politics” (security and diplomacy) from “low politics” (economics and commerce).

Intellectuals and policymakers scrambled to update their cognitive maps. The most influential cartographers of this new landscape were Robert Keohane and Joseph Nye, who in their seminal 1977 work, Power and Interdependence, diagnosed a condition of “complex interdependence.” They argued that the thickening web of transnational economic ties was making states more sensitive and vulnerable to one another’s actions in ways that traditional realist theory, with its focus on military power, could not explain. Power was no longer simply the ability to coerce; it was also the ability to navigate and shape these complex systems of mutual dependence.

The institutions of global governance adapted. The informal gathering of finance ministers known as the “Library Group” was formalized into the Group of Seven (G7) in 1975, a tacit admission that the world’s most powerful states could not manage security without first managing their intertwined economies. Diplomacy schools, from the Fletcher School at Tufts to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, rushed to make international economics a core requirement. State departments and foreign ministries began actively recruiting economists, realizing that a trade negotiation could be as strategically vital as an arms control treaty. What was once a specialist’s domain had become a generalist’s necessity. Economic literacy was no longer optional; it was the prerequisite for effective statecraft in an era of globalization.

Today, we stand at the threshold of another, even more profound, transformation. The fundamental operating system of international affairs is being rewritten once again. But this time, the shock is not emanating from the collapse of a monetary system or an energy cartel. It is emanating from the collapse of the stable biophysical systems that have cradled all of human civilization. The age of globalization is giving way to the age of the Anthropocene. And just as the 1970s demanded a new economic literacy from its diplomats, our era of ecological polycrisis demands a new and more fundamental fluency: planetary literacy.

In our book, Children of a Modest Star: Planetary Thinking for an Age of Crises, Jon Blake and I argue that the core challenge of the 21st century is humanity’s collision with the physical limits of the Earth. The stable climate and predictable natural cycles of the Holocene epoch — the 12,000-year period of grace during which agriculture, cities, and modern states emerged — are over. We have entered a new geological era of our own making, one characterized by systemic instability. This is not merely a matter of “climate change” as a singular, isolated problem to be managed. It is a “polycrisis”: a cascade of interlocking crises, including biodiversity collapse, ocean acidification, freshwater depletion, and novel pathogen emergence, that feed back on one another, creating risks greater than the sum of their parts.

For the IR theorist and the diplomat, this changes everything. The foundational assumption of all modern political thought, from Hobbes to Morgenthau, is that the passive, inert Earth was a stable stage upon which the drama of human history unfolds. The environment was a background constant, a source of resources to be extracted or a territory to be conquered. This assumption is now void. The fourth wall has been broken and the stage has become an unstable agent in its own right.

Planetary literacy, then, is the new essential competency for statecraft. It is the ability to understand the Earth system itself as the primary arena of political and economic action. It means grasping the nonlinear dynamics of complex systems — the reality of tipping points, feedback loops, and planetary boundaries. It is the recognition that national security is inseparable from biophysical stability, and that economic prosperity cannot be divorced from the underlying ecological resource base.

A diplomat without this literacy operates with a dangerously obsolete map of the world. They might, for example, negotiate a trade agreement that maximizes short-term economic growth by offshoring carbon-intensive industries, believing they have secured a “win” for the national interest. The planet-literate diplomat, however, sees the full ledger: the shared vulnerability created by contributing to global emissions, the long-term risk of supply chain disruption from climate-related disasters, and the geopolitical instability sown by ignoring the embedded water and resource costs of the goods being traded.

They might see a rival state’s dam construction on a transnational river primarily through a lens of regional power politics. The planet-literate strategist sees that, but also sees the downstream consequences for agricultural yields, the potential for mass migration driven by water scarcity, and the subsequent strain on fragile neighboring states — all of which can create security crises far more potent than the dam itself. They would understand that food security, energy security, and water security are not separate domains, but deeply interwoven facets of a single, complex challenge to national and international stability.

Just as the post-1970s world required leaders to think in terms of systems of economic interdependence, the post-2020s world requires them to think in terms of systems of socio-ecological interdependence. The traditional tools of IR are insufficient for this task. Realism, with its focus on the distribution of material power between states, has little to say when the primary threat is not a rival navy but a collapsing ice sheet. Liberalism, with its faith in international institutions and free trade, falters when the very economic activity it promotes is driving the planet past its breaking point.

Therefore, the training of our future diplomats and strategists must undergo a revolution comparable to that of the 1970s. A course on Earth system science will soon be as critical as a course on grand strategy. An understanding of the carbon cycle will be as relevant as an understanding of the business cycle. Think tanks and intelligence agencies will need to model the geopolitical consequences of biodiversity loss with the same rigor they currently apply to modeling shifts in the military balance of power. Foreign ministries will need to integrate ecological scientists into their core teams, not as peripheral advisors on “environmental issues,” but as central players in defining the national interest in an age of planetary constraints. Everyone will need to understand what Frank Gavin calls “the problems of plenty.”

The transition from the primacy of French to the primacy of economics was a response to a world made smaller and more volatile by the forces of globalization. It was a difficult but ultimately successful adaptation. The challenge today is an order of magnitude greater. We are being forced to recognize that our political and economic systems are not separate from, but are wholly dependent subsystems of, the planet’s single, intricate biosphere. The vocation of statecraft is no longer merely to manage the relationships among the children of a modest star, but to manage our collective, precarious relationship with that star’s life-giving sphere. To do so without planetary literacy is to navigate a hurricane with a map of a calm sea. It is an invitation to shipwreck.