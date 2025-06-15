Small Precautions

Dave
5d

I’m not sure if this is a wonky policy proposal or a science fiction story written in the form of a wonky policy proposal:

PlanetEX: A Currency Based on Planetary Externalities

https://davidbrendanomeara.substack.com/p/planetex-a-currency-based-on-planetary

I’m not an expert in this field. I’m not looking for feedback or even credit. My only hope is that if there is something good in this essay—whether an actual proposal, a thought experiment, or a way of explaining—that it finds its way to other good ideas and leads to planetary externalities being accounted correctly in the world economy.

Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)
5d

Interesting. Will look at your book. Even as a HKS grad I'm hesitant to have Nye as a model (Iraq war, etc) but I'm in agreement about planetary thinking. Liu Cixin beat us all to galactic thinking some years ago, didn't he.

