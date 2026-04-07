Last week I did an interview with Alix L’Hospital of L’Express, which appeared yesterday online in French. It tracks two pieces I published in late March in Foreign Policy and Dissent, wherein I talked about the latest progress in the burgeoning eco-ideological cold war, with a particular focus now on what this means for what Mark Carney in Davos this year labelled “the middle powers.”

In brief, I think this new Cold War, like the last, will likely feature a sort of “non-aligned” politics for non-superpowers who do not want to put all their eggs in either superpower’s basket. At the same time, however, the nature of this nonaligned politics is likely to be quite different from the ones that occurred sixty-odd years ago, not only since the stakes are different (this new one is about metabolic more than ideological divergence) but also because the “middle powers” are much more powerful and capable than the newly independent G-77 countries were during the 1960s-70s.

For my non-francophone readers, here’s a rough translation of my interview in L’Express:

L’Express: During our last conversation, you explained that the central divide splitting the world would no longer be between democracies and autocracies, but between countries committed to the green transition and the “oil states” — to the point where you even anticipated the advent of a “new Cold War.” You now seem convinced that this is already happening. Why is that?

Nils Gilman: Over the last six months, several events have significantly intensified the divide between green “electrostates,” such as China, and brown “petrostates,” led by Donald Trump’s United States. When Trump removed Venezuela’s leadership in January 2026, one of its stated reasons for doing so was in order to facilitate the flow of oil from the country with the largest oil reserves in the Western Hemisphere. Two months later, Trump embarked on a major war against Iran. One way of viewing these two interventions is to consider that the United States is, in part, attempting to bring ideologically rebellious oil-producing countries into geopolitical alignment with the rest of the US-led coalition of oil-producing states, as it gears up its Cold War against China.

These developments have not, moreover, escaped the attention of the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, who, in a recent speech delivered in Davos, asserted that the old liberal international order is dead. On that occasion, he put forward the idea that a new post-liberal world order is emerging, in which particular pressure is likely to be exerted on the “middle powers” — like Canada or France. I agree with him, and I would go even further. In my view, it is these middle powers that will determine whether it is the petrostates or electrostates that will win this ecological cold war.

How so?

Countries that have so far remained non-aligned with either the oil states or the green states – starting with many European countries, and particularly France – face a difficult but decisive choice: will they continue to center their infrastructure, in particular energy production and ground transportation, on fossil fuels and internal combustion engines, or will they make the move toward renewables and electrification? The choice entails a de facto alignment with either the US-led Axis of Petrostates, on the one hand, or with a China-led Green Entente, on the other. Every infrastructure investment decision will involve a many-year commitment to one side of this divide or the other.

No doubt some middle powers will seek to hedge their bets by pursuing an “all of the above” energy strategy — but maintaining metabolic nonalignment will be expensive, both financially and politically. As during the original twentieth-century Cold War, middle powers will be subject to pressure from the major superpowers, namely the United States and China, to choose between them. Then again, if middle powers play their hand correctly, they will have opportunities to exploit tensions between the big dogs to achieve some measure of autonomy.

How is France a key player amongst these middle powers?

The case of France, like that of other middle powers, implies a vulnerability within this new global energy order: by aligning itself completely with either camp – either the United States or China – it will inevitably find itself in a situation of technological and thus political dependence.

On the one hand, fossil fuel dependence already exists. While France is often celebrated for its low-carbon electrical generation capacity, particularly its strength in nuclear energy production, electricity is only one part of the energy story. In 2026, hydrocarbons continue to account for over two fifths of France’s total energy consumption mix. Fossil fuels still dominate the sectors like automotive vehicles and industrial heating. A Petrostate Axis led by a rogue United States makes this dependency more alarming. On the other hand, going fully toward total electrification would create a dependency on China, particularly in the area of electrical vehicles, which China looks set to dominate for decades. Does France really want its transportation system to depend on China?

At the same time, France’s strength in nuclear energy technology affords it a degree of flexibility and strategic leverage. Deepening this technological capacity would allow France to consolidate its strategic autonomy — for example, by exporting its civil nuclear technology to countries wishing to lessen fossil fuel dependency but seeking an alternative to Chinese windmills and solar panels. In short, your country occupies a position that is both fragile and yet capable of making it a pivotal player in the hybrid energy model and increasing its margin of autonomy within this new order.

Beyond France, does Europe really have a chance of achieving autonomy in green technologies, or is it already structurally dependent on China?

One of Europe’s major industrial strengths has always been automotive manufacturing, particularly of internal combustion engine vehicles. But this industry is under extreme pressure from the electric vehicle market. Catching up with Chinese EV manufacturing capacity would require massive subsidies and a continent-wide industrial strategy. It is not clear to me whether Brussels understands this, much less Paris or Berlin.

What everyone does understand is that Europe as a whole remains deeply dependent on imported hydrocarbons, particularly liquefied natural gas from the Gulf states, Siberia and the United States, which perpetuates a persistent energy vulnerability. In my view, the only realistic way for Europe to reduce this dependence and build genuine energy autonomy is through a massive return to nuclear power, which France can lead, and hydropower, where Austrian and German firms remain global leaders.

China appears to be emerging as the global power best placed to shape the post-carbon energy order. Does this necessarily make it the dominant power of this century?

China’s dominance in post-carbon technologies and supply chains gives it a significant geopolitical lever, but that alone does not guarantee that it will become the hegemonic power of the 21st century. Just because China dominates in industry does not necessarily mean that it will attempt to impose a new world order in its own image, as the United States did after 1945. In general, the Chinese elite do not seek to convert the world to their political system, as they believe their model is specific to Chinese civilization and would not work elsewhere.

With this said, China continues to assert itself geopolitically. Even if it does not want to impose a universal ideology, it does aim to suppress foreign criticism of its regime. It is also increasingly aggressive in various regional territorial disputes, notably in the South China Sea. In these areas, its dominance of the green supply chain could serve as an additional lever to defend what it sees as its national interests.

Listening to you, one sometimes gets the feeling that the fight against climate change is also becoming a lever of power and dependency…

Absolutely. This can, in fact, take several forms. While China does not necessarily aim to export its political system elsewhere, its dominance in green technologies could nevertheless have political and ideological consequences. For example, Beijing could offer countries in the Global South a turnkey transition, involving green infrastructure combined with digital control systems inspired by its model. Thus, the energy transition could, in certain contexts, indirectly make states less democratic.

Beyond China, some other countries might also manipulate environmentalism for ideological ends. Just as the German Green Party has long advocated for a socialist-based environmentalism, we could see the emergence of a reverse policy: a far-right environmentalism aimed at justifying nativist or even eugenicist policies in the name of resource conservation. So yes, environmentalism can become a new vehicle for domination. Either through economic dependence on green sectors dominated by China, or through the nationalist ideologisation of the climate emergency in the democracies of the North.

Can oil-producing states really impose a sustainable alternative model, or are they destined merely to delay the global energy transition?

It depends on what exactly we mean by “sustainable.” In strictly economic and political terms, it is certainly sustainable.

From an industrial point of view, there is still plenty of coal, oil and gas to continue fueling global industrial production for many decades to come. Oil and gas companies, as well as their state backers, are committed to realizing the trillions of dollars of at stake in extracting these proven reserves, and to discovering new sources. Politically, Trump’s United States is actively exerting pressure on other countries to follow its example by scrapping all the energy transition incentives put in place under the Biden administration.

But extracting and burning all those hydrocarbons is obviously not “sustainable” in the ecological sense. If we were to burn all the proven reserves of oil, gas, and coal by the end this century, without any carbon capture and storage, this would drive atmospheric carbon to 1000+ PPM. This scenario would implicate an eventual global warming of as much as 10 degrees — which would mean an ice-free planet and 60+ meters of sea level rise. Montmartre would become beachfront property.

Looking ahead to 2050, do you think the world will still be structured around these two blocs, or will it be fragmented into hybrid coalitions?

Not so long ago, under the Biden presidency, there was a possibility that the United States and China would engage in a virtuous competition to see who could achieve the green transition the fastest.

But today, that prospect has evaporated. While China is pursuing its path of mass electrification, Trump’s United States has abandoned the idea of a transition and even reaffirmed its oil-based identity. Yet there are still many uncertainties. As the consequences of climate change become increasingly dramatic and evident by 2050, the United States might eventually choose to side with the electrostates. But to do so, it would still need to overcome significant economic interests: from potential profits linked to hydrocarbons to convincing other players in the Petrostate Axis to give up extracting these resources.