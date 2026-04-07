Small Precautions

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Cian O'Connor's avatar
Cian O'Connor
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I think the idea of petrostates vs electrostates is based upon a fundamental misunderstanding, and I've been surprised by some of the people promoting it. It assumes two things that aren't true:

- Energy is fungible.

- Oil/gas is purely about energy.

But neither of these things are true, obviously. Yes, you can theoretically replace petrol cars with electrical cars. And yes you can replace consumer gas heating with electrical heating. But these are easy problems.

What you cannot do is replace diesel with electricity, because we do not have a way to store electricity in a form that is sufficiently energy dense. Which means that we have no solution for replacing our existing tranportation networks (boats, trucks), and mining/construction infrastructure (you cannot run a large digger with a lithium/sodium battery - nor will you ever be able to with our current level of science/technology).

Similarly, a large number of industrial processes, many of them fundamental, require very high levels of heat - and that cannot be achieved using electricity with any technology we have today, no matter how theoeretical. Maybe we could find alternative processes, but that would take years to come to fruition, even if it was happening. Which mostly it isn't. Solar cells are just one of many technologies that require fossil fuels for their manufacturing process.

And there are a number of other practical problems with the transition as its currently discussed. For example, where do the resources come from? Who is going to do the mining? Have we factored in the CO2 emissions that would be required? The extraordinary levels of capital required in order to increase copper mining by 5-10x (to pick just one example). Even if we ignore the extraordinary amount of environmental damage that would be created.

And if we could find a way to transition from oil/gas as energy sources, how do we plan to do without them for chemical feedstocks for rubber, plastics, pharmaceuticals and many other things that are required to make our world work. And are we expecting producers to just throw away the energy part of crude? Seriously?

I would very much like for their to be a solution - but pretending that there is a solution does not seem like much of a plan. The lack of seriousness on this issue is depressing.

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