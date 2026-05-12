When Jonathan Blake and I published Children of a Modest Star two years ago, we spent a lot of time thinking about how various political constituencies were likely to react to it — though much of that thinking remained below the waterline of the text we ultimately published. In particular for me (I won’t speak for Jonathan on this point), a point of departure for the book was a deep frustration with the way that leftist politics has evolved (or rather failed to) in the years since the collapse of Eastern European communism, and specifically in its default assumption, despite much evidence to the contrary, that an egalitarian politics is best pursued at national scales.

Blake and I, by contrast, argue that the nation-state is a profoundly inadequate unit for governing what we call “planetary” challenges such as climate change mitigation, syndromic surveillance, biodiversity collapse, etc. — not because nation-states are too small in some abstract sense, but because they are fundamentally misaligned with the actual scale at which planetary processes operate. Our proposed remedy, “planetary subsidiarity,” assigns governing authority to the smallest scale capable of handling a given problem, which sometimes means genuinely supranational institutions and sometimes means the watershed or the bioregion. What it emphatically does not mean is the sovereign state as the default container for all political life.

Dena Freeman’s edited collection The Global Left in a Multipolar World: Towards a Planetary Politics of Justice and Survival (Taylor & Francis, 2026) arrives as a direct answer to this problem, offering an admirably ambitious attempt to do something the left has consistently failed to do since the collapse of the Third International: think seriously about political organization at a genuinely global scale. Emerging from a 2024 conference at Shanghai University, the book gathers left scholars from Göran Therborn to Heikki Patomäki to Sabrina Fernandes and asks a direct question — what would a coherent global left actually look like in a world of multipolar competition, ecological crisis, and surging authoritarian nationalism? The introduction, written by Freeman herself, is the best single essay on global left theory I’ve read in recent years: analytically sharp, historically grounded, and admirably candid about the failures of previous attempts, from the World Social Forum’s procedural horizontalism to Hugo Chávez’s short-lived and shambolic Fifth International.

Where Freeman’s framework converges most productively with the framework Blake and I propose is in her insistence that the era of the purely national left is over. She argues compellingly that the architecture of neoliberal globalisation made genuinely leftist national policy essentially impossible — a point Syriza and Podemos confirmed empirically — and that any viable left politics must therefore be genuinely multi-scalar, addressing class, imperialism, ecology, and democracy simultaneously. This is, in its deep structure, a subsidiarity argument: different problems require different scales of political response. Freeman even gestures toward what Blake and I call planetary institutions when she discusses the need for reformed international bodies capable of enforcing progressive taxation, debt relief, and climate commitments.

But here the book’s deepest tension surfaces. Where Blake and I begin from the planet as a biophysical reality — a system with its own dynamics that human institutions must align themselves with — Freeman’s contributors remain, almost without exception, committed to a traditional geopolitical frame. The chapters on China and BRICS are particularly revealing. Zhiguang Yin’s defence of China’s role in advancing “left ideals” and Patrick Bond’s nuanced taxonomy of multipolar, social-democratic, and independent left positions on BRICS are both serious scholarship. Yet both ultimately treat the planet’s ecological systems as the stage on which geopolitical competition plays out, rather than as a constitutive constraint that must structure any viable left programme from the outset.

Stefan Pedersen’s chapter on “planetary socialism” comes closest to closing this gap, and Sabrina Fernandes’s devastating account of “sacrifice zones” created by green extractivism in the Global South makes the ecological stakes viscerally concrete. But neither essay is able to leverage the book’s stated commitment to ecology into a governing architecture — into the kind of institutional redesign that Blake and I consider the only serious response to planetary-scale crisis. Patomäki’s case for a global left political party is intellectually honest about the democratic deficits of existing international institutions, but it implicitly reproduces the nation-state system as the substrate through which such a party would operate. The planet, in most of these essays, remains a backdrop rather than a co-author.

This is not merely an intellectual complaint. Freeman herself acknowledges that the sovereigntist dynamics now dominant across both the Global North and Global South — what she follows Aziz Rana in calling “authoritarian multipolarity” (and which I refer to as “the illiberal international”) — are making cooperative management of the climate crisis structurally more difficult, not less. If the sovereign state is simultaneously the vehicle through which a global left must organize and the primary obstacle to the planetary-scale cooperation that survival requires, then the left faces a contradiction it cannot resolve from within its own inherited conceptual vocabulary.

The Global Left in a Multipolar World is essential reading precisely because it maps this contradiction with unusual honesty. But it does not resolve it. Read alongside Children of a Modest Star, it becomes clear why: the left needs not just a new internationalism, but a new ontology — one that begins from the planet rather than from the state, and builds upward and downward from there. That book is still waiting to be written.