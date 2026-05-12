Small Precautions

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Matthew Specter's avatar
Matthew Specter
May 13

Glad to know of the book and enjoyed the review.

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Giampiero Campa's avatar
Giampiero Campa
May 13

My guess is that a coherent global left would imply its members consider themselves as citizens of the planet to a good extent. Its an identity that also needs to be grown and shaped.

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