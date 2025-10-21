“Alles Ständische und Stehende verdampft, alles Heilige wird entweiht, und die Menschen sind endlich gezwungen, ihre Lebensstellung, ihre gegenseitigen Beziehungen mit nüchternen Augen anzusehen.” - Karl Marx

There could hardly be two essays that more perfectly capture the present state of the Western debate over China’s rise than Lizzi C. Lee’s “The China Model’s Fatal Flaw,” just published today, and Kaiser Kuo’s fantastic essay from last week “The Great Reckoning.” Read together, they form a useful diptych of the West’s ongoing struggle to come to terms with the transformation of global power that the People’s Republic of China now so visibly embodies.

From her perch at the Asia Society Policy Institute, Lee writes in Foreign Affairs, the house journal of the U.S. foreign policy establishment, a publication founded in 1911 under the revealing title The Journal of Race Development. Her essay belongs squarely within that long tradition: one that seeks to reassure Western readers that, despite all evidence to the contrary, China’s rise remains incomplete, brittle, and ultimately unsustainable — that its “model of development” is not just flawed, but indeed fatally so.

Kuo, by contrast, writes not from within the architecture of Western power but from the position of an interlocutor between worlds, a Chinese-American who has spent large portions of his career as a journalist and musician in China. His “Great Reckoning” essay is not about China per se so much as about most Western observers’ ongoing failure to assimilate the reality that China’s rise has already happened — that the intellectual, psychological, and civilizational categories through which the modern West has interpreted itself no longer suffice to make sense of the world as it is. Kuo’s argument is that what needs explaining today is not China’s success, but the West’s philosophical paralysis in the face of it.

Between these two essays — Lee’s and Kuo’s — one can read the entire emotional and ideological spectrum of the West’s contemporary confrontation with China: from the denial and bargaining stages of grief, to the first uneasy steps toward acceptance.

The Establishment’s Comforting Narrative

Lizzi Lee’s essay is a model of the analytic posture that has characterized Foreign Affairs since its founding — a posture that is empirical in tone, confident in its premises, and curiously impermeable to contradiction. The piece argues that China’s developmental model has entered a “new phase” of crisis, revealed most recently by its chronic “overcapacity” in green technologies, electric vehicles, and solar panels.

Lee’s central thesis is that China’s economic system, driven by structural incentives within the Communist Party’s promotion apparatus and fiscal design, rewards speed and scale over efficiency and innovation. Because tax revenues accrue to localities based on where goods are produced rather than consumed, she argues, local officials compete to expand production capacity regardless of demand. Combined with a banking system biased toward collateral-heavy industrial projects, and with the decline of real-estate revenues that once financed local budgets, this structure has led to an uncontrollable proliferation of factories and a “race to the bottom” in prices and profitability.

The result, in Lee’s account, is an economy trapped in a vicious cycle: excess supply, collapsing margins, wage stagnation, and weak consumption. Her prognosis is stark: unless Beijing fundamentally reengineers its incentive structures — its tax system, its local promotion criteria, its allocation of capital — the “China model” will remain unsustainable. “Unwinding overcapacity,” she concludes, “is the ultimate test of Beijing’s ability to self-correct — and of whether the Chinese model has reached a plateau or can once again soar to new heights.”

The essay is detailed and well informed; its data points are accurate; yet its interpretive frame is strikingly familiar. For all the sophistication of her economic diagnosis, Lee’s argument replays, almost note for note, a narrative that has accompanied China’s rise since the late 1970s: that the Chinese system, while impressive in mobilizing growth, contains inherent “contradictions” that will ultimately arrest its ascent. The implication is that China’s success has been an anomaly that cannot endure — that political illiberalism and economic dynamism are incompatible in the long run.

It is a comforting story, especially for Western policymakers whose legitimacy depends on the assumption that liberal capitalism remains history’s final form. Yet half a century of history now stands against it.

The Other Side of the Mirror

Kaiser Kuo’s “The Great Reckoning” begins where Lee’s essay ends — by accepting, without equivocation, that the age of China’s “rise” is over because that rise has already happened. What we are now witnessing, Kuo writes, is the West’s psychic dislocation as it confronts the erosion of its own centrality. “Deep-rooted and often unconscious hierarchies still position the West as normative and other states as derivative.” That hierarchy no longer corresponds to material reality.

Kuo’s essay is not triumphalist; it is diagnostic. He observes that Western elites — and especially Western intellectuals — are only beginning to face what this reversal means. China’s reemergence as a civilizational pole of modernity, he suggests, exposes the fragility of the West’s self-conception: the belief that “modernization” and “Westernization” were identical processes. The shock is existential, not merely geopolitical.

Where Lee’s piece is framed within the technocratic language of policy analysis, Kuo’s is written in the key of cultural psychoanalysis. He sees in Western reactions to China’s success — the moralizing tone of “decoupling” discourse, the outrage at “industrial overcapacity,” the impulse to criminalize China’s scale — not rational economic argument but wounded pride. “If China is no longer seeking its path to modernity but has become one of modernity’s principal architects,” Kuo observes, “then the questions that have long organized our thinking about China—Will it democratize? Will it converge with Western norms? When will the contradictions catch up with it?—may be the wrong questions entirely.”

Kuo calls this moment “the great reckoning”: the point at which the West must decide whether it will adapt its self-understanding to a genuinely plural modernity or double down on the fantasy of permanent supremacy. He is not celebrating Chinese superiority; he is mapping the contours of Western denial.

Denial and Bargaining: The Stages of Geopolitical Grief

Read side by side, Lee and Kuo could be cast as therapist and patient in a session of civilizational psychology. Lee’s insistence on the “fatal flaw” in China’s model — despite decades of contrary evidence — corresponds to what Elisabeth Kübler-Ross would have called the stages of grief: denial (“China’s success is unsustainable”) and bargaining (“If China reforms its system to resemble ours, it might survive”).

For more than fifty years, Western observers have repeated some version of Lee’s argument. When China began its reforms in the late 1970s, the prevailing view was that “market socialism” would quickly collapse under its contradictions. When it entered the World Trade Organization in 2001, the consensus held that economic liberalization would inevitably produce political liberalization — that China would converge toward the Western model. When that did not happen, the same chorus declared that political control would suffocate growth. When growth persisted, the chorus warned of demographic crisis, debt crisis, or “overcapacity.”

The predictions have changed; the psychology has not. The underlying need is to preserve the assumption that Western modernity remains the universal template — that history, in Francis Fukuyama’s hoaried phrase, has ended.

In this sense, Lee’s essay performs an important cultural function: it sustains the ideological coherence of a civilization no longer confident in its empirical foundations. It is less an analysis of China than an act of Western self-reassurance. She doesn’t even bother with the term modernity at all.

Rethinking Modernity

Kuo’s essay, by contrast, begins from the premise that the empirical world now demands a new theory of modernity itself. He opens his essay by quoting Adam Tooze on his podcast: “China isn’t just an analytical problem,” Tooze said. It is “the master key to understanding modernity — the biggest laboratory of organized modernizations there has ever been or ever will be at this level [of] organization.” From this perspective, China’s rise is not merely a geopolitical fact but an epistemological event. It invalidates the West’s monopoly on defining what modernity is. “What does modernity look like when it is no longer exclusively Western in conception?” Kuo asks, “How to understand development when the most successful model does not conform to liberal democratic assumptions? What happens when the world’s second-largest economy operates according to principles that upend core Western beliefs about how prosperity is achieved and sustained?”

These questions resonate deeply with work I began nearly thirty years ago in Mandarins of the Future, which I conceived in the late 1990s and published in 2003. That book sought to show how modernization theory — the great intellectual export of the American social sciences in the 1950s — was, even then, an exercise in self-congratulation. It recast the unique historical experience of the North Atlantic — industrialization, bureaucratic rationalization, secularism, liberal capitalism — as a universal sequence that all “developing” societies would (and should) follow.

Modernization theory was not just descriptive; it was normative. It offered the West a moral alibi for its global dominance, presenting its own path as both inevitable and benevolent. By the 1990s, I argued, the theory had become incoherent as a description of reality. The rise of East Asian developmental states — Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and, increasingly, China — demonstrated that industrial modernity could take non-Western, non-liberal forms.

But what has happened in China in the quarter century since I wrote that book has gone far beyond anything imaginable then. China has not merely “caught up.” It has redefined the terms of global economic and technological modernity. In green energy, infrastructure, digital platforms, and increasingly artificial intelligence, it is China that now sets the industrial pace to which others must adapt. It is defining a new metabolic order for industrial modernity. The assumption that the West is the source and the rest of the world the periphery has been reversed.

The very fact that Foreign Affairs now frames this as a “problem” — that China makes “too much” of what the world needs — reveals the degree to which our categories have collapsed. The success of Chinese industry is taken not as evidence of mastery but as proof of dysfunction.

What Kuo’s essay compels us to see is that such inversions are not analytical errors; they are symptoms of an epistemic crisis. The West’s inherited narratives of progress — its conviction that rationality, innovation, and individual freedom belong to it alone — no longer fit the world it now inhabits.

The End of Self-Congratulation

If modernization theory once offered the West a flattering mirror, that mirror has now shattered. The story it told — of European-derived civilization’s unique capacity for science, reason, and prosperity — was always self-serving, but for two centuries it was also empirically sustainable. Today, it is not.

The persistence of essays like Lee’s in Foreign Affairs — the insistence that “the system is flawed,” that “reform is necessary,” that “Beijing must self-correct” — reflects not analytical clarity but narrative inertia. The structure of the argument itself — diagnosis, prescription, conditional hope — is an artifact of a time when the West could still imagine itself as tutor to the world. It’s yet another example of what this spring I referred to as the Blob gazing into the abyss, and the abyss staring back.

In this sense, Kuo’s intervention serves as an act of intellectual hygiene. It clears away the debris of those self-flattering stories to make room for a more plural, decentered understanding of modernity. The task ahead, he implies, is not to replace Western universalism with Chinese triumphalism but to accept that no single civilization now defines the horizon of progress. Its polycentricity or bust.

This is a difficult adjustment for societies that have long equated their own power with the arc of history itself. Hence the rage, denial, and moralizing that so often accompany Western commentary on China. The “China threat” is, in reality, the threat of a world no longer organized exclusively around Western assumptions or institutions.

What would it mean to take Kuo’s “great reckoning” seriously? It would mean beginning from the simple, disorienting recognition that the story of modernity is not a Western story with global appendices but a genuinely planetary process — one that now includes, in decisive ways, the civilizational resources of China.

It would mean acknowledging that the categories of “success” and “failure,” “reform” and “stagnation,” “efficiency” and “overcapacity,” are not neutral metrics but embedded in a particular ideological histories. The same structural features that Lee condemns as “flaws” — state coordination, long-term planning, the pursuit of scale — have produced the very capacities that now underpin the global transition to renewable energy. As Kuo points out, “From industrial policy to direct government stakes in strategic companies like Intel, U.S. policymakers increasingly embrace methods that look suspiciously like Chinese state capitalism, all while insisting that they are defending rather than abandoning free-market principles” — something that indeed Lee has herself recently proposed. If the convergence that the modernization theorists called for is happening, it is not in the direction that they expected.

It would mean, finally, recognizing that what the West is mourning is not merely geopolitical primacy but epistemic authority — the right to define what counts as rational, modern, or progressive. This is a far more profound loss than the shift in economic power, because it challenges the very foundational assumptions of global discourse. For centuries, Western thought systems were considered the universal benchmark, legitimizing certain forms of governance, technology, and social structure while actively invalidating others. Many current global frictions stem in no small measure from the unraveling of this epistemic hegemony. Nations and emerging powers are now actively asserting alternative pathways to development and enlightenment, decoupling the concept of modernity from strict adherence to Western models. The true crisis lies in the dawning realization that the universal narratives used to justify dominance are being openly contested and replaced by pluralistic, decentralized perspectives on global progress.

Beyond the Stages of Grief

The West’s encounter with China’s rise has passed through recognizable emotional stages. The first was denial — the confident prediction, repeated for decades, that China’s growth was a mirage. The second was anger — the rhetoric of IP theft, unfair trade deals, and so, which has culminated in Trump’s tariff war. The third is bargaining — the hope, voiced in Lee’s essay, that China will “reform” toward a system more like our own. While some American business appear to have arrived at the fourth stage, depression, the last one, namely acceptance, has yet to arrive.

Kuo’s essay points the way to acceptance — not in the sense of resignation but of intellectual maturity. To accept is to understand that the world is no longer organized around a single civilizational pole; that multiple modernities now coexist; that the future will not be written exclusively in English or French. Lee’s essay, by contrast, remains a document of bargaining — an attempt to preserve the moral coherence of a worldview that China’s material reality has already rendered redundant.

When I wrote Mandarins of the Future, I concluded that the modernization paradigm was already intellectually bankrupt, and that it continued to stagger on because of the way it flattered the self-regard and ambitions of liberal technocrats. What I could not yet see was how decisively China would, within a generation, expose that bankruptcy to the world. The task now is not to replace one dogma with another but to build a genuinely comparative theory of modernity — one capable of accounting for the multiplicity of paths that the human story has taken.

Kuo’s essay performs, in this sense, an indispensable act of intellectual brush clearance” It clears the ground for a new kind of thinking — one that no longer begins from Western exceptionalism but from the shared condition of planetary interdependence. Lee’s essay, for all its analytic polish, remains rooted in a worldview that cannot imagine such plurality.

The historian in me reads the juxtaposition of these two essays as a textbook case of paradigm lag — the period when inherited theories persist long after the world that produced them has vanished. The political scientist in me reads it as the end of American hegemony not just in power but in meaning.

After the Great Reckoning

Kuo’s phrase — “the great reckoning” — captures something larger than China’s relationship to the West. It names the moment when the narratives that sustained the modern world order finally come due. For five centuries, the West has imagined itself as both the author and the subject of history. What China’s rise exposes is that history has other protagonists.

Lee’s “fatal flaw” is not in China’s model but in the intellectual model through which the West continues to interpret it. The flaw is the inability to see that the premises of “modernization” — the linear path from tradition to modernity, from East to West — were never universal truths but contingent stories told by a civilization at the height of its power. A story too many of us still continue to believe because of how it comforts us.

Kuo’s essay is an invitation to step outside that story — to begin, at last, the work of thinking globally rather than provincially, of building concepts adequate to a world in which modernity itself has become plural.

That is the real reckoning before us: not with China’s rise, but with our own illusions.