Geremie Barme
4d

Nils: it’s good to see these essays. Back in 2017, I started writing about “The Disappointed” of the West, an amorphous group particular common among our American cousins. Allow me to quote myself:

“Some of the newly enlightened pundits belong to an amorphous group that I have long referred to as 'The Disappointed'.

“The Disappointed may be thought of as those ‘China Hands’ nostalgic for beliefs and hopes that were predicated on a range of economic, political and cultural assumptions, along with a kind of condescension that smacked of neo-colonial hauteur. That is to say, because of their obsessive focus on neo-liberal economic goals and their unquestioned ideological presumptions about globalisation they — politicians, analysts, business people, academics, journalists or a host of others, including Chinese factional players — repeatedly ignored or underestimated what the Party and its theoreticians (along with fellow-travelling academic New Marxists) were saying, thinking and actually doing. This encouraged a purblind belief in the workings of immutable historical and economic forces that predetermined China’s path forward. Such near-burlesque confidence — one which, in many respects, mirrored the dogmatic historical determinism of the Communists — has been challenged by significant changes in official Chinese policy and rhetoric for well over a decade. The Disappointed bewail how the Leader, Xi Jinping, has reasserted Party power and encouraged in the People’s Republic a more muscular regional and global stance.

“The Disappointed have been confronted, and affronted, by what is now thought of as China’s ‘authoritarian turn’. To turn a well-known expression on its head, one gets the feeling that 'The Chinese People' have hurt their feelings!”

Geremie

James
3d

Really enlightening piece Nils. Not sure how I missed Kaiser's essay, thanks for spotlighting it.

