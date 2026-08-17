Chad Wellmon’s newly published After the University: Higher Education and the Future of Intellectual Work (Johns Hopkins) is a delight. It’s the most intellectually deep account I’ve read of the roots of the American university’s present predicament. What’s more, it is surprisingly moving, written more in sorrow than in anger.

Despite the title, Wellmon is not predicting that universities will vanish as physical entities. Rather, he is claiming that they already have in terms of their commitment to what he considers the ethical heart of university life, namely the dedication to disciplined study — the sustained, shared, demanding practice of attending to difficult things. Disciplined study is not something that can be done entirely in private, Wellmon notes. It requires common objects of attention, shared standards, responsibilities, accountability across time — which is to say it requires an institution. Placing the value of disciplined study at the center of his concerns then prompts Wellmon to ask why the institution of university, in its current form, has strayed so badly from this core value.

The book’s power lies in its historical arc. Having cut his teeth as a scholar of the rise of the German research university in the 19th century, Wellmon here argues that between roughly 1800 and 2000, the rise of the modern university constituted a social revolution on the order of democratization and industrialization. “Especially in the United States,” he writes in the introduction, “the university came to monopolize the resources — financial, cultural, social, intellectual, political — necessary for intellectual work. Most significantly, it controlled credentialing, enabling people to move across social domains.” Wellmon is clear that there was never a golden age: universities have always been entangled with money, patronage, church, and state. His point is the opposite: this annexation worked. It “materially, intellectually, and spiritually enriched lives, producing and distributing a wide array of goods.” Which is why what came next, as the university’s relationship to disciplined study underwent a fundamental reconceptualization, was a catastrophe.

To explain how that catastrophe unfolded, Wellmon reckons closely with the master concept of postwar American thought: modernization. Modernization was the frame within which the midcentury social sciences made the world legible: a universal, stadial, convergent process by which traditional societies became modern ones, through a process that could be managed by technocrats (the “mandarins of the future”) who understood its logic.

The antihero of Wellmon’s narrative is University of California President Clark Kerr. In 1960, Kerr published Industrialism and Industrial Man, a key text in the modernization theory canon, which argued that the logic of industrialism would drive all societies, capitalist and communist alike, toward the same rationalized bureaucratic order. His follow-up book, The Uses of the University, published in 1963, explained the role of the university in that process. In that book, Kerr introduced the concept of the “multiversity” — the mult-function university not as the poorly integrate conglomerate it looked like from the outside, but rather as both the embodiment of modernization — a pluralistic, professionally administered, internally differentiated bureaucracy, the modern order in miniature — and its enabler, the engine generating the trained manpower and applied knowledge that would drive the modernization process forward. For Kerr, the incoherence critics kept castigating the university for in fact represented a kind of isomorphic fidelity to its object: since a modern society is differentiated, therefore so should be the modernizing university. So how did it all go wrong?

The centerpiece of Wellmon’s argument is the section on “The Rise, Fall, and Rise of Human Capital Theory.” Human capital theory was developed by economists (Theodore W. Schultz above all) who were trying to explain why productivity growth had grown at a steadily higher rate than the investment in physical capital. The explanation, these economists said, was that workers had gotten more efficient and effective because society had invested in their education and training — ergo human capital, as opposed to physical capital. What followed from this analysis was a natural imperative: if a society wanted to achieve modernization and development, it therefore had to invest not just in physical capital, but also in human capital. This was why Kerr saw the development of the multiversity as a core part of the modernization process: state investment in human capital would thus produce a social return. Kerr’s framework was instrumentalizing, but it kept a public purpose in view. The knowledge industry, he predicted in 1963, would capture Americans’ “hopes and fears” — compelling them to believe in the system as the only path to a good life.

Although modernization theory lost its intellectual credibility in the late 1960s, discredited by the Vietnam War it justified and by its own imperial condescension, the human capital theory of the university survived it. But it survived stripped of the collective developmental ambition that had originally accompanied it. Wellmon’s key insight is that even as the liberal, modernizing ideals associated with Kerr’s vision of the university fell away, the idea of universities as human capital production machines remained — but stripped of social values, this idea began to imply something very different about education policy. In other words, investing in human capital was no longer something that society did to improve its collective self, but rather was better conceived as something individuals did to improve their private self. When Milton Friedman proposed that investors might buy “shares in an individual’s earning prospects,” Wellmon writes, he “laid bare the ethical logic of human capital theory.”

By the end of the 1960s that logic “had become common sense not only among economists but also among the architects of American higher education.” To conceive of higher learning as the generation of human capital was to fix its justification to its outputs; it turned universities into a system of inputs and outputs. Even in its most generous, publicly-minded form, the theory “systematically deflected attention away from the internal goods and values of disciplined study, effectively crowding out all possible values except market values.” Students were reconstituted not merely as future laborers but as “aspiring capitalists whose intellectual desires and knowledge this same system transmuted into the endless pursuit of ‘economic value.’”

This idea set a trap. If a degree raises your lifetime earnings, why should the taxpayer fund it — why shouldn’t you pay for it by borrowing against your future self? The case midcentury liberals made in good faith to secure taxpayer support for universities became, within a generation, the justification for withdrawing it, and here began all the pathologies which we now here so much about: spiraling tuition cost, the shift from grants to loans, and credentialism as the primary motivation for seeking a college degree. Wellmon’s formulation is that in transforming “higher learning into higher education,” the system’s designers “dissipated the long-standing and historically fruitful dialectic between the internal good of disciplined study and the university’s pursuit of external goods.”

Underneath this historical account of how human capital theory evacuated the collective good conception of higher education, Schultz also makes a crucial argument about how all this connected to the idea of meritocracy (not coincidentally coined during the heyday of the liberal technocratic view of the university). In a post-social view of the university, “the discovery of talent” became heralded as higher education’s chief social benefit. In this model, the university was reconceived as a mechanism for identifying and developing talent that could be useful to employers. The result was a reorientation of the purpose of a college education away from “the full development of a people’s capacities” and toward a procedural view in which the few who demonstrated merit were educated into “an ‘aristocracy of talent’ that governed and led the broader population.” Set that beside the chapters on the academic revolution — where the academic professional escapes the campus and the university-college becomes a four-year microcosm inculcating what Jencks and Riesman called “the national upper-middle class style: cosmopolitan, moderate, universalistic, somewhat legalistic... aspiring to neutrality” — and you have the best available account of where the bête noire of the left, the so-called “professional middle class,” came from.

All of this allows Wellmon to explain why it is that the antinomian revolt against Cold War liberalism began precisely at Berkeley, against the most elaborated institutional form of that liberalism. The Free Speech Movement that erupted in 1964, a year after Kerr’s The Uses of the University, was essentially a kind of immune response. Students occupying buildings and demanding “meaning” were revolting again the way this instrumentalized view of the university deformed the ideal of disciplined study. “The proper end of universities,” Wellmon writes of their conviction, “was not to produce human capital but to form free people.” (Personal aside: I wrote my undergraduate thesis on how Hannah Arendt’s ideas about freedom circulated through the Free Speech Movement.)

Readers of this newsletter know I have argued that Kerr’s multiversity is finished — with the arrival of AI about to serve as the coup de grace. Reading Wellmon has changed how I think about that argument. I had treated the contradictions as structural: too many missions bolted onto one balance sheet. He shows they are also conceptual. The multiversity could hold research, training, credentialing, and coming-of-age together only so long as human capital theory supplied a single currency in which all four could be denominated. Remove the currency — as an AI-flooded labor market is now doing to the credential’s signaling value — and nothing holds the conglomerate together.

Wellmon therefore earns his elegiac register. He notes that, despite everything that’s gone wrong with the university as a system, having or not having a BA still divides those doing well from those doing badly, even as “the estrangement of disciplined study and the university is crystallized in this social fact. People are driven toward the university not because they want to learn, but rather because they know that the road to a good life runs through the university. The university absorbs intellectual desire but redirects it into pursuits of status, credentials, and output.” But an exclusively output-oriented conception of higher learning, as he puts it, is “both diminished and pernicious.”

In my Persuasion piece, I argue that the pedagogy of higher ed must be remade around what humans uniquely provide — judgment, trust, taste, the constitution of goals, and so on — because AI is commodifying everything else. Wellmon’s book adds a crucial point: those capacities aren’t (or shouldn’t be) primarily valued for instrumental reasons. For in fact they are precisely what emerges from a commitment to disciplined study.