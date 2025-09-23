Small Precautions

James Quilligan
1d

This argument has merit until one considers the overarching role of BRICS+ and their abiding multipolar commitments to national sovereignty in the form of political non-interference across national boundaries, as opposed to the multilateral neoliberal agreements that continue to breach financial borders as a matter of course, driving economic growth while paying off borrowing costs and collecting profit and rent. Now that the US government is teetering toward sovereign default, will the Global South break free from these constraints? Highly unlikely. The post-colonial nations are still in no position to challenge the overarching regime of sovereign debt through a biophysical claim of resource sovereignty, and China has given no indication nor taken actual steps to create an ecological *monetary* system that is untethered from consumable energy-value. Rather, the recent strategic commitment of Siberian oil to China by Russia is a *tell* that the next monetary system will function through a sovereign petrocurrency with Eastern characteristics: watch as the decarbonizing Global South is dragged through the transitional energy slick with new credit and loans collateralized on their indigenous resources (2025-2040). Until the South is a full partner and no longer an exploited periphery, we'll be getting nowhere: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss (Who, 1971, Nixon Shock and beginning of the petrodollar).

Jason Christian
1d

Also, "The Global South Holds the Keys to the Bank" of the new carbon economy.

Forests in recovery, growing back to their earlier structure, are both the low-hanging fruit in carbon capture, but are the natural reserve bank supporting full carbon pricing.

We're doing this today, in California, on National Forests and private land, because we have abused forests than can be restored and public and private financial actors who can do the math. This math works even better across the Global South.

Our program started out as old-fashioned industrial policy. Now the machine of capitalism has caught on the new reality and is off maximizing the expected carbon values from forests stewardship.

Carbon economics: fun if the assholes destroyed your forests, since we can earn our keep by growing them back.

