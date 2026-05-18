Small Precautions

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Matthew Steiner's avatar
Matthew Steiner
5d

This is a very insightful essay. Implicit in your argument is the following notion: that population projections don't just reflect ideology.

They actively construct the legal and policy architectures that then shape demographic outcomes.

When a UN projection about Nigeria's 2100 population becomes the basis for immigration policy, aid conditionality, or sovereign debt ratings, it creates feedback loops that make the "forecast" partially self-fulfilling or self-defeating.

This is legal realism and Jean Baudrillard's simulacrum applied to demography: the map changes the territory.

The real epistemic task isn't to produce "better" century-scale forecasts, but to map the feedback loops between projection, policy, behavior, and demographic outcome and perhaps to ask whose interests these loops serve

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William Poundstone's avatar
William Poundstone
5d

It should also be noted that Nigeria's population is considered by most experts to be massively overstated, due to governors rigging the census to get more federal funding.

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