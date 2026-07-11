Small Precautions

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Marco Antoniotti's avatar
Marco Antoniotti
13h

I always found "Pareto optimality" fishy. My reasoning is that it is a "snapshot" concept and next it is that is assumes "a priori" what is "good". And for Pareto (*) it was the good of "lorsignori".

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John McNellis Rich's avatar
John McNellis Rich
1d

Dern good and helpful Mr. Gilman. The point you make about most pundits and analysts not speaking up about this reality shows how mainstream media is owned by the oligaopolists who’ve funded the ongoing overthrow of democracy and decency. Most Americans are still dependent on them for information and are consistently easily manipulated to go along with the fleecing of America. What’s harder for the tribe to grasp is that essentially, the Trump Vance administration is a maladministration operating like a very well organized gang of fascist mafia extortionists working to fully capture the whole country and extract as much wealth out of us as fast as they can before people realize how they are being fleeced and who’s really doing it. <> People realizing the source of trouble doesn’t mean they can be mobilized into effect counterforce unless they see a clearly better optipon. Our mainstream media and congress, including many decades of compliant Democrats getting their share of the handouts from megadoners and access to mainstream media. Turning extractive capitalism loose on our economy and commons and not showing how new, regenerative capitalism paradigms are better for most people and the earth, allows the barbaric extraction to cruise along.

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