For much of the postwar period, up until the arrival of Donald Trump as president in 2017, most mainstream American policy debates operated under an unstated rule: a policy was only legitimate if it made someone better off without making anyone worse off. That era of political logic is now over.

Economists call a situation in which no further reallocation can help one party without harming another Pareto optimality — after Vilfredo Pareto, the conservative Italian economist from the turn of the last century. In its empirical form, Pareto optimality is a technical idea — a way of comparing outcomes without smuggling in a theory of justice. In its normative form, however, it is a powerfully conservative idea: no policy is legitimate if any incumbent, no matter how outrageously privileged, is harmed in any way.

The implicit Pareto standard has done vast ideological work during the era of neoliberalism that began in the late 1970s. If a policy could be framed as a Pareto improvement, something that grew the pie without anyone losing a slice, it was treated as self-evidently reasonable, almost apolitical. If it couldn’t be framed that way, if it required taking from one group to benefit another (or could be presented that way), it was treated as illegitimate, a violation of the rules of civilized economic argument. Tax cuts for the rich got framed as efficiency gains that would eventually lift everyone through growth; by contrast, tax increases of any sort were always wrong since that involved a “taking.” Deregulation got framed the same way: no one was supposedly ever harmed. Trade liberalization got framed as a net gain for the country as a whole, with the fact that it produced sharp losers in specific regions and industries waved off as a distributional detail to be handled later, if at all, through “side payments” that rarely arrived. Any climate change mitigation policy that required any person to rein in any part of their current lifestyle: also a non-starter.

The problem with this is that actual Pareto improvements are rare in the real world, because impactful policy choices always always redistribute resources, risk, or power. What neoliberal policy discourse therefore offered was the promise of compensation: the winners could in principle compensate the losers and still come out ahead, so the policy counted as an improvement even if the compensation never happened. (In economic theory terms, this is the “Kaldor-Hicks efficiency” move — Pareto optimality’s looser cousin — which does similar if less explicit ideological work.) The losers were told their loss was theoretical, offset somewhere in the aggregate, even as it showed up quite concretely in their wages, their towns, their pensions. The theoretical “side payments to the losers” rarely materialized, because doing so would have required acknowledging that the policy produced losers. The whole apparatus functioned as a permission structure to let policies that predictably concentrated gains at the top proceed under the banner of efficiency, all because explicitly proposing any policy (redistribution, in this case) that produced obvious losers as well as winners was politically unacceptable.

Whatever else one thinks of MAGA, it has certainly dispensed with this Paretoan pretense. Trump’s tariffs are openly designed to help some domestic producers while harming others. Immigration restriction is openly designed to benefit some workers at the direct expense of others, including the excluded workers themselves. Industrial policy now picks winners by name. Foreign policy is explicitly framed as zero-sum, with the very idea of “win-win” sneered at. Trump and his team don’t bothers to dress their policies in the language of aggregate efficiency or Pareto improvement. They says plainly: this policy helps “our” people and if it costs your people, that’s fine, because we’ve decided our people matter more. In some cases, it harming others may even be a feature rather than a bug.

The bipartisan neoliberal consensus spent decades insisting that policies had to pretend to help everyone. MAGA has simply stopped pretending. Pundits and analysis do not yet seem to appreciate what a profoundly important political shift this represents. Once one accepts that policy is allowed to produce not just winners but also losers, the stark question becomes: who gets to be which? And this is a political rather than an economic question — a matter of moral and coercive power, rather than a technical question of efficiency and optimality. And if the Pareto alibi is gone, so is the excuse for keeping the current distribution of winners in place.

This is an opening liberals have been slow to take.

Arguably, in fact, the central political struggle within the Democratic Party right now is between people who want to take up this cudgel and those who don’t. So let’s clarify the stakes:

If it’s now acceptable to write a tax code that names its beneficiaries, there’s no principled reason to keep writing tax codes that quietly benefit capital over labor, when they could just as easily be written to do the reverse. If it’s acceptable for tariffs to protect specific firms at everyone else’s cost, it’s just as acceptable for a wealth tax to fund public goods at the cost of people who currently hold outsized shares of the country’s assets. If industrial policy can pick which regions or firms get subsidized, it can pick which regions or firms get taxed to pay for it.

No longer does any of this need to hide behind the fiction that nobody loses. The people who have spent forty years benefiting from an economy built to funnel gains upward were never neutral parties in a Pareto game anyways. They were the winners of a distributional fight that hid behind the intellectual skirts of “efficiency.” What MAGA has ushered in is a politics doesn’t require pretending otherwise, and that in fact treats a politics that pretends to Pareto optimality as essentially disingenuous. Now that the pretense is gone, the real debate is: whose turn it is to pay?