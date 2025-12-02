Small Precautions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Slide Guitar's avatar
Slide Guitar
7d

I was surprised that you didn't mention the tremendous amount of money that Trump (and Witkoff, and Kushner, and Ellison...) can make here. An opportunity like this will never arise again. No subsequent DoJ or SEC or whatever is going to claw this $ back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nils Gilman
Giampiero Campa's avatar
Giampiero Campa
6d

I think this is insightful, and works well to consider and explore potentially very dangerous turns.

If I had to play the devil's advocate a bit I would say that it's not clear that this administration is truly committed to an unifying ideological principle. Various elements have different ideologies but indeed when it comes to actions, looting seems to be the only thing that is not theatrical in nature.

The other thing is that you would think/hope that at least China is a much more rational actor that considers the long-term effects of all choices, (especially when they involve keeping the party solidly in power).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nils Gilman
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nils Gilman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture