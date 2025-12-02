This post proposes a theoretical framework for understanding authoritarian behavior during periods of declining power, what I will call the “Dutch Auction Theory” of authoritarian regime dynamics. My argument is that that the most dangerous phase of an autocratic regime occurs not during its consolidation or apex, but during its perceived decline — when leadership recognizes that their probability of achieving maximalist objectives has peaked and has begun to deteriorate. This is when they are most tempted to go for broke.

The Mechanics of Dutch Auctions

To understand this framework, one must first grasp the distinctive mechanism of a Dutch auction. Unlike the more familiar English auction format, where bidding begins at a low price and ascends through competitive offers, a Dutch auction operates in reverse. The auctioneer begins with an artificially high asking price, which then decreases incrementally at fixed intervals until a buyer accepts the current price.

The critical game-theoretic element lies in the incentive structure facing potential buyers. Each participant must balance two competing risks: waiting too long and losing the item to a competitor, or bidding too early and paying more than necessary. The optimal strategy depends on one’s assessment of other bidders’ valuations and risk tolerance. Crucially, the winner is not the highest bidder but rather the first bidder willing to accept the descending price.

This creates a psychological pressure fundamentally different from ascending auctions. In a Dutch auction, time itself becomes the enemy. Every moment of hesitation represents not just opportunity cost but guaranteed value destruction. The decision to act is driven not by competitive enthusiasm but by the fear of watching value evaporate while one deliberates.

The Theory Applied to Authoritarian Regimes

The Dutch auction provides an instructive analogy for understanding authoritarian decision-making during periods of declining power. When regime leadership perceives that their probability of achieving core ideological or strategic objectives has reached an inflection point — moving from growth to decay — the calculus of action transforms dramatically.

At the apex of power, an authoritarian regime possesses the luxury of patience. Options remain open; timelines can be extended; risks can be calculated and managed. However, once leadership recognizes that their effective power has peaked and is now in decline, they face a decision matrix analogous to that of a Dutch auction participant. The “price” of their ambitions — measured in probability of success — is ticking downward with each passing interval.

This recognition triggers what might be termed “terminal phase acceleration”: the regime concludes that delaying action will only further diminish their chances of success. If the objective is achievable at all, it must be attempted immediately, before the window closes entirely. Consolidation, negotiation, and gradualism become irrational strategies when the future promises only further deterioration of one’s position.

Historical Precedent: The Wannsee Conference

The timing and context of the Wannsee Conference of January 20, 1942, provides a particularly clear albeit grim illustration of this dynamic. Prior to this meeting, Nazi policy toward European Jewry had been characterized by forced emigration, ghettoization, and mass in situ shootings. The Wannsee Conference formalized the transition to systematic, assembly-line industrial mass killing in death camps like Bełżec, Sobibór, and Treblinka — the so-called Final Solution.

The strategic timing is significant. Six weeks prior, in December 1941, the Wehrmacht’s advance had been halted at Moscow, shattering the myth of German invincibility. Simultaneously, Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and Germany’s subsequent declaration of war against the United States fundamentally altered the conflict’s trajectory, bringing the world’s largest industrial power formally into the Allied coalition.

A strictly rational assessment of Germany’s strategic position in January 1942 would have suggested resource conservation, territorial consolidation, and pursuit of a negotiated settlement. Instead, because it was motivated by perfervid ideological hatred of Jews, the regime made the decision to divert substantial logistical resources, transportation infrastructure, and administrative capacity toward the systematic murder of millions of civilians — an undertaking that actively undermined the war effort.

This apparent irrationality becomes comprehensible through the Dutch auction framework. Nazi leadership recognized, whether consciously or intuitively, that the war’s trajectory had shifted decisively against them. The vision of a Thousand-Year Reich was becoming increasingly implausible. If they wished to achieve their ideological prime directive — the elimination of European Jewry — they could no longer defer it to some future moment of consolidated victory. They had to act while they still controlled the necessary territory and infrastructure.

The turning tide did not moderate their behavior; it radicalized it. The closing window forced acceleration of the atrocity.

Domestic Example: The Present Regime in Washington

Recent developments in Washington demonstrate this dynamic operating in real time. The visible fracturing of Republican congressional unity — most notably the resignation of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and the emergence of serious investigations into administration conduct — might superficially appear to represent systemic correction and thus the diminishment of the authoritarian threat.

Congressional Republicans have begun to demonstrate unprecedented independence from executive pressure. Multiple members have publicly called for investigations into allegations that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may have been involved in directing or covering up unlawful killings of wounded and helpless civilians clinging to the wreckage of supposed “drug boats.” House Oversight Committee members from both parties have indicated willingness to subpoena administration officials, and several Republican senators have privately indicated they would not oppose impeachment proceedings should credible evidence of criminal conduct emerge. In addition to all this, the GOP-controlled Supreme Court is indicating it may rule Trump’s tariff strategy unconstitutional, or otherwise try to rein in the unbridled exercise of executive power.

These defections signal to the regime’s leadership what they likely already perceive: that their coalition is fragmenting and their protective political buffer is eroding. The patronage networks that sustained loyalty are fraying as subordinates calculate that the leader may no longer be able to shield them from legal or political consequences.

However, interpreting these developments as evidence of reduced authoritarian danger represents a fundamental analytical error. These defections are not the resolution of the crisis; they are the signal that initiates the most dangerous phase.

The Trump administration, observing the same indicators as external analysts, recognizes that its effective power is in decline. The GOP coalition is fracturing; investigations are proliferating; control over the political narrative is slipping. The “price” in our Dutch auction is ticking downward.

A conventional democratic actor facing these circumstances would pivot toward the median voter, pursue compromise legislation, or negotiate a graceful exit. But an authoritarian actor committed to post-constitutional objectives follows a different logic. They recognize that the power they hold today — control over the Department of Justice, the military chain of command, the regulatory apparatus — may well represent the maximum power they will possess going forward.

This explains what Heather Cox Richardson describes as the present “frantic feel to the administration, as if Trump’s people are trying to grab all they can, while they can.” Closing immigration completely from “third world” countries. Pursuing a war of choice against a hapless regime in South America. Perhaps invoking the Insurrection Act in conjunction with an assertion of the “plenary authority” of the President over the military.

If their objectives include further crippling of civil service functions, seizure of election infrastructure, or the imprisonment of political opponents, deferring action is irrational. Tomorrow’s power will be less than today’s; next week’s less still. The optimal strategy is immediate, maximum-variance action.

Geopolitical Example: The Military Threat to Taiwan

The Dutch Auction framework also has implications for understanding geopolitical flashpoints, most notably the People’s Republic of China’s strategic calculus with respect to Taiwan. For decades, the cross-strait balance of power has been shifting in ways generally favorable to Beijing: economic integration has deepened, international diplomatic recognition of Taiwan has eroded, China’s naval and missile capabilities have grown rapidly, and American strategic commitment has weakened.

However, multiple trend lines suggest this advantageous trajectory may be approaching or have reached an inflection point. Taiwan’s domestic politics have shifted decisively toward a distinct Taiwanese identity, reducing the appeal of unification. The island has begun serious military modernization efforts, emphasizing asymmetric capabilities specifically designed to impose unacceptable costs on amphibious invasion. Most significantly, the United States and allied nations have begun to treat Taiwan as a critical node in the global semiconductor supply chain, increasing the strategic cost of allowing forcible unification.

International security analysts should be most concerned not when China’s position continues to strengthen, but rather at the moment when Beijing’s leadership perceives that their odds of successful unification — which have been improving for decades — have begun to deteriorate. This inflection point would trigger Dutch auction logic: if military action is ever to be feasible, it must be attempted while the window remains open, before Taiwanese defenses further harden, before allied commitments deepen, and before demographic and political changes in Taiwan render unification permanently implausible.

The danger is not China’s strength per se, but rather Beijing’s perception that its relative advantage has peaked and is now declining. That perception would create powerful incentives for immediate action, regardless of whether the odds of success are objectively favorable.

Implications and Conclusions

The Dutch auction theory of authoritarianism suggests several conclusions with relevance for both political analysis and policy formation:

Peak danger occurs during perceived decline, not during consolidation. When a regime believes it is growing stronger, patience remains rational. When it perceives decline, desperate action becomes the dominant strategy. Visible defections may increase rather than decrease immediate risk. Fracturing coalitions signal to regime leadership that the window is closing, potentially triggering the very actions that observers hoped defections would prevent. The removal of internal friction unmoors rather than constrains leadership. When moderate advisors and coalition partners depart, they take with them the last institutional or political constraints on executive action. What remains is not a weakened leader but one freed from the final restraints of conventional democratic politics. Rational deterrence frameworks may fail when actors perceive terminal decline. Traditional cost-benefit analysis assumes actors value future consequences. Regimes in terminal phase may discount future costs to zero, calculating that loss of power makes prosecution or punishment inevitable regardless of current actions. Gerontocracy increases risk. More advanced age has a clear, statistically significant adverse impact on the overall performance in Dutch auctions. Older bidders often end up paying too much in Dutch auctions because of their cognitive limitations and high need for closure. This should be of especial concern given the age of the people in charge of the White House and Zhongnanhai.

This framework is not deterministic — not all declining regimes follow this trajectory, and countervailing factors can moderate the dynamic. However, it provides a useful lens for understanding why the apparent weakening of authoritarian movements may paradoxically represent their most dangerous moment. We are not observing the safe dismantling of a failed experiment, but rather witnessing actors making their final, highest-variance bets before the auction closes.

The auctioneer is calling the numbers. The price is dropping. We should be prepared not for retreat, but for the final, desperate bid.