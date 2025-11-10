So today I knocked off a bucket-list item and got a byline in the New York Times: “Doctors, Lawyers and Priests Keep Secrets. Why Not Your Chatbot?” I’m not going to steal the Times’s IP, so instead I’ll use this post to discuss the argument in more philosophically explicit terms.

My basic argument is straightforward: As millions of people increasingly turn to LLM chat tools to serve as confidants, therapists, and advisors, we urgently need to recognize a new, fundamental form of legal protection for these interactions. I call this essential safeguard “AI Interaction Privilege,” in analogy to (and extension of) attorney-client, priest-penitent, or therapist-patient privilege.

My argument for AI Interaction Privilege is rooted not just in pragmatism, but in a philosophical claim I have been putting forward for years, namely that the bright line between humans and machines that has been a staple of Western thought since the enlightenment, is simply no longer tenable. Already seven years ago I argued, as part of profile the Times, that the rise of intelligent systems means that “the traditional distinctions between man and machine, as between humans and nature — distinctions that have underpinned Western philosophy, religion, and even political institutions — no longer hold.” I pointed out, further, that the collapse of these foundational concepts in Western thought also means that the institutions (political, legal, economic, etc.) built to top of them are themselves being fundamentally destabilized and need to be re-grounded.

In this case, my point is that if a person is interacting with a machine in the same way they would with a human — that is, sharing intimate thoughts, seeking counsel, and engaging in profound emotional processing — we should, for the sake of a healthy society, treat that interaction with the same legal respect and privilege as if it had happened between two humans. The moment of confession or deep introspection is about the user’s need for candor, not the recipient’s substrate.

All established legal privileges — like those between lawyer and client, doctor and patient, or priest and penitent — rest on the shared insight that certain relationships serve a profound social good that hinges on candor. Why? Because without an assurance of privacy, people will inevitably self-censor. Society loses the resulting benefits of truthful advice, necessary psychological care, and unburdened self-discovery.

Now it’s true that courts have always been reluctant to create new privileges, creating exceptions only where, as the University of Virginia’s Greg Mitchell told me, “confidentiality is absolutely essential to the functioning of the relationship.”

And my point is: many users’ engagements with LLMs have absolutely reached this essential threshold. To be clear: I’m not here to endorse this use of LLMs, I’m just observing that as a social fact, it is happening that people are speaking with LLMs with increasing intimacy. When they do so, in many cases they are not treating these systems merely as digital diaries or as simply look-up engines; instead, they are treating them as interactive thought-partners that engage in genuine dialogue. The machine listens, reasons, and provides sophisticated responses — and, as with human-human dialogues, these conversation don’t just reflect but actively shape how users think and feel. As people who use LLMs this way have told me, they do this because the LLM doesn’t judge, doesn’t gossip, and doesn’t charge hundreds of dollars an hour.

It’s almost important to underscore that the technology is being explicitly designed to elicit these sorts of interactions with users. Just last month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that the next iteration of its ChatGPT platform would “relax” restrictions on users discussing mental health issues so that a user’s ChatGPT could “respond in a very human-like way”. These systems are designed to draw users out, just as a good lawyer or therapist does. (OpenAI also announced it’s going to open the ChatGPT up to generating what it delicately referred to as “erotica,” but that’s fodder for a different substack.)

The rationale for a new legal privilege

Turning from the sociological facts to the legal ramifications, my argument in today’s Times piece is that allowing the government to access such unfiltered, intimate exchanges and treat them as legal confessions risks a dire chilling effect. If every private thought experiment, every anxious late-night query, every moment of digital introspection can be later weaponized in court, users will inevitably censor themselves. This self-censorship will gut the most valuable uses of these systems, destroying the candid relationship that makes LLMs so useful for mental health, legal problem-solving, and financial advice. It turns a powerful tool for working through your shit into a legal liability.

Unfortunately, the current legal landscape provides virtually no protection. Most digital interactions fall under the antiquated Third-Party Doctrine. This doctrine dictates that information voluntarily disclosed to other parties — or simply stored on a company’s servers — carries no reasonable expectation of privacy. This means that almost everything you do on line has no Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure. This is what permits the government to access things like Google search histories without a warrant.

But the critical question is: should LLM conversations be treated as “voluntary disclosures” in this sense? I don’t think so.

Many users, including those seeking emotional support, approach these LLM platforms not as search engines or social media platforms but as private counselors who they expect to maintain discretion. So my argument is that the legal standard should evolve to reflect emergent “newly reasonable” expectation. The current reality is that AI companies now hold more intimate data than any therapist or lawyer ever could. They are, de facto, the new keepers of human confession — yet they have no clear legal duty to protect it.

This idea of AI Interaction Privilege builds on Yale law professor Jack Balkin’s proposal that digital firms be obliged to act as “information fiduciaries,” owing users duties of loyalty and confidentiality similar to those of lawyers or advisors. Breaking with the Third-Party Doctrine, Balkin’s model would require warrants for government access and bar data use contrary to users’ interests. But AI Interaction Privilege would go further still, recognizing that the social value of these digital confidences demands explicit legal protection akin to the attorney-client privilege itself. As Balkin told me when I talked to him about my Times piece, “At minimum there should be Fourth Amendment rights, but the best protection would be attorney-like privilege.”

Practicalities

I argue that in order to be effective, balanced and just, AI Interaction Privilege should mirror existing legal privileges in three critical respects:

Protection for Counsel and Processing: communications with the LLMs for the fundamental purpose of seeking counsel or emotional processing must be protected from both disclosure in court and compelled production. This is the core of the privilege. The user should be able to designate protected sessions through app settings or by demonstrating through context that the conversation was for a privileged purpose, such as a therapeutic or advisory session. The Duty to Warn: this new privilege must incorporate the essential “Duty to Warn” principle, derived from Tarasoff v. Regents of the University of California (1976). This is the principle that obliges therapists and other counselors to report if a patient represents an imminent threats of harm to themselves or others. If an LLM platform reasonably believes a user poses an immediate danger of this sort, disclosure should be not just permitted, but be legally obligated. This is an obvious, essential, and potentially life-saving carve-out. The Exception for Crime and Fraud: finally there must be a clear exception for crime and fraud. Following Clark v. United States (1933), privilege cannot shield communications made “in furtherance” of a criminal misdeed. If the LLM is actively being used to plan or execute a crime, those communications should be discoverable under strict judicial oversight. The privilege is meant to protect candid introspection, not facilitate criminal activity.

I’m not a lawyer, so I’ll be interested to see if there is any uptake from the legal community around this amateur proposal.