Small Precautions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Christian's avatar
Jason Christian
3d

Catnip!

Time to recycle my best publication. A joke that the Economist published, in the wake of the Enron and World.com debacles. Short version:

An economist is someone who is good with numbers but lacks the creativity to be an accountant.

It turns out there are undereducated and humor-impaired economists out there who didn't get the joke. So if I have caught any more of them in my trawl, be assured that one of my offended correspondents reflects my own position and experience perfecty. She said,

"I'm an economist and I think my modelling requires a great deal of creativity. "

Thank you for the excellent analysis. I think it makes compelling reading. But then I make accountant jokes, so YMMV.

My grandfather learned accounting at the dawn of the 20th Century at Colorado College, and went to work in banking. Not bad for a kid from a homestead. When the farm-bank crisis came, he was right there to liquidate banks. His daughter introduced me to the debits and credits when I was a child.

That guy in the opening scene of Grapes of Wrath, auctioning off the Joad homestead, would have worked for my grandfather if the Joads had been a few miles north, in Kansas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nils Gilman
Giampiero Campa's avatar
Giampiero Campa
1d

Truly great piece! Thank you!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nils Gilman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture