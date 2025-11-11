For thirty years, the Conference of the Parties (COP) has served the vital function of creating a global climate framework and keeping climate change upon the world’s agenda. This persistent focus on an enduring problem is COP’s undeniable merit. Yet, despite this institutional persistence, the process has fundamentally failed in its core mission: to reduce global emissions. The world is on track for its highest-ever emissions in 2025, and atmospheric carbon continues to rise inexorably.

As I discuss in an interview published last weekend in L’Express, the root of this ineffectiveness lies in the institutional architecture of the COP, which rests upon a system of nation-states pursuing divergent sovereign interests that are at odds with solving a problem that is inherently planetary in scale. This focus on national sovereignty has rendered both of COP’s historic agreements largely ineffectual. The Kyoto Protocol of 1997 mandated supposedly binding targets but exempted developing nations, leading to a rapid rise in emissions in countries like China, while key developed nations, notably the U.S. Senate, failed to ratify the accord or adhere to its guidelines. In response, the Paris Agreement of 2015 demanded emissions limits for all nations, but dispensed with binding objectives. The predictable result was that many countries failed to meet their nationally determined, voluntarist commitments. The point is ultimately quite simple: one cannot successfully negotiate planetary-scale outcomes when individual states arrive at the table primarily to defend their own economic and sovereign interests.

The Geopolitical Fracture Line

Any short-term hope for increased COP efficacy is overshadowed by the global resurgence of neo-nationalism and neo-sovereignist ideologies in both democracies and autocracies. This is a decade-long setback that is unlikely to reverse immediately.

Looking ahead a decade or two, the most important geopolitical development will be the deepening line of demarcation between what I have this year started referring to as an Axis Petro-States vs. a Green Entente of Electro-States. The former, exemplified by countries such as Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, are closely aligned with the interests of oil and fossil fuel producers. The latter are countries that have made enormous technological strides in renewable energy infrastructure and zero-emission transport.

In this emergent “eco-ideological cold war”, the role of the two largest economies is critical. The United States under the Trump administration is embracing its leadership role in the Petro-State axis — predictably, in rather street-thuggish style. Driven by the shale revolution that has made the United States the world’s largest producer of liquid hydrocarbons, Washington is actively hostile to any notion of binding emissions limits, viewing its capacity to produce and dominate fossil fuel markets as a primary source of national power. This stance threatens to annul the modest progress made globally in mitigating emissions.

Meanwhile, China may change the game. Despite being the world’s largest current emitter owing to its vast industrial base, Beijing has also made by far the greatest technological advances in developing renewable energy capacity and zero-emission vehicles. This has enormous implications for how the world thinks about development: China is positioned to offer an attractive proposition to many nations, especially those in the Global South, helping them transition away from fossil fuel-based electricity to renewable sources while maintaining their energy consumption levels.

Beyond Sovereignty

Given the intrinsic flaws of the nation-state-centric COP process and the grim geopolitical reality, more radical thinking is warranted. The ideal solution, as Jonathan Blake and I proposed last year in Children of a Modest Star, would be a system where countries cede a portion of their sovereignty in highly specific, functional domains, such as climate change or pandemics. This would entail the creation of a “Planetary Atmosphere Manager”—not a world government, but a sovereign entity empowered to make binding decisions solely within that particular functional realm, precisely because countries cannot manage these problems alone.

Failing that, as I explained to L’Express, I continue to hold out a more modest but still faint hope that within the current sovereigntist political horizon, there does remain a theoretical possibility of a bilateral “G2 agreement” between the U.S. and China that would work out the thorniest problem in climate change negotiations, namely the question of “Common But Differentiated Responsibilities.” Historically, the U.S. has emitted the most carbon, while China represents the ultimate successful development model for the Global South, having driven nearly all global poverty reduction over the past five decades, albeit at a steep ecological cost. Since China is highly vulnerable to climate change, a bilateral agreement would serve its national interest. Should these two reach an accord about how to split the costs and share the technology required to facilitate a rapid energy transition, Brussels would almost certainly be willing to follow. And since these three blocs are the principal trade partners for every other country in the world, their alignment would confer an incredible enforcement power (read: capacity for economic coercion) with respect to the rest of the world. This path, however potentially “neo-colonialist” (you can already hear the bitching), could in theory work.

Unfortunately, current politics is moving in the opposite direction. With the United States actively leading the Petro-State axis and hostile to any binding limits, expectations for the upcoming COP 30 should remain low, with insignificant outcomes the most probable result. I try generally to remain optimistic, but I remain of the view that only a diabolically severe shock is likely to alter the current political configuration of sovereigntist stubbornness and climate complacency.