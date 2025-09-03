The world has long known that decarbonization is a technical and economic challenge. But it is only now becoming clear that it is also a geopolitical one, as I discuss in the piece I published in Foreign Policy on Monday. What began as an environmental imperative has morphed into something resembling a new Cold War. But whereas the first Cold War was a struggle over ideology or political systems, the emergent one is over the metabolic basis of modern civilization.

A revolution in the making

Four years ago the International Energy Agency mapped a route to “Net Zero by 2050.” It laid out a detailed technical plan: more renewables, electric cars, energy-efficient buildings, and a dramatic managed decline in fossil fuels. It envisioned building the equivalent of the world’s largest solar park every day for a decade; ending the sale of petrol cars by 2035; retrofitting half the global building stock; and slashing coal consumption by 90 percent.

A transformation of this scale is staggering even to contemplate. Nothing like it has been attempted since China’s industrial revolution of the past half-century. Then, an authoritarian state orchestrated economic modernization at breathtaking speed, lifting 800m people from poverty while turning itself into the world’s factory. Yet that economic miracle came at ecological ruinous cost: smog-ridden cities, poisoned rivers, and, by 2007, the world’s largest carbon footprint.

Incredibly, however, China has since pivoted from geo-ecological villain to would-be green hegemon. With the accession of Xi Jinping to the top of the Chinese Communist Party in 2012, environmental degradation came to be seen as a threat not just to public health but to regime legitimacy. The result has been a blitz of investment in solar, wind, batteries, and electric vehicles. Today China makes 80 percent of the world’s solar panels, 70 percent of its lithium-ion batteries, and controls most critical mineral processing. It also boasts the largest electric bus fleet, the densest high-speed rail network, and the fastest pace of renewable deployment anywhere.

Notably, none of this was achieved through laissez-faire liberalism. Rather, Beijing fused top-down planning, industrial policy, subsidies, and brute administrative muscle. Entire sectors were retooled by fiat; domestic content requirements nurtured local champions; and whole industrial ecosystems were conjured into being. China crushed global solar prices by more than 80 percent between 2010 and 2020, bankrupting Western rivals but accelerating worldwide adoption.

The result is a new kind of green authoritarianism: a state-led transformation that is both ecological and geopolitical. Just as OPEC once wielded oil for political leverage, Beijing now commands the commanding heights of the low-carbon economy.

Enter the petrostates

For all its contradictions — China is still building coal plants and financing fossil projects abroad — the direction of travel is clear. The world’s energy map is being redrawn. But as China races forward, a counter-alliance is forming around the defense of hydrocarbons.

Call it the axis of petrostates: the United States under Donald Trump, Russia under Vladimir Putin, and Saudi Arabia under Mohammed bin Salman. What unites them is not shared governance models — the first is a democracy of sorts, the second a personalist autocracy, the third a dynastic monarchy — but their mutual dependence on fossil wealth and their determination to resist decarbonization.

For America, the shift is stark. Under Joe Biden, Washington passed the Inflation Reduction Act, its most ambitious climate legislation. But the country is also the world’s biggest oil and gas producer, and with Mr. Trump’s return the pretense has dropped. His administration embraces an unabashed fossil-fuel nationalism: “drill, baby, drill” elevated to raison d’état. The green transition is cast as a globalist conspiracy, an assault on sovereignty and livelihoods. Fossil fuels are woven into an identity of rugged independence and divine entitlement.

Russia’s motives are clearer still. Hydrocarbons underpin its budget, its patronage networks, and its great-power pretensions. Energy exports give Moscow leverage over Europe and influence across the global South. A decarbonizing world threatens to strand its assets and neuter its relevance. The Kremlin consider petro-sovereignty an existential matter.

Saudi Arabia, too, is doubling down. Despite talk of post-carbon “Vision 2030,” the kingdom is continuing to invest in oil capacity, hoping to be the last producer standing as others phase out. Cheap extraction costs make it the swing supplier in perpetuity. Oil rents sustain its domestic order and foreign clout. Green transition, in this view, is a direct challenge to dynastic survival.

Together, these regimes are building not only an economic coalition but an ideological one: a petro-populism that treats hydrocarbons as both material base and cultural bulwark. Fossil fuels become emblems of sovereignty and resistance to cosmopolitan elites. The green transition is denounced as neocolonialism—an attempt by China or Europe to dictate energy futures and entrench hierarchies.

A world divided

Thus the stage is set for a new sort of global contest. On one side stands a Sino-European entente, built less on shared values than on metabolic interests. Europe, scarred by dependence on Russian gas and wary of American unreliability, sees in China’s industrial muscle a partner for energy autonomy. China, for its part, will welcome an affluent market with a stable political commitment to greenery.

On the other side stands a petro-axis determined to defend carbon-based industrialism. America supplies political cover, Russia strategic mischief, and Saudi Arabia financial clout. All three have an interest in obstructing climate agreements, destabilizing green supply chains, and spreading disinformation. Expect cyber-attacks on renewable infrastructure, resource-wars in mineral-rich regions, and relentless culture-war framing of decarbonization as tyranny.

This is not a replay of the 20th-century Cold War. Then, the divide was between liberalism and communism, democracy and autocracy. Now, both camps include authoritarians. The true cleavage is between those who see ecological modernization as a planetary imperative, and those who view it as an existential threat to sovereignty and identity.

As in the first Cold War, the non-aligned world will be pivotal — with India and Brazil as particular bellwethers. Countries in the global South will weigh offers not just of ideology but of infrastructure: solar farms versus oil rigs, AI data centers built on Chinese tech stacks versus American LNG terminals. Their choices will tilt the balance of the emerging eco-order.

Competing modernities

At heart, this ecological Cold War is not about emissions alone. It is about competing visions of modernity. For one side, modernization means aligning with planetary boundaries, harnessing technology to live within ecological limits, and embracing prevention over remediation. For the other, modernization spells boundless energy, fossil sovereignty, and defiance of planetary constraints.

The battle will not be clean. China itself is riddled with contradictions, from Belt-and-Road coal projects to restive domestic publics. Europe may balk at dependence on Beijing just as it once did with Moscow. The petro-axis, meanwhile, will be plagued by rivalries: America and Russia remain adversaries, Riyadh and Washington frequent frenemies. But the broad contours are visible.

The result is a world divided not by ideology but by metabolism. The Cold War of the 20th century was fought over how societies should be governed. The Cold War of the 21st is being fought over how societies should be fueled.

The stakes

The implications are immense. The original Cold War produced proxy wars, arms races, and decades of geopolitical tension. Its ecological successor could produce something similar: cyber-sabotage of grids, weaponized commodity markets, destabilization of fragile states. But the stakes are higher still. This is not just about supremacy. It is about habitability.

In the end, the ecological Cold War is a contest between two futures. One is forward-looking, green, and planetary in scope. The other is backward-looking, carbon-intensive, and stridently sovereigntist. Which prevails will determine not only the fate of states, but the habitability of the biosphere on which all states depend.