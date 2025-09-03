Small Precautions

Nils: FYI, through her historical investigations, which were famous in 1980s China, prior to a complete ban, Dai Qing advocated in favour of the “loyal opposition” to the party (she grew up in the family of Ye Jianying, one of the men who founded the Red Army in 1927, and the strategist behind the arrest of the Gang of Four in October 1976). Sorry for going on about this but after she got out of jail, Dai and her supporters worked hard as civil activists to get water and other environmental issues on the party’s agenda. See, for example:

http://www.chinaheritagequarterly.org/features.php?searchterm=016_thirstydragon.inc&issue=016

Nils, as with your previous essays on this subject, I find your argument powerful and one that offers timely clarity. I belong to the “silent spring” generation, and the first time that had a public voice — as a sixteen-year-old invited to participate in a televised panel discussion titled “Leave Something for Us”, broadcast by the ABC in Sydney in 1971 — my comments were about environmental degradation and what we then called “the greenhouse effect”. In my professional life, working on matters Chinese, I have had the good fortune to become involved with Dai Qing 戴晴, the journalist activist who came to prominence in the nascent Chinese environmental movement in 1988 (she was outspoken on the subject then and she still believes that the reason she was jailed after 4 June 1989 had more to do with her environmental rather than her political activism). My objections to the Chinese party-state, and in particular to aspects of Xi Jinping’s rule, are well known, but in regard to his “clear waters and green mountains” (綠水青山就是金山銀山) policy, one first articulated in Zhejiang in 2005, there is much that is positive, as well as of profound importance. I very much look forward to following the ongoing discussions of the eco-war and your further thoughts on the topic. I have also noted Adam Tooze’s writings on this. Geremie

