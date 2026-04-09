Small Precautions

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Patrick Richards's avatar
Patrick Richards
14h

Nils. You are still 54

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James Quilligan's avatar
James Quilligan
2d

Justice is being gamed in the US. This proposal for judicial reform is worth pursuing.

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