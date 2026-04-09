I am 55 years old. Despite the fact that in my entire voting lifetime (since 1989), a Republican Presidential candidate has only won an outright majority of the popular vote one single time (in 2004), the Republicans nevertheless have a hammerlock on the Supreme Court for likely the rest of my life.

This is fucked up.

So the other day over on one of the other social media channels I proposed that we reform the Supreme Court by doing several things. First, I would expand the Court from 9 to 17 people. Second, I would term limit them to 17 years, staggering the appointments so that there is exactly one vacancy per year. This would guarantee that no President would ever be able to appoint more than half the court. Finally, if and when vacancies arose apart from justices being termed out, a replacement to complete the term would be made by all sitting federal judges choosing one of their own via a ranked-choice ballot. (There is a lot of legal scholarship on how to design term limits for Supreme Court justices. I’ve only read this cursorily.)

Today someone else suggested separately that there ought to be a mandatory retirement age as well (or perhaps instead — I would expect this would be far easier constitutional amendment). This got me thinking about the gerontocracy problem on the Court, and it occurred to me that many of the most notorious decisions in the history of the Supreme Court were written by justices over the age of 65. Here’s ten ill-famed examples:

1. Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857)

In the most outrageous decision in its history, the Court ruled that African Americans (whether enslaved or free) were not and could never become U.S. citizens. 79 year old Chief Justice Roger Taney wrote that Black people had “no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” The case is widely viewed as a primary catalyst for the Civil War. And it is one of the rare of Supreme Court decisions that was so bad that it resulted directly in an Amendment to the Constitution (the 14th) in order to overturn it.

2. The Civil Rights Cases (1883)

In a series of cases, the Court struck down the Civil Rights Act of 1875, which had prohibited racial discrimination in public accommodations (like hotels and theaters). 70 year old Joseph P. Bradley argued that the 14th Amendment only prohibited state discrimination, not private discrimination, effectively green-lighting decades of private segregation, exclusion, and discrimination.

3. Chae Chan Ping v. United States (1889)

In what is known as the “Chinese Exclusion Case,” the 72 year old Stephen Johnson Field wrote for the Court upholding a law that prohibited Chinese laborers who had lived in the U.S. from returning after traveling abroad. Field wrote that the government had the power to exclude “foreigners of a different race” if it deemed them dangerous to “peace and security.” This created the “plenary power doctrine,” giving the government nearly absolute, unreviewable power over immigration, often used to justify racial and ethnic discrimination for decades.

4. Lochner v. New York (1905)

This decision struck down a New York law limiting bakers’ work hours to 60 per week. 66 year old Rufus Peckham claimed the law violated the “freedom of contract.” This ushered in the “Lochner Era,” where the Court routinely struck down labor protections, including child labor laws and minimum wage requirements, prioritizing corporate interests over worker safety and rights.

5. Hammer v. Dagenhart (1918)

Continuing the trend of the Lochner Era, the Court struck down the Keating-Owen Act, a federal law meant to curb child labor. 69 year old William R. Day wrote that the federal government did not have the power to regulate “production” under the Commerce Clause, effectively allowing children to continue working in factories and mines for another 20 years.

6. Debs v. United States (1919)

78 year old Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. upheld the conviction of Eugene V. Debs, a socialist leader and candidate for President, for giving a speech that opposed the military draft during WWI. Holmes argued that the speech represented a “clear and present danger” to the war effort. This ruling criminalized political dissent and anti-war speech, showing a staggering disregard for the First Amendment in the face of government-induced wartime panic.

7. Buck v. Bell (1927)

The by now 86 year old Justice Holmes came back for a second gerontocratic helping eight years later in a ruling that the state could forcibly sterilize people deemed “unfit” without their consent. Mirroring eugenics philosophies popular at the time, Holmes infamously wrote, “Three generations of imbeciles are enough.” The ruling has never been explicitly overturned, was used to justify tens of thousands of forced sterilizations in the 20th century, and became a model for similar sterilization laws in Scandinavia and Nazi Germany.

8. Bowers v. Hardwick (1986)

This isn’t all ancient history however. In 1986, the 69 year old former football star Byron White upheld a Georgia law criminalizing private, consensual sodomy between adults of the same sex. The ruling stated there was no fundamental right for homosexuals to engage in such acts. This was eventually overturned by Lawrence v. Texas (2003), which recognized a right to privacy in intimate relationships.

9. Kelo v. City of New London (2005)

In a controversial interpretation of the Fifth Amendment’s “eminent domain” power, 85 year old John Paul Stevens wrote on behalf of the court that a city could seize private property and sell it to a private developer for the sake of “economic development.” Previously, eminent domain was largely reserved for public use (like roads or schools); Kelo expanded it to include private commercial gain if it theoretically increased tax revenue.

10. Citizens United v. FEC (2010)

73 year old Anthony Kennedy ruled that corporate funding of independent political broadcasts in candidate elections cannot be limited under the First Amendment. Equating money with speech is what has allowed the torrent of “dark money” to flood into the American political system, massively increasing the influence of corporations and wealthy donors over the democratic process.

(I know, I know) It’s maybe not representative

As I said up front, I’m not a lawyer and I haven’t done any kind of systematic assessment of whether bad rulings are disproportionately made and written by older members of the Court. And of course the lead author of the opinion doesn’t decide the case by himself. So maybe these are just flukes.

And in fact, several of the most disastrous decisions the Court has ever issued were written by justices younger than 65. (And yeah, they’re doozies.)

1. Plessy v. Ferguson (1896)

In this ruling 60 year old Henry Billings Brown wrote for the Court upholding the constitutionality of racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine. It provided the legal foundation for Jim Crow laws for nearly half a century, ensuring that systemic inequality remained the law of the land until it was overturned by Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.

2. Korematsu v. United States (1944)

During World War II, the Court upheld the forced relocation and incarceration of over 110,000 Japanese Americans into internment camps. 58 year old Hugo Black authored the Court’s opinion prioritizing “military necessity” over the individual rights of citizens based solely on their ancestry. Though never formally overturned, the Court acknowledged in 2018 (Trump v. Hawaii) that it was “gravely wrong the day it was decided.”