Dave
2dEdited

While this is the most angry piece I've seen from Nils, I appreciate very much that it is not just a takedown--Nils specifically says:

...Klein himself often demonstrates what genuine dialogue looks like. Consider for example his conversation last month with Yoram Hazony, the brains behind the neo-reactionary “national conservatism” movement. That podcast was truly a model of good faith dialog between two people who sharply disagree politically.

I presume Ezra Klein felt some pressure to say something promptly, and didn't want to fall into the trap of praising or excusing the shooter, and in doing so went too far the other way. Nils' response was the definition of good faith: a quick rebuke of some sloppy thinking, followed by an extended analysis of a dangerous rhetorical style.

1 reply by Nils Gilman
James Quilligan
2d

Spot on. Those were my thoughts, too, when I read the Ezra Klein piece. I blame this category mistake on the lingering damage that *deconstructionism* has had on modern thought, that 'everything is relative', which opened the door broadly to moral equivocation (e.g.,'political liberalism is equal to liberal arts, so let's get rid of the humanities in schools.') Since the 70's, we have all gotten very rusty on the civic vigilance and practice that is required to sustain a democratic republic, as Franklin forewarned, "if you can keep it". The sad irony is that Klein, a leading voice of media liberals, is creating new cognitive dissonance for liberals through more political kryptonite and woke smoke. Let's remember that Gandhi never ran up against fascism: the playbook must be reinvented for this time. Thank you for bringing this to the foreground, Nils, most important.

16 more comments...

