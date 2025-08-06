“One of the most notable characteristics of any group developing towards domination is its struggle to assimilate and ideologically conquer traditional intellectuals — an assimilation and conquest which is all the more rapid and effective the more the given group simultaneously develops its own organic intellectuals.” - Antonio Gramsci, “The Intellectuals”

With its rapid technological advancements and interconnectedness, the digital age has given rise to a new breed of influential thinkers. These people aren’t traditional intellectuals as that term is usually understood — e.g. philosophers, artists, critics, scientists, novelists, architects, and so on — but rather represent an embedded class that can be best understood through the lens of early 20th century Italian Antonio Gramsci’s concept of “organic intellectuals.” While Gramsci, writing from a fascist prison cell in the 1920s and 1930s, focused on the proletariat and its need for intellectuals emergent directly from that class to articulate their own worldview, his concept offers a useful way to understand the ideological vanguards that have been emerging from Silicon Valley since the beginning of this century. These individuals are not merely observers but active participants and builders of the technological and social paradigms they theorize about, laying the groundwork for a future social order that stands in stark contrast to the high modernist vision of “Seeing Like a State.”

Gramsci’s Organic Intellectuals in a Digital Age

For Gramsci, traditional intellectuals saw themselves as autonomous, independent of any particular social class. In reality, he argued, they were often bound to the dominant class, helping to maintain its hegemony through the dissemination of its ideology. Organic intellectuals, by contrast, are born from and intimately connected to a specific social or professional class. They do not simply represent this class but are crucial in articulating its interests, developing its self-consciousness, and contructing the intellectual and ethical foundations for its rise to hegemony. They are the “deputies” of their class, organizing “systems of relationships” to advance its goals. Their function is not just to be eloquent or abstract thinkers but to actively participate in the practical life of their social class as “constructors, organizers, and permanent persuaders.”

Translating this to Silicon Valley, the “class” in question isn't defined by traditional economic categories but by its shared ethos, its technical prowess, and its deep-seated belief in the transformative power of technology. The organic intellectuals of Silicon Valley are often founders, engineers, and investors who are deeply immersed in the creation and deployment of the technologies that are reshaping society. Their ideas are not abstract academic exercises but are directly informed by, and intended to influence, the practical realities of building software, hardware, and new networked systems. They are fluent in the language of code, venture capital, and disruption, and their intellectual output serves to legitimize, rationalize, and accelerate the particular social and economic models emerging from the tech world.

These individuals are “organic” in Gramsci’s sense because their intellectual work is directly linked to their professional and entrepreneurial activities. They don’t just critique the status quo; they are building alternatives. Their intellectual labor is not separate from their economic pursuits; it is an intrinsic part of how they acquire wealth, influence, and cultural capital. They articulate the aspirations of a technocentric elite, providing a coherent narrative for their efforts to redefine governance, community, and even human nature itself. This alignment between thought and action is what makes them “organic” to the burgeoning digital civilization.

The High Modernist State vs. Silicon Valley's Futures

To understand the macro-vision articulated by these organic intellectuals, it’s helpful to contrast it with the “high modernist” project critiqued by James C. Scott in his magisterial Seeing Like a State, which was published in 1998 just as Silicon Valley was beginning its ascent to a world-bestriding colossus. Scott’s work details how 20th-century states, driven by a faith in scientific and technical progress, sought to impose simplified, legible, and standardized order on complex social and natural systems. This “high modernism” manifested in grand schemes of state-directed social engineering: collectivized agriculture, rational city planning (like Brasília), and the standardization of everything from surnames to property rights. The goal was to make society transparent and manageable from the top down, often at the expense of local knowledge, diversity, and human autonomy. Scott argued that this drive for legibility, coupled with authoritarian state power and a prostrate civil society, frequently led to disastrous outcomes, flattening rich, nuanced realities into simplistic, manipulable abstractions.

The Silicon Valley organic intellectuals, while equally ambitious in their desire to reshape the human condition, and equally reductionist in their view of the human condition, offer visions that are fundamentally anti-high modernist in their structure, if not always in their potential for control. Instead of a centralized, top-down state imposing order, they propose distributed, networked, opt-in systems (assuming one can pay). Their blueprints for the future privilege individual agency (or at least, the agency of those who can navigate and afford these new systems), decentralization, cryptographic certainty, and fluid, voluntary associations over rigid, geographically bounded national structures. They see the state, as currently constituted, as an inefficient, often corrupt, and ultimately obsolete institution — just one more “legacy system” overdue for disruption and replacement.

Meet Silicon Valley's Organic Intellectuals

Who are these organic intellectuals? That’s of course debatable, and many of my intellectual historian friends may be a bit horrified that I am dignifying this list of men with the moniker of intellectuals, but here’s a reasonable sampling of some of the characteristic examples of what I am here describing as the Valley’s organic intellectuals:

Curtis Yarvin: Formerly operating under the pseudonym Mencius Moldbug, Curtis Yarvin is perhaps the most provocative and certainly the most controversial of this group. Yarvin’s “neoreactionary” philosophy proposes a radical critique of liberal democracy, which he sees as inefficient and effectively governed by an unaccountable “Cathedral” (academia and mainstream media). His proposed alternative is a form of “techno-monarchy” or “neocameralism,” wherein the state would operate like a highly efficient corporation, run by a CEO-like sovereign with absolute authority. This vision is unabashedly anti-democratic and anti-egalitarian, advocating for a return to a more hierarchical, even “neo-feudal,” social order. While unapologetically authoritarian, Yarvin says he rejects democracy only because he believe that it is impossible to achieve “clarity” and efficiency in messy, consensus-driven systems. Like the high modernists, he wants legibility, but his preferred future is a stark departure from the high modernist state’s attempts to manage a mass society through bureaucratic universalism; instead, he envisions a world managed with corporate precision by a clear, singular will, eschewing the democratic pretense. It’s a vision of legibility through radical simplification and centralization, but one where the “state” is re-imagined as a lean, privately-owned enterprise rather than a public bureaucracy. Somewhat shockingly, the New York Times recently gave him a full-blown profile.

Ben Goertzel: A leading figure in thinking about the deep long-term implications of potential artificial general intelligence, Ben Goertzel embodies the techno-optimist strand of Silicon Valley thought, but with a crucial decentralized twist. Goertzel is the founder and CEO of SingularityNET, a platform designed to create a decentralized, blockchain-based marketplace for AI services. Inspired by early 20th century Russian cosmism, his macro-vision is not about state control but about the emergence of a planetary-scale, collaborative AGI, leading humanity towards a “post-human” or “Singularity” future. Unlike the high modernist attempt to control human behavior through rigid systems, Goertzel envisions AGI (which he believes will arrive “within three years”) as an accelerating force of intelligence and creativity that could solve humanity's grand challenges, from climate change to disease. His focus on decentralization through blockchain technology aims to prevent the monopolization of AI power by any single entity, be it a state or a corporation. He advocates for a future where intelligence is distributed and emergent, evolving through a complex network of autonomous AI agents rather than being centrally planned or dictated. This stands in direct opposition to the high modernist notion of a single, rational actor (the state) designing and controlling complex systems; instead, Goertzel champions a meta-system that self-organizes and self-improves.

Stewart Brand: A polymath and foundational figure in Silicon Valley’s self-mythologizing, Stewart Brand bridges the utopian aspirations of the 1960s with the pragmatic innovation of the Valley. Although he has never created a technology company himself, Brand embodies the “serial entrepreneurship” ethos of the Valley, having created the Whole Earth Catalog, co-founded the WELL (one of the earliest online communities) as well as the legendary futurist consultancy Global Business Network, and The Long Now Foundation. The enduring themes of Brand’s evolving vision have been a deep concern for long-term thinking and the embrace of technology as a way to create new sociabilities. His “Pace Layering” theory, which describes how different rates of change in a civilization's systems (e.g., culture, governance, commerce, infrastructure) interact, speaks to a deeply organic and adaptive understanding of societal evolution. While the form of utopian dreaming has varied from one decade to the next, Brand’s hoped for future has never been one that involved top-down planning but rather has always been about creating the conditions for a continuously evolving, resilient system.

Balaji Srinivasan: A venture capitalist, entrepreneur, and prolific essayist, Balaji Srinivasan is a vocal proponent of a radical re-imagining of political organization: The Network State. Like Yarvin, Srinivasan argues that the nation-state is an outdated institution, too slow and inefficient to adapt to the rapid pace of technological change and global challenges. His vision involves highly aligned online communities, unified by shared moral and technical commitments, gradually crowdfunded in aterritorial configurations around the world, perhaps eventually gaining diplomatic recognition as sovereign entities. These “startup societies” would begin as digital communities, build trust offline, leverage cryptocurrencies for their economies, and ultimately manifest as physical “archipelagos” of land. Srinivasan’s network state is the antithesis of the geographically fixed, centrally administered nation-state. It is fluid, voluntary, and digitally native. His emphasis on enabling Hirschmanian “exit” — the ability to opt out of existing failing systems and to join new ones — provides a counter-narrative to the high modernist state’s assumption of fixed citizenship and territorial control. It is a quest for legibility and order, but one achieved through distributed consensus and cryptographic transparency rather than centralized command.

Peter Thiel: A titan of venture capital and a co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, Peter Thiel is arguably the most influential of the Valley’s rightwing organic intellectuals. His intellectual contributions often revolve around a critique of what he perceives as societal stagnation and a defense of concentrated power as a means to achieve genuine innovation. In Zero to One, published in 2014 with the subtitle modestly promising to teach reader “how to build the future,” Thiel argues that true progress comes from creating monopolies (moving “from zero to one”) rather than competing in existing markets (“from one to N”). Politically, Thiel is a staunch libertarian, advocating for minimal government intervention and maximal individual freedom, particularly for entrepreneurs and innovators. Like Srinivasan, he is deeply skeptical of democratic consensus and bureaucracy, seeing them as impediments to radical technological progress. His vision of the future is a world shaped by powerful, visionary technologists who, unburdened by democratic constraints, can build and scale transformative technologies. This aligns with Yarvin’s critique of democratic inefficiency, but Thiel’s solution is less about a centralized sovereign and more about empowering a technocratic elite to create the future. His backing of political candidates and his investments in technologies like Palantir (data analytics for government and security agencies) show a direct engagement with power, aiming to reshape it from within and without, aligning with his belief that politics can either accelerate or impede the future.

Marc Andreessen: Co-creator of the Mosaic web browser and Netscape, and co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, a prominent venture capital firm, Marc Andreessen is a vocal proponent of “techno-optimism” and the inevitability that “software will eat the world.” His venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz (better known as “a16z”), is not just an investment vehicle but an ideological machine, publishing essays and podcasts that articulate a worldview centered on the necessity of building, innovation, and abundance. Andreessen’s “It's Time to Build” manifesto (more accurately: rant), penned during the early days of the pandemic, urged a resurgence of productive capacity and a rejection of the spiritual and intellectual failure that he believes has led to a stagnant society. Like Thiel, he sees regulation, bureaucracy, and a general aversion to risk as hindering progress. His vision of the future is one where technology continuously expands human capabilities and material wealth, with less emphasis on traditional political structures and more on the dynamism of entrepreneurial innovation. He argues that the best form of governance is self-organizing markets and technological solutions that bypass the need for clumsy state intervention. He has no interest in designing a new state, but rather wants to build a world where the state becomes largely irrelevant in the face of exponential technological progress and entrepreneurial agency.

Kevin Kelly: A founding editor of Wired magazine and a prolific author, Kevin Kelly offers a more optimistic and philosophical perspective on the technological future. His work, particularly Out of Control (1992) and What Technology Wants, explores the emergent properties of complex systems, the power of decentralized networks, and the quasi-biological evolution of technology. Kelly sees technology not just as tools, but as a “seventh kingdom of life,” an expanding “Technium” with its own drives and purposes. His vision is one of increasing interconnectedness, intelligence (distributed across networks), and continuous innovation, leading to what he calls “protopia” — a state of gradual, incremental improvement rather than a sudden utopia. Unlike the high modernists who sought to impose order, Kelly celebrates the inherent “messiness” and generative power of decentralized, self-organizing systems. An unapologetic techno-determinist, he envisions a future where collective intelligence, enabled by vast networks, leads to new forms of governance and problem-solving that emerge from the bottom up, rather than being dictated from the top down. His focus is less on explicit political structures and more on the underlying informational and network architectures that will inevitably shape human society.

A Future Unseen by the State

What unites these disparate, sometimes conflicting, visions is a profound skepticism of the high modernist project and its instruments. They are, in their own ways, engaged in an effort to overcome the limitations of “Seeing Like a State.”

Decentralization over Centralization: Whether it’s Goertzel’s decentralized AI, Brand’s adaptive pace layers, Srinivasan’s network states, or Kelly’s emergent Technium, the emphasis is on distributed networks and local autonomy rather than centralized command and control. Even Yarvin’s “techno-monarchy,” while seemingly centralizing, seeks to streamline and privatize governance away from the sprawling, often opaque, modern bureaucratic state. Thiel and Andreessen champion private enterprise and technological solutions over public sector intervention.

Opt-in and Exit over Imposition: Srinivasan’s network state explicitly champions the ability for individuals to choose their governance structures. This contrasts sharply with the high modernist state’s tendency to impose universal standards and policies on its often-unwilling subjects. The emphasis is on voluntary association and market-driven solutions.

Technological Solutions over Bureaucratic ones: All these intellectuals believe that advanced technology — AI, blockchain, network protocols, brain-computer interfaces, and so on — offers more robust and efficient solutions to societal problems than traditional political or bureaucratic means. They see technology not just as a tool, but as a medium for new forms of social organization, bypassing the need for state intervention.

“Metis” and Emergent Order over Abstract Planning: While some of their visions involve grand designs, they often acknowledge, either explicitly (like Brand and Kelly) or implicitly (like Goertzel’s emergent AGI), the importance of practical, situated knowledge and emergent order. This is a departure from what Scott characterized as the high modernist hubris of abstract, universal plans divorced from local realities.

A New Legibility: While Scott argued that the state sought legibility to control, the Valley’s organic intellectuals propose new forms of legibility based on data, networks, and cryptographic proofs. The “network state” aims for transparent and accountable governance through blockchain, and Goertzel’s AGI would understand patterns on a global scale. This is a different kind of transparency — one that is supposed to empower participants and ensure integrity, rather than merely facilitating top-down control.

The grand narratives spun by the Valley’s organic intellectuals, while alluring in their vision of technologically-enabled liberation, also manifest an unsettling but highly telling lacuna: a near-total avoidance of the messy, irreducible problem of political power. With the notable exception of Curtis Yarvin, whose disturbing embrace of technocratic monarchy at least offers a candid, if chilling, locus of authority, many of these theories are studiously vague about where decision-making power truly resides in their idealized futures. They speak of decentralization, network effects, and voluntary associations, yet rarely grapple with how conflicts will be resolved, how minority rights will be protected, or how collective action will be steered without recourse to some form of accountable, legitimate authority. The unspoken assumption, often, is that software, algorithms, or emergent AI will somehow transcend the need for human political struggle and compromise, leading to an almost automatic, frictionless form of governance. They consistently sidestep fundamental questions of who decides, who benefits, and who is held responsible when things inevitably go awry — and in fact often get annoyed whenever anyone brings this question up to them (as I can testify from personal experience in dealing with several of these men).

The closest glimpse the world has had into what the practical political manifestation of the Valley’s organic political theory looks like was in the chaotic reign of Elon Musk’s Twitter, rebranded as X, and his broader approach to governance during his tenure at “DOGE” (whose name was inspired by the decentralized spirit of Musk’s DogeCoin). At both Twitter and DOGE, Musk’s tenure has been characterized by a chainsaw approach to existing institutional capacity, whether it was the arbitrary dismantling of content moderation teams, the sudden revocation of established policies, or the general contempt for traditional regulatory frameworks. The implicit theory behind this destructive energy seems to be that by tearing down the “legacy” state apparatus — its rules, its experts, its bureaucratic safeguards — a vacuum will be created that will inevitably be backfilled by superior, AI-powered software solutions supplied by the very technologists advocating these visions.

Unfortunately, the reality has been less a seamless transition to algorithmic utopia and more a descent into amplified misinformation, online harassment, and a palpable erosion of civic trust. The lessons from X suggest that simply digitizing existing societal problems, or removing human governance without a clear, accountable replacement, does not lead to a more enlightened future, but often to a more fragmented, less governable present. The hard questions of power, its exercise, and its accountability, remain stubbornly human, no matter how much code is thrown at them.