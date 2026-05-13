Small Precautions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
chris arkenberg's avatar
chris arkenberg
May 13Edited

This resonates deeply with my own post-millennial ontology. Globaliztion and the internet brought a very large and othered world into the most intimate spaces. Incomprehensible scale gets transduced into fear in the ancient Human OS. "Too much fucking perspective," to quote David St. Hubbins

Reply
Share
Peter Leyden's avatar
Peter Leyden
May 13

Nils, really thoughtful essay. You are onto something. And this builds on your excellent book, which I also appreciated. You are making progress on figuring out the next stage of the planetary. I am doing something similar in my book, now in the editing phase.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nils Gilman
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nils Gilman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture