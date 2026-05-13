The contemporary political landscape, at least across the wealthy democracies of the North Atlantic world, is increasingly organized around two competing narratives of civilizational collapse. Six months ago, I described these as a “duopoly of doom”: the Left is animated by what I called the Metabolic Threat — the destruction of the planetary systems that sustain human life — while the Right is animated by the Demographic Threat — the cultural, ethnic, and civilizational erosion of Western societies through falling birth rates and mass immigration. What I want to argue here is that this duopoly, for all its analytic power, is itself a symptom of a deeper and less well-understood condition. The two dooms are not simply competing policy platforms or ideological preferences. They are competing responses to something that cuts across (or perhaps beneath) both: what I would call destabilization by scale.

The argument I want to make is this: the primary pathology of our political moment is not that people are unaware of the scales at which civilization now operates. It is that they are overwhelmed by them. And that overwhelm is producing the duopoly, not the reverse.

The Misdiagnosis of Unawareness

There is a persistent elite assumption — one I frequently encounter in international institutions, progressive foundations, and cosmopolitan intellectual circles — that greater awareness of global interconnection will naturally produce broader solidarity and more adequate political responses. On this view, our political problems are essentially epistemic: if only people understood the full scope of climate change, of demographic trajectory, of systemic technological risk (or whatever), the necessary coalitions would form and the necessary politics would follow.

This assumption is, I think, empirically wrong. Modern people are not underexposed to planetary scale. They are, if anything, hyper-exposed to it. The reasonably attentive person in 2025 is asked to hold in mind simultaneously: multi-century climate trajectories, exponential AI capability curves, inverted demographic pyramids across the Global North, geopolitical realignment, civilizational decline narratives, and a menu of existential risks whose probability distributions are actively contested. The problem is not ignorance: most people are at least aware of each of these issues. Indeed, we are exposed to scales of time, space, complexity, and abstraction that have no precedent in either global intellectual history or our institutional inheritance.

The cosmopolitan assumption holds that this exposure should produce expansiveness — a widening of moral and political imagination to match the widening of perceived causality and consequence. What it actually tends to produce is something closer to the opposite.

The Vertigo of Structural Smallness

To understand why, it is necessary to be precise about the psychological mechanism at work. The problem is not, I want to insist, that people are epistemically or cognitively short-termist or localist by nature — that they are simply incapable of thinking in long time horizons or at large spatial scales. Abundant evidence suggests otherwise. People do think about their children and grandchildren. They do care about nations, civilizations, species, and planets. The capacity for extended temporal and spatial imagination is genuinely human.

The deeper problem is what happens when that imaginative capacity is exercised fully and honestly. When a person genuinely reckons with the scales at which the relevant forces are now operating — the centuries-long arc of climate change, the millennia-scale trajectories of demographic and ecological transition, the planetary scope of technological transformation — what they encounter is not empowerment but its opposite: a visceral and accurate recognition of their own structural smallness.

As an individual, I will live perhaps eighty or ninety years, mostly in one place, able to directly influence a tiny circle of people and institutions. Against the backdrop of multi-century climate timelines or civilizational demographic transition, this individual life is not merely modest in its influence — it is, in the relevant causal sense, essentially negligible. The honest confrontation with planetary and civilizational scale does not make individuals feel like cosmopolitan stewards of the future. It makes them feel, quite correctly, that as individuals they have very little agency over outcomes at those scales, regardless of how clearly they understand the stakes.

This is the vertigo I want to name: not cognitive failure, not motivated ignorance, not simple short-termism, but the psychologically destabilizing recognition of one’s own structural insignificance in the face of forces that operate at scales radically incommensurable with individual human life. It is, in an important sense, a rational response to an accurate perception. The individual is, in fact, structurally small relative to the problems being named.

The pathology enters not in the perception but in the response. Because the vertigo of structural smallness is for many people psychologically and even morally intolerable, it tends to generate a compensatory move: a reassertion of agency at scales where agency feels recoverable. If I cannot meaningfully influence the thermal balance of the atmosphere over the next century, I can meaningfully influence my neighborhood, my family, my community, my nation — and I can do so now, in ways whose effects are visible and legible to me within my own lifetime. Short-termism and localism, on this reading, are not failures of imagination or information. They are psychologically understandable, and in some respects quite rational, adaptations to the experience of scale-induced powerlessness. They are strategies for recovering a sense of efficacy when the honest alternative — sustained engagement with one’s own causal irrelevance at planetary scale — is simply too corrosive to bear.

This reframing matters greatly for how we understand the politics of our present moment. The retreat into nationalism, localism, populism, and short-term extraction is not primarily a story about ignorance, irrationality, or moral failure, though these are sometimes present. It is primarily a story about the psychological consequences of scale overload — about what happens when individuals are repeatedly confronted with problems whose magnitudes so far exceed individual agency that the confrontation itself becomes a source of existential destabilization rather than political mobilization.

The Two Dooms as Scale-Management Strategies

The Metabolic Threat and the Demographic Threat are not simply competing empirical claims about which long-run trend is more dangerous. They are also — and this is what I want to emphasize — competing strategies for rendering the scale problem psychologically and politically manageable, each calibrated to a different resolution of the agency problem.

The Left’s metabolic narrative takes the planetary scale seriously as its primary unit of analysis. The threat is geological; the required response is global coordination, supranational governance, and a systematic re-engineering of energy and production systems. The intelligibility this narrative provides is real: it names a villain (fossil-fuel capitalism), specifies a mechanism (the breach of ecological limits), and implies a program (the Green Transition). But it purchases this intelligibility at the cost of requiring its adherents to operate consistently at civilizational scales — and, crucially, at the cost of confronting directly the problem of individual smallness. The metabolic narrative offers no convincing account of why the average individual, whose causal contribution to atmospheric carbon concentration is insignificant, should feel genuinely motivated and empowered by that knowledge. The gap between the scale of the crisis and the scale of available individual action is too wide to sustain political mobilization indefinitely, which is why climate politics has oscillated so dramatically between moments of urgent mass engagement and periods of exhausted fatalism.

The Right’s demographic narrative, by contrast, attempts to bring the scale problem back down to human size. The threat it names — falling birth rates, the erosion of cultural continuity, mass immigration — is still large, but it is at least legible in terms of things people can see, feel, and locate: neighborhoods, schools, birth certificates, faces. The political solutions it demands — pro-natalism, immigration restriction, the defense of national identity — are at scales where individual and collective agency feels recoverable. Have more children. Defend your borders. Protect your culture. These are instructions that make sense at the scale of a human life. This is not a trivial psychological achievement, even when the narrative is frequently racialized in ways that are empirically distorted and morally objectionable.

What both narratives share is that each one must delegitimize the other’s crisis in order to maintain its own coherence. To accept the metabolic crisis on the Left’s terms is to accept a program that requires subordinating national sovereignty to supranational governance — which is precisely what the demographic narrative identifies as the mechanism of civilizational suicide. To accept the demographic crisis on the Right’s terms is to accept a program premised on ethnic and cultural particularism — which the metabolic narrative identifies as a moral and political dead end in the face of a threat that recognizes no borders. The two dooms are not merely in tension. They are structurally incompatible as action-guiding frameworks, which is why the political system they define is locked in a circular and largely paralyzing loop.

The Deeper Structural Problem

I want to suggest that the duopoly of doom is not primarily a problem of bad information or motivated reasoning, though both are present. It is a structural consequence of what I would describe as civilizational scale without civilizational coherence — and, more specifically, of a political culture that has lost, or perhaps never adequately developed, a functional language of collective agency.

This is the pivot I want to make, because I think it points toward the only exit from the duopoly that does not require choosing one of its terms.

The vertigo of structural smallness is a real and serious problem — but it is a problem specifically for individuals. It does not, on examination, apply to humanity as a collective. Consider the demographic doom first. As a factual matter, humanity collectively faces no demographic catastrophe in any historically relevant timeframe. Barring genuinely catastrophic outcomes — pandemic, nuclear exchange, ecological collapse — there will be billions of human beings on this planet for many millennia. The demographic anxieties that animate the nationalist Right are, at their legitimate core, anxieties about particular subpopulations, cultural continuities, and welfare-state solvency — real concerns, in several cases, but not existential threats to the human species or to the long-run capacity for civilizational complexity. The framing of demographic doom requires consistently confusing the scale of a nation or an ethnic group with the scale of humanity, and mistaking the former’s vulnerabilities for the latter’s.

The metabolic case is different in kind but structurally parallel. Here the threat is genuinely planetary, and the causal mechanisms are genuinely operating at civilizational scale. But the conclusion that individual powerlessness implies collective powerlessness does not follow. Humans collectively are, in fact, the causal agents of the metabolic crisis, which means humans collectively possess, in principle, the agency to address it. The physics of the atmosphere does not care whether action is coordinated or not — but the coordination problem is a political and institutional challenge, not a fundamental constraint on human collective capacity. The history of the twentieth century contains multiple examples of humanity solving coordination problems of comparable or greater complexity under sufficient pressure: the eradication of smallpox, the stabilization of the ozone layer, the post-war construction of international economic institutions. None of these were inevitable. All of them required the deliberate construction of collective agency at scales that had not previously existed.

The exit from the duopoly of doom, then, is not a third doom narrative, nor a synthesis of the first two, nor a reassertion of optimism by fiat. It is the reconstruction — or perhaps the first genuine construction — of a politically viable account of human collective agency adequate to the scales at which the relevant problems actually operate. This means developing institutional, intellectual, and psychological frameworks capable of bridging the gap between individual smallness and collective capacity: of making it emotionally and politically legible that while I, as an individual, am causally negligible at planetary scale, we, as a civilization acting in concert, are not.

That is an enormously difficult project, and I do not want to minimize its difficulty. It requires rebuilding institutional trust at a moment of deep institutional crisis. It requires political languages capable of motivating action at scales beyond those where individual agency is directly recoverable. It requires, perhaps most fundamentally, a cultural shift in how we understand the relationship between individual significance and collective power — away from the liberal-individualist assumption that meaningful agency must be individual agency, and toward a more honest accounting of what humans can and cannot do alone versus together.

Neither pole of the current duopoly is equipped to undertake this project. The Left gestures toward collective action but (as I discussed yesterday) has largely failed to construct the political vehicles through which ordinary people can experience collective efficacy rather than merely collective guilt. The Right recovers a sense of collective belonging but artificially restricts the relevant collective to the nation or the ethnic group, foreclosing the broader solidarities that the actual scale of the our current challenges demand. Both remain trapped, in their different ways, in the vertigo of structural smallness — compensating for it rather than transcending it.

The question of how to build genuine collective agency at civilizational scale, without sacrificing the human-scale conditions of meaning and identity that make such agency worth having, is, I would argue, the defining political and institutional challenge of the century. It is also, alas, the question that neither of the reigning doom narratives is going to help to answer.