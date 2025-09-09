Politics, at bottom, is not about harmony. It is about deciding who gains and who loses, and then persuading enough people that they will be on the right side of the ledger. For all his bluster, vulgarity and mendacity, Donald Trump has always understood this. The essential insight animating his political career is brutally simple: he names the groups he promises to hurt. In doing so, he convinces his supporters that they will either benefit materially from his policies or, at the very least, enjoy the satisfaction of seeing their antagonists cut down to size. When he rails against “the deep state,” “woke professors,” “lazy bureaucrats,” or “race hustlers,” he isn’t engaging in sober policy analysis. He is drawing lines. He is telling a particular constituency — blue-collar whites, non-college voters, small business owners — that their grievances will be taken seriously, and that someone else will pay the price.

This is not incidental. Politics thrives on zero-sum framing. For Trump’s base, the fact that he antagonizes elites isn’t a bug; it is the feature. His supporters may not receive better jobs, higher wages, or cheaper health care, but they know that somewhere, someone they dislike is squirming. That perception of redistribution — of dignity, if not dollars — is enough to sustain loyalty. It explains why policy failures don’t stick to him in the way they would to a conventional politician. His presidency yielded no great infrastructure plan, no repeal and replacement of Obamacare, no coherent foreign policy. Yet the symbolic drama of enmity was delivered daily. The fight itself was the product, and the naming of enemies the guarantee.

Democrats, by contrast, have long flinched at this logic. They campaign in soaring language about “inclusion” and “equity” but rarely specify who, exactly, should foot the bill for progress. They prefer to speak as if they are committed solely to Pareto-efficient moves — win-win policies that, in theory, harm no one. Carbon pricing, in this narrative, saves the planet while creating green jobs. Universal pre-K benefits children, parents, and future productivity alike. Student-debt relief boosts consumption while lightening the load on young families. In abstract economic models, such win-win scenarios abound. In practice, policy trade-offs are unavoidable. Climate policy will hurt fossil-fuel workers. Student-debt forgiveness may anger those who paid off loans without relief. Expanding public-sector unions will raise taxes or squeeze other spending priorities. Everyone knows that if genuine “free lunches” were available, they’d already have been served.

By refusing to acknowledge these costs — or worse, by pretending they don’t exist — Democrats undermine their own arguments. They leave themselves open to charges of elitism, naivety, or duplicity. The message becomes: “Trust us, no one will be hurt.” Voters know better. The refusal to identify losers leaves Democrats looking either complacent about the status quo or dishonest about their intentions. In either case, they fail the basic test of political credibility. When politics is presented as a seminar in efficiency rather than a contest of power, it ceases to feel like politics at all.

This is where the political theorist Carl Schmitt remains uncomfortably relevant. Schmitt argued that the essence of politics lies in the friend–enemy distinction: the identification of who belongs to “us” and who belongs to “them.” Politics, he suggested, can’t be reduced to economics, morality, or administration, because it is always underpinned by the potential for existential conflict. Though Schmitt’s own commitments were compromised by his service to the Nazi regime, his analytic point retains force. Politics demands lines. Leaders who decline to draw them — who insist that everyone can be a winner — cease to be credible as political actors. They become managers at best, impostors at worst. Trump, for all his chaos, embodies Schmitt’s axiom; Democrats recoil from it, even as it defines the battlefield they are on. This is why the defining advertisement of the 2024 Presidential campaign was the one that said, “he’s for you, she’s for they/them.”

Effective political movements thrive not just by identifying policy objectives but by fingering political adversaries. Franklin Roosevelt famously relished the hatred of “economic royalists.” Ronald Reagan vilified “welfare queens.” Even Barack Obama, often seen as conciliatory, targeted “fat-cat bankers” in the wake of the financial crisis. Mr Trump’s contribution has been to turbocharge this dynamic, to make naming the enemy a central, daily ritual of politics. He does so with reckless abandon, often targeting groups with little actual power but high symbolic salience. His list of foes — liberal professors, bureaucrats, immigrants — serves less to diagnose America’s problems than to dramatize them. The lesson is clear: naming adversaries works. It gives politics a narrative, a sense of stakes, and an emotional charge. Refusing to name adversaries, by contrast, suggests either complacency or cowardice.

This dynamic explains why Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign misfired so spectacularly. When she described Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables,” she inadvertently stumbled into a politics of enmity. The line, controversial as it was, clarified who she saw as antagonists. But almost immediately, she retreated. The apology — couched in the language of tolerance and civility — betrayed the central nervous tic of Democratic elites. They couldn’t, or at least wouldn’t, embrace a politics that openly defines losers. In that moment, Mrs Clinton revealed the bad faith at the heart of establishment liberalism: a reluctance to admit that politics necessarily involves choosing sides. By backing down, she suggested that the Democrats’ enemies were only ever Trump himself, never the broader social forces that sustained him. It was a missed opportunity, and arguably a fatal one.

If Democrats are to reclaim credibility, they must be willing to specify not just what they stand for but whom they are willing to confront. It isn’t enough to make Trump himself the perpetual bogeyman. That strategy has yielded short-term electoral wins but long-term stagnation. The targets need to be social and economic as well as political. Consider the rent-seeking monopolies that drive up prices while stifling competition, or the tax-dodging corporations that profit from American infrastructure while refusing to pay for it, or the speculative financiers who destabilize markets while extracting private gain, or the crony capitalists who benefit from subsidies without delivering public value. Add to this the price-gouging pharmaceutical companies that exploit patent protections to charge desperate patients ruinous sums for life-saving drugs, and the benefit-denying health care firms that rake in premiums while stonewalling coverage. These aren’t phantoms or abstractions; they are highly visible villains in American life. Naming them wouldn’t alienate core Democratic constituencies; it would energize them. Working-class voters might again see Democrats as defenders rather than distant technocrats. Younger voters might perceive seriousness rather than platitudes. And the party could regain a moral clarity that it has long ceded to right-wing populists.

To many establishment liberals, such an approach seems distasteful. They worry that naming losers is divisive, that it corrodes civic culture, that it violates norms of civility. But politics isn’t a debating society. It is a contest over resources, recognition, and power: “who gets what, when, and how,” as Harold D. Lasswell famously defined politics. By declining to engage in such political conflict, Democrats don’t preserve civility; they surrender terrain. They leave it to Republicans to define the terms of struggle, to set the targets, and to claim the mantle of populist authenticity. In this sense, the Democrats’ politeness is not a virtue but a vice. By seeking to be above the fray, they leave themselves perpetually on the defensive.

What would a tougher Democratic politics look like? It would involve speaking candidly to constituencies that have been courted but never confronted. Large swathes of white working-class America remain mired in poor health outcomes, low educational attainment, and cultural isolation. Too often, Democrats respond with a mixture of pity and pandering, treating these communities as victims of circumstance alone. But pity isn’t empowerment. A “tough love” approach would acknowledge the structural barriers while also challenging the self-defeating habits — resistance to education, reliance on superstition, political apathy — that compound them. It would be frank about the need for cultural as well as economic renewal. Such rhetoric would be jarring, even offensive to some. But it would at least be honest. And honesty, in politics, is a form of respect.

There are, of course, risks. Naming adversaries creates backlash. Declaring losers alienates voters. The Clinton misstep showed how quickly a phrase can become a liability. But the greater risk lies in continuing down the current path: a politics of vagueness, civility, and technocratic promise-making that convinces no one. Democrats have spent decades searching for the elusive “big tent” that accommodates all. But tents cannot shelter everyone equally. Every policy choice redistributes costs and benefits. Refusing to acknowledge this truth makes Democrats look not big-hearted but weak-willed.

The lesson of the past decade is that politics rewards clarity, not equivocation. Mr Trump’s enduring appeal stems less from his policies than from his willingness to identify villains. He is reckless, crude, and dishonest, but he never leaves doubt about whose side he is on. Democrats, by contrast, have drifted into a politics of euphemism. They gesture at fairness and equity while dodging the harder truth: that to help some, others must be forced to yield. Until they find the courage to say who will lose, they won’t be believed when they promise that others will win.

The choice is stark. Either Democrats continue to campaign as if politics were a seminar in Pareto efficiency — or they rediscover the ancient truth that politics is conflict, and conflict demands naming an adversary. Only then will they be taken seriously as an opposition force capable of governing. Trump’s supporters already understand this. The tragedy of contemporary American politics is that his opponents, still clinging to the illusion of win-win, do not.