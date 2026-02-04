A friend of mine who is about to visit Japan recently asked me what sorts of things I would recommend to understand Japan’s process of modernization. (He was reacting to a line from my modernization theory book about Japan, and noting that I had not mentioned the great Japanologist Edwin Reischauer, a Harvard historian and U.S. ambassador to Japan in the heyday of modernization theory, who is the subject of an excellent biography.)

I’m not an expert on Japan at all, but I’ve visited a few times and I have done a bit of reading on it over the years, and I thought I’d share my response:

To repeat, I am not a Japanese expert in any way, so I’d appreciate any comments on this list. Obviously I am primarily interested in the historical political economy of Japan, but also how that ramifies out from and back into Japanese culture and society.