Reading Notes for a Visit to Japan
A friend of mine who is about to visit Japan recently asked me what sorts of things I would recommend to understand Japan’s process of modernization. (He was reacting to a line from my modernization theory book about Japan, and noting that I had not mentioned the great Japanologist Edwin Reischauer, a Harvard historian and U.S. ambassador to Japan in the heyday of modernization theory, who is the subject of an excellent biography.)
I’m not an expert on Japan at all, but I’ve visited a few times and I have done a bit of reading on it over the years, and I thought I’d share my response:
“The Making of Modern Japan” by Marius B. Jansen: Jansen is a titan in the field and this is now basically the standard textbook for the transition from the Warring States period to the Tokugawa peace and eventually the Meiji Restoration. It was the magnum opus final work of one of the greatest historians of Reischauer’s generation. If you want to read one “heavy” academic book, this is it.
“A Modern History of Japan: From Tokugawa Times to the Present” by Andrew Gordon: This is the gold standard for understanding how Japan transformed from a feudal society into a global superpower. It is rigorous, direct, and essential for understanding the 20th century — the moniker “sweeping” is almost unavoidable. I believe Gordon sits in Reischauer’s old chair Harvard.
“Inventing Japan: 1853–1964” by Ian Buruma: Much lighter sledding than Jansen or Gordon, this slim book is about modern Japanese identity, specifically how the nation manufactured a modern version of itself to survive the onslaught of the West — like Germany, Japan was a case study in “reactive modernization,” which has often been depicted as a precursor to fascism. Indeed Buruma compares how Germany and Japan processed (or in the Japanese case, failed to process) their roles in WWII. It’s a subtle discussion of national memory, guilt, and the culture of silence that has persisted in Japan for decades. I love Buruma’s writing, and this is my personal favorite.
“MITI and the Japanese Miracle” by Chalmers Johnson is the now-classic tome on the “Developmental State” idea. Published it in 1982, it was assigned to me in my intro comparative politics class as a freshman in college, where it would have a huge impact on my own critical thinking about modernization theory. Per contrary then-regnant Reaganite orthodoxies, Chalmers argued that Japan’s success wasn’t about “the miracle of the market” or “those hard working Asians,” but rather was the result of cold-blooded bureaucrats steering the economy.
For the politics of post-bubble Japan I recommend “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” by Brad Glosserman: He argues that since the bursting of the bubble Japan has been in a period of managed decay. He highlights the paralysis in the Japanese leadership and a youth population that has essentially given up on the idea of Japan as a global leader. He exposes the status quo bias of the Japanese public, which is so comfortable with their current safety and quality of life that they are unwilling to make the radical changes necessary to stop the slow fade.
And finally, if you want to understand what this slow decline has meant for the everyday experience of ordinary Japanese, I recommend Every Human Intention: Japan in the New Century by Dreux Richard: more reportial than analytic, Richard avoids the “Cool Japan” fluff and focuses on the systemic failures — the terminal decline of rural towns, the exploitation of West African immigrants in the scrap metal trade, and the institutional negligence surrounding the nuclear industry post-Fukushima. It is a gritty, unsentimental look at the place, which will tell you a lot about what it’s like once you get out of central Tokyo or Kyoto.
To repeat, I am not a Japanese expert in any way, so I’d appreciate any comments on this list. Obviously I am primarily interested in the historical political economy of Japan, but also how that ramifies out from and back into Japanese culture and society.
I suggest they also watch Wim Wenders' Perfect Days ostensibly about a Tokyo toilet cleaner but says much more about how Japan is both thoroughly modern & stubbornly traditional. About grace, about work & about meaning too. Here's a review I wrote almost 2 years ago: https://rajeshachanta.substack.com/p/perfect-days