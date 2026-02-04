Small Precautions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rajesh Achanta's avatar
Rajesh Achanta
1d

I suggest they also watch Wim Wenders' Perfect Days ostensibly about a Tokyo toilet cleaner but says much more about how Japan is both thoroughly modern & stubbornly traditional. About grace, about work & about meaning too. Here's a review I wrote almost 2 years ago: https://rajeshachanta.substack.com/p/perfect-days

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nils Gilman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture