In Florence, among the olive groves and Renaissance villas overlooking the Arno, a quiet revolution in diplomatic training is underway. The School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute (EUI), founded in 2017, is crafting a model of professional formation that looks strikingly different from the familiar schools of statecraft. Its students are not merely mastering the arts of negotiation or the etiquette of protocol. They are being trained to think beyond borders — not as a metaphor, but as a necessity.

This shift represents the next great transformation in the intellectual equipment required of diplomats and international relations practitioners. A half-century ago, as I noted in an earlier post, the ideal envoy was a humanist armed with French and a grounding in history. But by the 1990s, the currency of global politics was not the language of Molière but the argot of international economics. No one who could not speak in terms of floating exchange rates and non-tariff barriers could hope to be taken seriously. Today, the operating system of world politics is again being rewritten. The driver is no longer globalization but the Anthropocene. And just as the 1970s forced diplomats to become literate in economics, the 2020s is compelling them to achieve fluency in the condition of planetarity.

The EUI’s School of Transnational Governance embodies this transition. Its curriculum is anchored not in the old verities of “high politics” but in themes of environment, migration, democracy, and security. Internships send its students to the European External Action Service, to the World Bank, and to international NGOs. Alumni now find themselves not only in foreign ministries but in consultancies, think tanks, and multilateral organizations. The signal is clear: the new model of the needs to be a systems thinker able to grasp the entanglement of finance, ecology, technology, and society.

This is precisely the sensibility Jonathan Blake and I argued for in Children of a Modest Star. The polycrisis of the 21st century is not a collection of discrete problems to be solved in isolation; it is a cascade of interlocking instabilities that demand a planetary perspective. A training program that treats climate, migration, or digital governance as “issues” to be managed within the Westphalian frame is no longer sufficient. The Earth itself has become an actor in world politics. Planetary literacy — an understanding of tipping points, feedback loops, and biospheric boundaries — is now as central to diplomacy as the balance of power once was.

The Florence model distinguishes itself in two ways. First, it is resolutely transnational. Students come from around the world; they are trained in common before specializing in sustainability, democracy, or security. The intellectual bet is that problems of this scale cannot be addressed through the lens of national interest alone. Second, the program is deliberately political. As its executive director Fabrizio Tassinari notes, this is not about producing technocrats armed with spreadsheets but leaders who can withstand populist headwinds while still advancing an agenda of openness.

This orientation recalls the argument of Keohane and Nye in the 1970s, when they observed that power in an interdependent world required the ability to navigate networks, not just to command armies. Today the EUI’s students are preparing to do the same — only now the networks are ecological as well as economic. They are being trained, for example, to see a dam not only as a geopolitical instrument but as a hydrological disruption; to view trade not only in terms of current account balances but also embedded carbon flows.

The broader significance is that the EUI is sketching the outlines of a truly planetary vocation of statecraft. It is no coincidence that its graduates find themselves going to NGOs and consulting firms as often as foreign ministries and multilateral bodies. The border between “public” and “private” diplomacy is dissolving; legitimacy comes not only from state power but from problem-solving capacity across multiple domains. If the 1970s produced the economist-diplomat, the 2020s will produce the ecologist-diplomat.

Of course, such training risks drifting into technocratic utopianism. A student body drawn from across Europe and beyond can easily become detached from the anxieties of publics for whom “planetary governance” sounds like remote abstraction. Yet the urgency is undeniable. Treating potential planetary collapse as just another “issue area” is a category error: it is the context in which all other problems unfold.

Seen in this light, the School of Transnational Governance is a prototype of what diplomatic education must become. It translates planetary thinking into professional training, producing graduates able to link biophysical stability to national prosperity, and to grasp that migration, finance, and ecology are interdependent variables of a single global equation.

Just as the old world of diplomacy — of démarche and communique, of fluency in French and disdain for economics — gave way in the late 20th century to the world of interdependence and economics, so now a new order is emerging in which planetary literacy will be the prerequisite for serious statecraft. As the cliche goes: the future is already here, it’s just unevenly distributed — and a particularly hopeful dispensation of the future is being rehearsed in Florence. The question is whether the rest of the world’s foreign ministries will keep pace — or whether they will discover too late that a map of states is not enough to navigate a turbulent planet.