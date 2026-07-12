Small Precautions

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Slide Guitar's avatar
Slide Guitar
5h

I cannot imagine a Chinese or Chinese-American writer being called to account for the actions of the world's largest ethnodictatorship. Or an Indian-American compelled to take a stand against the BJP. I happen to be Palestinian-American, but have been repeatedly hectored over my timidity about this issue, as though boycotts were an obvious moral requirement (uh, maybe) and obviously effective (wrong).

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Ari Ratner's avatar
Ari Ratner
7hEdited

Good piece — and I hate to say it but brave piece in this day and age.

And of course to everyone who would dispute it: criticizing Israel isn’t antisemitic — but demonizing is one of the actual drivers of this conflict.

As for all else: No one would ever dream of making Muslims in America answer for the governments of numerous Islamic states in the world. Or Chinese-Americans answer for the government of China. And no would dream about abolishing those states whole cloth either.

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