N.B.: In my career, I’ve generally eschewed writing about Israel, because I feel the global obsession with Israel is in itself a somewhat suspect thing. But confronting the domestic politics of this issue, including the horrifying return of antisemitism on both the left and right, is increasingly unavoidable. So here goes.

Dinaw Mengestu resigned last week as president of PEN America, seven months into a term meant to steady an organization already exhausted by two years of infighting over the Israel/Gaza War. The proximate cause was an article PEN published called “A Silent Moratorium,” built on interviews with Israeli and Jewish diaspora writers and literary agents describing what they deem to be an informal but real shutout in American publishing since Israel’s counterattack on Gaza after Hamas’s incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023. One well-known Israeli literary agent told PEN she hasn’t placed a single literary novel with a US publisher since the full-scale Gaza War began, something that had never happened in her career before. Editors who’d worked with her for years stopped responding. Writers described a kind of ambient loyalty test running through magazine desks and publicity departments: certain material welcome, certain material not.

Mengestu’s objection apparently wasn’t to the facts in the piece. It was to PEN publishing it while, in his account, treating differently the advocacy of some Palestine supporters for a cultural boycott of Israel and Israelis. PEN’s institutional position, stated in the piece itself, is that it opposes cultural and academic boycotts as a matter of organizational policy while defending the right of individual writers to support them. Mengestu told the New York Times the article “continues this approach toward defending some rights while not defending others,” and called that combination unethical.

I haven’t followed this specific saga closely, but I have several general observations to make in relation to it.

Of boycotts and bias

First, I strongly agree with PEN’s institutional position on free speech and boycotts — both halves of it. A free expression organization like PEN is right to oppose formal boycotts of writers and scholars on the basis of nationality, as that’s close to the definition of the censorship PEN exists to fight. And PEN is equally right to defend any individual writer or editor’s freedom to personally support BDS, because that’s just speech. These two positions aren’t in tension. Mengestu’s resignation treats them as a contradiction. They’re not. An institution can oppose a tactic while still defending the right of individuals to use it.

Second, I have to say I also did not like the article Mengestu was reacting to, albeit for different reasons than Mengestu’s. The piece runs Israeli and non-Israeli Jewish writers together as though they belong to the same category. They don’t, and the distinction matters.

For better or worse, BDS has a coherent internal logic: pressure Israelis, so Israelis pressure their government. A boycott aimed at Israelis qua Israelis is a political tactic directed at a national government through its citizens. Indeed, what the PEN article documents is precisely the human experience of being on the receiving end of a cultural boycott. Boycott supporters ought to be cheering the article, since it shows the the pain the want to inflict is being felt.

Now, I should say that I don’t personally believe in cultural boycotts. For one thing, I think it is a form of collective punishment for the actions of a government. (I certainly wouldn’t want to be personally held responsible or professionally punished for the actions of Donald Trump just because I’m an American. I also don’t think Gazans should all be punished for the actions of Hamas.) For another, I think boycotts mostly harden positions rather than shifting them. It’s notable that the PEN article does not document any of the Israeli writers changing their own positions or lobbying the Netanyahu government to change course in Gaza as a result of their experience of the soft boycott. Finally, while I think the claim that BDS is antisemitic on its face overstates the case, it is also a classic example of a slippery slope.

The trouble starts when the target of the BDS expands beyond Israelis: first to non-Israelis (mostly Jews) who “support Israel,” then further to non-Israeli Jews who haven’t sufficiently denounced the Israeli government’s actions or Zionism as a national project. That second move is where this stops being a critique of the actions of a state and turns into something darker. Demanding that someone publicly recite a political position as the price of acceptance is illiberal on its face. Demanding it specifically and only of Jews is antisemitic. Not maybe. Just is.

The ugliness in San Francisco

My longtime former home of San Francisco is running a live demonstration of exactly this move. Scott Wiener, formerly my own District 8 Supervisor, now running for Nancy Pelosi’s old congressional seat, has spent months getting harassed by pro-Palestinian activists demanding that he denounce Israel, including that he embrace the word genocide to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Just two weeks ago, for example, he was accosted at a local San Francisco bar during a World Cup match, after earlier being surrounded and driven out of Dolores Park at the Trans March, an event he’d attended without fail since it began in 2004. Protesters called him genocidal and referenced his “Israeli handlers.” (The video and social media of the episode is really ugly.) By contrast, his opponent, Connie Chan, who is Chinese-American, has faced nothing comparable, despite holding similar positions on Israel and the Gaza War, and carrying the endorsement of Nancy Pelosi, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel’s conduct in Gaza. The only discernible difference is that Wiener is Jewish, and that fact alone seems to have made him presumptively unreliable in the eyes of some pro-Palestinian advocates. Wiener has made the same point himself: other non-Jewish local officials who share his positions on Israel and Gaza were left alone at the march. He was the only one singled out.

What makes this episode particularly telling is that Wiener has in fact harshly criticized the Netanyahu government for years, once calling Bibi a “cancer” on Israeli politics. He opposes further offensive arms sales to Israel and supports Palestinian statehood. And he also did eventually use the word genocide, albeit under some political duress, back in January. None of it has mattered. His earlier reticence about one specific word, aired during a debate lightning round where his two rivals held up signs reading yes and he left his own sign in his lap, got read as proof of covert sympathy for Israel’s conduct in Gaza, evidence he was secretly still “one of them.” That reading to me can only be explained by antisemitism, which is not a term I use promiscuously.

Someone who defends this approach (a Jewish American, as it happens) recently explained the strategy to me directly: at this point in the political struggle between Palestinians and Israelis, the best way to pressure Israel is to drive a wedge between American and Israeli Jews. From this perspective, the attacks on Wiener are useful precisely because forcing him through a loyalty test splits the global Jewish community.

That may well be politically astute. But it doesn’t make it any less morally wrong. Coercing speech from someone because of the group they were born into isn’t just deeply illiberal. It’s prejudice.