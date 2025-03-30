Deflection, diversion, rerouting, distortion, misuse, misappropriation, hijacking —these are arguably the signal intellectual moves of the Right in our time.

This is part of a general pattern in which ideas developed in one context can often be de-cast to serve a purpose almost diametrically opposed to the ones that their original progenitors had in mind or would approve of. Some examples:

The Sherman Anti-Trust Act, designed to combat capitalist monopolies, eventually got used.... to justify union-busting to protect robber baron capitalists.

Antonio Gramsci’s idea of “cultural hegemony” and Saul Alinsky’s “rules of radicals,” both originally developed to promote anti-capitalist leftism, are now being used... by the likes of Steve Bannon and James Lindsay on the “radical” reactionary right.

Extraterritorial “migrant processing centers” set up allegedly to protect the physical safety and human rights of refugees and asylum seekers from the Global South are now being used.... to kettle/cage migrants and prevent them from ever reaching the Global North.

“Hate speech” rules designed to protect the tender sensibilities of marginalized/disadvantaged minorities on campus are now being used... to justify masked agents of the state grabbing brown people off the street because they tweeted something mean about Bibi Netanyahu.

Etc.

Where did this pattern come from. What' I’d like to suggest here is that these are all examples of what might be called “détournement” from the right. The concept of détournement was originally developed by the post-Surrealist Lettrist International in the early 1950s, which evolved into the Marxist Situationist International by the late 1950s and into the 1960s. The general idea of détournement can be defined as as taking an existing work and placing it in some new “frame” so as to create a new work whose meaning is in some fashion antagonistic or antithetical to the original. But détournement also means, according to Debord’s primary translator into English, “deflection, diversion, rerouting, distortion, misuse, misappropriation, hijacking.”

Détournement was always as much a ludic-artist concept as it was a political idea. Perhaps my favorite example of détournement is a stunt pulled in 1993 by the so-called Barbie Liberation Organization, a self-described “underground network of creative activists.” That fall Mattel, the company that owns both the Barbie and G.I. Joe brands, had put out “talking” versions of each of those toys that featured Teen Talk Barbies saying things like, “You look terrific!” or “The beach is the place for summer!” while the G.I. Joes thundered things like, “Boo-yah!” and “Vengeance is Mine!”

What the BLO did was acquire several hundred of each kind of doll, which they then performed “surgery” on, to switch their voice boxes. They then surreptitiously returned these toys to the shelves of various toystores — an act they referred to as “shopgiving” (as opposed to shoplifting). As a result, that Christmas a bunch of presumably wholesome American kids ended up with “trans” G.I. Joe dolls saying stuff like “Wanna go shopping?” or “Math is hard!” or with genderrolefucked Barbies saying stuff like, “Dead men tell no tales!” or “All units: commence firing!” YMMV on whether you consider this an effective form of anti-capitalist or anti-gender role activism — are those wholesome kids MAGA voters today? or did getting these dolls turn them gay? who knows! — but it was certainly a peak expression of that era’s “postmodern” sardonic, ironic, parodic sensibility. To this day the episode remains the object of (yes, self-ironizing) GenX nostalgia.

The BLO’s hijacking of Barbie and GI Joe was a lighthearted example of détournement. But now the concept of détournement has itself been détourné by the right, itself a kind of meta-reflexive example of how ideas and mechanisms from the left can be reappropriated by right to serve opposite political ends. Or, to put it another way: it’s possible to separate the Situationist International’s anti-capitalist rhetoric from its method, and instead to regard Debord as a kind of “influencer” whose spirit these days is carried on on the right.