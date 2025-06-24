This substack consists of my own takes and opinions, but today’s post is a shameless marketing plug for the podcast that my employer, the Berggruen Institute, is launching today. Entitled “Futurology,” it aims to grapple with the seismic shifts and profound transformations reshaping our world. In an era where the future seems to unfold at an unprecedented pace, “Futurology” will every week present a great conversation, identifying emergent fields of inquiry and offering new conceptual frameworks to address questions that in many cases we are just figuring out how to ask.

Navigating the Deluge of Tomorrow

“Futurology” confronts the dizzying speed at which the present is being overtaken by what’s next. The podcast highlights the urgent need for our existing paradigms to adapt, lest they crumble under the weight of accelerating change. It promises a deep dive into topics as varied as humanity’s expanding understanding of the universe and consciousness, the trajectory of governing institutions as technological advancement continues to outstrip our capacity to anticipate their impacts, and the existential question of how to conceive our humanity amidst the potential discovery or advent of various “alien” intelligences and life forms.

Hosted by Dawn Nakagawa, President of the Berggruen Institute, “Futurology” distinguishes itself with an unusual format. Rather than a singular interviewer, the podcast leverages the diverse intellectual firepower of the Institute’s senior staff, who are paired with a wide array of guests. These guests, handpicked for their deep engagement with major historical ruptures and paradigm shifts, promise a kind of “cubist” view of the dramatic changes currently roiling the world. This curatorial approach ensures a multifaceted exploration of the complex challenges confronting global society, moving beyond siloed analyses to embrace the interconnectedness of our present predicaments.

Watch the trailer for “Futurology” here: Futurology Podcast Trailer.

Episode 1: Fukuyama, Bureaucracy, and the Design of Modern Governance

The inaugural episode sets a high bar, featuring a compelling conversation between the Institute’s co-founder Nathan Gardels and the eminent political scientist Francis Fukuyama. This discussion is not merely a timely commentary on contemporary political anxieties but also serves as a poignant extension of Fukuyama’s long-standing engagement with the origins of political order the intricate organizational design requirements of effective “modern” governments.

In this inaugural episode, Gardels and Fukuyama dissect the erosion of trust in institutions and among citizens, a phenomenon exacerbated by the political tumult of recent years. Fukuyama, never one to shy away from uncomfortable truths, articulates how a certain present administration (ahem) is demonstrating tendencies toward authoritarianism, sidestepping established legislative processes through executive fiat. This approach, he argues, not only undermines democratic norms but actively contributes to the decline of public confidence in governance. The conversation also underscores how technological advancements, rather than serving as unifying forces, can amplify societal polarization, fostering insular groups bound by increasingly rigid ideological allegiances. (An edited transcript of the inaugural episode recently appeared in Noema Magazine, under the title “Under Trump, You Petition the King.”)

Crucially, the dialogue delves into the often-maligned concept of bureaucracy. With his characteristic nuance, Fukuyama advocates for a radical shift: empowering bureaucrats and re-instilling trust in their expertise, rather than shackling them with an ever-growing thicket of rules and regulations. He contrasts Americans’ distrust of the state, rooted in their historical small-r republican aversion to centralized power, to the more robust and efficient state traditions found in nations like Japan or those across Scandinavia. In such places, an ingrained respect for public service allows for a deference to bureaucrats that enables them to deliver more effective government services. The discussion extends to timely issues such as technology bans, the resurgence of “civilizational states,” and the multifaceted challenges confronting liberalism in an increasingly fragmented world.

This inaugural episode of “Futurology” is a must-listen for anyone seeking to understand the ongoing debate about effective governance in an age of unprecedented complexity — and also exemplifies the intellectual rigor that will hope will define this new podcast series.