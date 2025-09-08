“Novelty ordinarily emerges only for the man who, knowing with precision what he should expect, is able to recognize that something has gone wrong.” ― Thomas S. Kuhn, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions

Noema Magazine, where I serve as Deputy Editor, has just launched its sixth annual print edition. As always, the magazine is exploring global paradigm shifts, particularly around questions of technology and geopolitics, in ways that we hope are different from established, status-quo-oriented views prevalent in Washington or more conventional critiques of technological advancement. We aim to provide alternative perspectives grounded not in defending the superannuated imperatives of liberal internationalism or in promoting alarmist narratives about artificial intelligence, but in a civilizational reorientation toward what we call “planetary realism.” These concepts mark a stark departure from both the geopolitical orthodoxy of state-centric realpolitik and the reductive moralizing that underpins far too much “critical” technology discourse.

Mainstream geopolitical discourse (at least in the North Atlantic basin) is still largely shaped by the lingering memory of the post-war liberal international order, a system wherein the United States claimed legitimacy through its stewardship of a “rules-based system” and its self-image as a beacon of democracy. That vision now lies in ruins, and we at Noema do not mourn its passing. In fact, we insist that global liberalism’s failure was always latent: a universalizing ideology that could neither account for cultural pluralism nor withstand its own internal contradictions. This perspective directly challenges the prevailing narrative of “the Blob” that seeks to restore or reinforce this order.

In place of Washington’s fixation on re-establishing U.S. leadership through traditional deterrence, alliances, or economic statecraft, Noema proposes an entirely different organizing principle: “Gaiapolitik,” a politics not of power and competition but of planetary harmonization. This geopolitics of the biosphere, as we define it, does not ignore security questions — but redefines it as the maintenance of the Earth’s habitability for all life. From this vantage point, the traditional rivalries between powers such as the U.S., China, and Russia become a tragic side-show, a dangerous distraction from the existential imperative of systemic ecological realignment.

Where Washington and much of the Western media perceive China primarily through the lens of threat inflation — an authoritarian adversary poised to overtake American influence and undermine democratic values — Noema views China as above all the leading actor in a post-carbon reconfiguration of the world. The Chinese state, for all its illiberalism and the acknowledged moral cost of its surveillance apparatus, is investing in renewable infrastructure at a planetary scale, reordering the internal logic of Eurasia and providing a model of techno-industrial transformation that contrasts starkly with the fossil fuel revanchism promoted by the resurgent American nationalism of the present regime in Washington. Rather than dismissing this monumental shift as mere greenwashing or cynical cover for expansionism, we take seriously the philosophical and structural realignment represented by China’s policies — its fusion of ecological planning with centralized, authoritarian governance. We acknowledge the trade-offs and moral compromises but also recognize the transformative force what China’s industrial dominance represents for the planet’s future.

By contrast, we see American policy under recent administrations, particularly under Trump, as not just shortsighted but geopolitically self-destructive. What might be seen in MAGA circles as expressions of sovereign strength — such as the rejection of climate governance, the suppression of green innovation, and a focus on fossil-fueled AI development — are for us sad markers of national decline. We believe that by pursuing such policies, the U.S. is in effect surrendering the future to China, allowing Beijing to assume unchallenged global leadership in the technological suite of the future, namely clean energy, robotics, electric vehicles, and AI — as well as the standard setting power that will inevitably accompany that technological dominance.

On the question of technology, we also break with mainstream critiques. Much of the public discourse surrounding AI, particularly in Western academic and journalistic circles, oscillates between two familiar poles: alarm over existential risks, often conjuring images of runaway “Terminator”-like machines, or a moral panic about surveillance, bias, and automation, treating AI as an oppressive tool in the hands of capital (especially in the U.S.) and the state (especially in China). Noema doesn’t ignore these dangers or dismiss ethical inquiry; indeed, our article on the shrouded, sinister history of the bulldozer offers a cautionary tale about technology's potential for destruction and human rights abuses when unchecked by ethical considerations or accountability. However, our central proposition is that intelligence itself — whether organic or synthetic — is a computational process emerging from deep patterns of self-organization and prediction across nature and technology.

In this view, AI is an extension of a universal evolutionary principle. Where many critics argue that AI lacks “true understanding” and “cannot reason” because it merely predicts the next token, we see this predictive power as central to cognition as such — a functional capacity to anticipate, adapt, and organize systems of meaning. Intelligence, in this view, is not reducible to consciousness or “human-like” reasoning — an anthropocentric perspective — but rather resides in this broader functional and ultimately planetary capacity. This stance not only collapses the traditional distinction between biological and artificial minds but fundamentally reorients the ethical challenge posed by AI: the key challenge is not to restrain AI in defense of Enlightenment-era ideas of human exceptionalism, but how to integrate AI into a wider symbiosis of machine, human, and Earth intelligence. In the end, our perspective is that “dystopia-aware techno-optimists,” as one reviewer of our magazine once put it — exactly what The Guardian (of all places) recently said the left today needs.

I should be clear that, contra some of our ankle biters on social media, our position is not a naive celebration of technological salvation. We think it is absolutely possibly (likely even) that a merger of computation and governance could occur under authoritarian auspices, whether in China’s emergent model of ecological planning fused with centralized control, or the Silicon Valley’s ambition to achieve corporate “decision dominance.” We acknowledge the risks associated with a surveillance state and the erosion of individual freedoms that might accompany such a path. Yet, we also argue that democratic societies are unlikely to survive if they refuse to engage with these transformations on constructive terms. The challenge, as we see it, is not whether to accept or reject AI and planetary systems thinking, but whether liberal polities can evolve fast enough to incorporate them without replicating the failures of both technocracy and reaction. This calls for a radical rethinking of governance and societal structures to adapt to a world increasingly shaped by complex technological and ecological interdependencies.

In sum, Noema Magazine explicitly rejects the zero-sum binaries that define both Washington’s geopolitical calculus and popular tech critique. We urge our readers to move beyond the moral certainties of liberal universalism — which we see as an inadequate framework for the 21st century — as well as the nostalgic anxieties of pre-digital humanism, which cling to an outdated view of human exceptionalism. In their place, we try to face squarely the complex challenges of a world shaped by ecological interdependence and computational co-evolution — a world in which the central struggle is not merely between nations or between humans and machines, but between obsolete paradigms and a planetary future still in the making.