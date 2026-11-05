Yesterday I argued that Tuesday’s results in Texas might mark the hinge of a long-overdue partisan realignment. Today I want to push the argument a step further.

One reason I don’t think the midterm results, dramatic as they were, in themselves constitute a realigning event, is that realigning elections only become real when they produce a president who knows how to rebuild the federal government around the interests of the coalition that elected him. A decisive electoral outcome opens the door the door for realignment, but deep institutional reform is what determines whether that opportunity actually becomes manifest.

Let’s again briefly review the canonical list of realigning elections. Jefferson’s party repealed the Federalists’ Judiciary Act of 1801 and spent two decades starving the Hamiltonian state of its ambitions. Jackson destroyed the Second Bank of the United States and turned federal employment into an instrument of party through the spoils system. Lincoln’s Republicans, freed by secession from Southern vetoes, passed the Homestead Act, the Morrill Act, the Pacific Railway Act, and the national banking laws in barely two years, then wrote the outcome of the war into the Constitution. Roosevelt built Social Security, the Wagner Act labor regime, and an administrative state staffed by his people. Reagan cut the top marginal rate, broke the air traffic controllers’ union, and began remaking the judiciary in a manner that continues to promote the interests of his coalition four decades later. In each case, the President proposed a fundamentally new relationship between the government and the American people, and remade the federal state to enable that new relationship.

Stephen Skowronek calls these “reconstructive” presidencies. Their achievement is to convert a temporary electoral majority into durable arrangements of law, money, and personnel that keep rewarding the people who vote for them. Those arrangements then produce their own defenders. In the case of the New Deal, retirees defended Social Security and industrial unions defended the Wagner Act. Each reform reinforced the positions of some part of the coalition that built it.

This is why I’ve consistently called Trump the undertaker of the old order and rejected that he is the founder of something new. He had the electoral raw material for a realignment in 2016 and again in 2024. What he lacked was any theory of what the state should become beyond an extension of his own appetites. While some members of his coalition had visions for a different state/society relationship, his administration has spent his second term merely breaking things: purging the civil service, impounding appropriations, hollowing out agencies, and converting the Justice Department into a personal law firm. Demolition is of course an expression of power, but in itself it produces nothing durable.

So let’s get speculative and normative, all at once.

Institutional reforms

Suppose a Democrat carries Texas in 2028 and takes the oath in January 2029. She surveys the wreckage. Whole agencies exist mainly on paper. The professional civil service has been purged and demoralized. A Supreme Court that blessed expansive presidential power for a Republican will rediscover its limits the moment a Democrat holds the office. Public trust in federal institutions sits near historic lows. A conventional Democrat would treat this as a restoration project: rehire, refund, return to 2016. A reconstructor would see an opening to build something entirely new.

She’d begin with changing the rules of the game, but in an above-board manner, with the stakes made explicit. First, in order to discourage the most extreme partisan nonsense, proportional representation for House delegations. Congress could do this by statute, since the single-member district mandate rests on a 1967 law. Proportional delegations would end the gerrymandering arms race and give Republicans in Massachusetts and Democrats in Oklahoma real representation. Second, in order to break the hold of reactionaries on the Supreme Court, expand the court to 18 members, each serving eighteen-year staggered terms for Supreme Court justices, with an appointment every year, so that no president’s luck with the actuarial tables determines constitutional law for a generation. Third, in order to provide equal political voice for all Americans, offer statehood for DC and Puerto Rico, enfranchising nearly four million citizens who live under federal law and serve in the military with no vote in Congress. Fourth, in order to ensure that everyone gets an equal voice in Presidential elections, a constitutional amendment for direct election of the president.

That last one would be suddenly possible. If Texas has flipped, the Electoral College dramatically favors the Democrats. A purely partisan president would keep the EC. Proposing to abolish it anyway announces that the project is a constitutional settlement meant to outlast the next electoral cycle. That’s what separates a reconstruction from a tactical power grab.

It’s the norms, stupid

But tweaks to the first three articles of the Constitution alone aren’t enough to institutionalize a new order. One lesson of the Trump years is how much of any constitutional system rests on norms that a shameless President can simply ignore. A reconstructor in 2029 would convert the decisive norms into law, and she’d do it in four areas.

The first is limitations on the presidency itself. She’d propose an amendment limiting the pardon power, barring self-pardons and pardons of co-conspirators and family members. She’d ask Congress to sunset every national emergency after thirty days unless both chambers vote to extend it, to rewrite the Insurrection Act so that domestic deployment of troops requires a specific factual predicate and congressional review, and to give the Impoundment Control Act automatic enforcement, so that appropriated funds go out on schedule without anyone having to sue. She’d seek a statute narrowing the zone of immunity that Trump v. United States opened, with an Constitutional amendment on tap if the Court won’t accept it. And she’d require every presidential candidate, in order even to appear on the ballot, to divest and release tax returns. These reforms have a strong claim to bipartisan legitimacy, because every party eventually loses the White House. A president who proposes to bind her own office is making the same sort of structural move as one who proposes to abolish the Electoral College she just won.

The second is the state’s ability to know things and enforce the law impartially. The Justice Department’s prosecutorial decisions need statutory insulation from the White House, with for-cause removal protection for the FBI director and for inspectors general. The statistical agencies (which form the foundation of shared political reality), from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to the Census Bureau to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, should become independent on the Federal Reserve model. Trump firing the BLS commissioner over a bad jobs report in 2025 was a warning about what happens when the numbers belong to the president. As Georgetown’s Josh Chafetz has suggested, Congress should also codify agency deference and agency adjudication by statute, undoing the effects of Loper Bright and Jarkesy, so that the rebuilt administrative state won’t be hijacked by a self-aggrandizing judiciary. And the civil service needs to be rebuilt as a professional corps with statutory protection from political purges, so that the next undertaker finds the foundations harder to dig up. The Supreme Court as currently constituted would no doubt try strike down some of these removal protections, which makes the aforementioned judicial reforms all the more urgent.

The third is the electoral plumbing beneath the constitutional rules. The Brennan Center has proposed restoring the preclearance regime the Court gutted in Shelby County. Adopt automatic voter registration nationwide — maybe even require (or financially reward) voting. Set a federal floor for election administration, run by nonpartisan officials, so that certification can’t be held hostage by a county board or truculent state legislature. Fund campaigns through small-donor public matching, and propose an amendment overturning Citizens United. And expand the House of Representatives, whose size has been frozen at 435 for more than a century — the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, for example, has proposed adding 150 seats.

The fourth is to reform the judiciary beyond term limits: the Brennan Center again has proposed a binding ethics code with an enforcement body outside the Court, recusal rules with teeth, and limits on the emergency (or “shadow”) docket, so that rulings on major national policies stop being decided by unsigned orders issued without full briefing or argument. A Court with eighteen-year terms and real accountability would also be less tempted to strike down the protections in the second category.

These reforms are all “reconstructionist” in the sense that they create political facts that are hard to reverse. Once ratified, a pardon amendment stays ratified. Independent statistical agencies build professional cultures that resist capture over time — even Trump’s decade-long frontal assault on them hasn’t totally ruined them. A larger House creates hundreds of incumbents with a personal stake in keeping it large. Rules that a future Congress can repeal by simple majority are weaker, which is why a reconstructionist President should push the most important of them into the Constitution while her coalition is at full strength.

Red meat, now

Constitutional reforms are crucial to reconstruct a new order, but to make this viable, a reconstructionist president needs to show that her vision of a new relationship between the government and the people delivers real and immediate value. It therefore requires kitchen-table policies designed to bind a constituency to the new order.

Defense first. No more overseas adventures and neo-imperial nonsense. Americans want a DEFENSE Department, not a War Department. Our reconstuctive president would reorient the Pentagon toward hemispheric defense in an era of autonomous weapons: dense sensor networks, drone swarms, missile defense, a coast guard that matters, and security partnerships across the Americas. That posture costs less and protects more (and the savings will help to fund much of what follows). It also builds a new defense-industrial base in software and advanced manufacturing, spread across the Sun Belt and the Rust Belt. The American military is still built for a world of heavy kit: carrier groups, manned fighters at $100 million a copy, armored divisions shipped across oceans in pursuit of global dominance. (Trump has proposed buying more destroyers, FFS.) Ukraine has shown what all this sort of 20th century kit is worth against cheap autonomous drones.

Second, Medicare for All. Set aside the moral merits of universal health care, medical costs are by wide attestation the greatest source of financial stress that Americans feel, eclipsing even inflation. Affording treatments is the primary driver behind the country's rising “health-xiety.” For precisely this reason, once institutionalized it is almost impossible to rip away, as sixty years of unsuccessful Republican efforts to get rid of Medicare attest. It also decouples health insurance from employment, which frees workers to switch jobs, start businesses, and bargain.

Third, a reconstructive president would build a green transition policy that the working class experiences as a gift. The fatal flaw of carbon pricing was that it made the costs visible and the benefits diffuse. Our President would flip that: direct subsidies for heat pumps, rooftop solar, induction stoves, and American-made EVs; rebates that show up on the utility bill; and massive public investment in transmission and clean generation to drive electricity prices down. The pitch to a pipefitter in Peoria is lower bills and steady work. Decarbonization appears merely as a beneficial side effect. The Biden people made a run at this, and it might have worked if given a little more time, but it needs to be tried again, at speed.

Fourth, a policy of anti-plutocracy. “Euthanize the rentier,” was Keynes’s way of putting it. Let’s start with an annual national wealth tax on fortunes above, say, $50 million, paired with a steeply progressive inheritance tax that is downright confiscatory (90%) at amounts over a billion. The political purpose should be stated directly. Every society that lets wealth compound across generations ends up with an insulated hereditary elite that buys the political system and secedes from the common fate. The Gilded Age did it. Our own age has done it faster. Taxing dynastic wealth is how a democratic republic keeps its rich inside the same polity as everyone else, so that we really are all in it together. This is also just good politics: every reconstructive President was extremely clear about who their enemies were: “They are unanimous in their hate for me,” Roosevelt famously said four days before his 1936 landslide that would cement the New Deal, “And I welcome their hatred.”

Fifth, build public capacity for the AI era. National compute open to universities and startups, open scientific data, and federal digital infrastructure built as public goods. Lincoln’s land-grant colleges created a constituency of farmers and engineers that defended the Republican developmental state for generations. Public AI infrastructure could do the same for the new coalition’s knowledge workers and research universities.

The last point I would make is that the newly empowered Congressional Democrats should start passing all this legislation now. Doing so will show that Democrats are committed to solving the real problems that ordinary Americans have. If Trump vetoes these popular initiatives, the Democrats should force override votes, to get Congressional Republicans on the record as refusing to buck their fading obstructionist master in the White House. All this will clarify the stakes for 2028, and mean that if a big win comes in two years, that there will be a clear mandate to implement the laws and policies that Trump and his enablers will have spent the last two years blocking. It will, in short, make the case for reconstructive reform all the stronger. By contrast, a Congress that spends all of the next two years focused only on investigations and restoration (important as this is) will not be setting up the realignment opportunity.

The Realigned Coalition

Passing these reforms is half the problem. The other half is holding together the coalition that passes them, which this brings me back to where I started. A realignment becomes durable when each piece of the new order gives a distinct constituency a reason to defend the whole.

Roosevelt understood this better than anyone. The New Deal coalition was an improbable alliance. Southern Democrats spoke for poor rural whites, who got rural electrification, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and farm price supports. Black voters, who had voted Republican since Emancipation, moved to the Democrats in 1936 because relief programs reached them and because, for all his hesitations, Roosevelt was the most progressive president they had seen on questions of racial dignity. Northern white ethnics, Irish and Italian and Polish and Jewish, were mobilized by urban machines that distributed WPA jobs and by the industrial unions the Wagner Act made possible. These groups had little in common and often despised one another. What held them together was that each got something concrete from the New Deal state.

So what is the equivalent for our putative reconstructive President in 2029?

The constitutional reforms speak to the largest but least coherent bloc in American politics: the independents who now outnumber partisans and keep telling pollsters they want a third party. Proportional representation gives them one, inside the system. It also gives a voice to the minority in every one-party state, Republicans in Vermont and Democrats in Oklahoma, which means the reform builds a constituency in places Democrats can’t otherwise win. Statehood brings in DC residents and activates the Puerto Rican diaspora in Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania, three states no national coalition can ignore.

The guardrails on the overweening power of the presidency belong first to the professional middle class: the federal workforce, most of whom live outside the Washington region, along with the lawyers, scientists, and suburban college graduates for whom the rule of law became a voting issue over the past decade. The remnant of Never-Trump Republicans belongs here too. But the guardrails also speak to the communities that bore the brunt of the Trump years. Latino families in Texas who lived through Kavanaugh stops have a direct stake in limits on emergency powers and the domestic deployment of federal thugs. Black voters have the same stake in restored preclearance for local elections.

The defense reorientation draws together anti-imperialist restrainers on the left and the anti-war wing of MAGA, which never wanted the forever wars and has spent Trump’s second term watching with disbelief and fury as he launched new ones. (There is some evidence that these were the main defectors from the GOP to the Democrats in this midterm.) It brings in manufacturing workers in the Sun Belt and Rust Belt districts where drone and sensor plants would go. The hemispheric emphasis, particularly if deployed as a renewed “Good Neighbor” policy, also speaks to Latino voters with family ties across the Americas.

Medicare for All represents an analog to what the New Deal offered poor Southern whites. Its core constituency is the rural and small-town working class, white and Latino, whose hospitals have been closing and who pay the most for the worst coverage. Around them sit gig workers, small business owners, and people between fifty and sixty-four who are too young for Medicare and too old to get affordable coverage on their own. The risk lies with unions that won good health plans through hard bargaining, as Nevada’s Culinary Union reminded Democrats in 2020. The program has to let them convert what they now spend on health care into wages.

The green transition has the clearest material constituency of all. The building trades, the electricians and pipefitters who install heat pumps and string transmission lines, will get many years of steady work. Homeowners and renters will get lower bills. Ranchers and farmers will collect lease payments for wind and solar on their land (Texas already produces more wind power than any other state). Oil and gas workers will be rewarded for skills that transfer to geothermal and grid construction. And these are all largely AI-proofed jobs.

The wealth and inheritance taxes have the broadest constituency albeit the most diffuse one. Taxing very large fortunes polls well across party lines, including among many Republicans. Their political function is symbolic as much as fiscal: they are the visible proof that the new order asks the most of those who have the most, which legitimizes everything else, much as Roosevelt’s attacks on “economic royalists” did. They also help to pay for the universal programs.

Public AI infrastructure speaks to universities, and above all to the public and land-grant universities in red and purple states, along with their researchers, students, and the startups that grow around them. It gives younger knowledge workers, a group with weak party loyalties, a reason to see the federal government as something that builds things for them. It turns AI into an promise rather than a threat.

Roosevelt also had the local Democratic political machines. A 2029 president needs equivalents: organizations that deliver benefits locally and turn them into loyalty. Today those are union locals, community organizations, congregations, and the contractors who will install the heat pumps. The success of Talarico’s campaign in Texas suggested that congregations can still do this sort of work. Labor law reform that makes organizing easier would do for her coalition what the Wagner Act did for his.

I want to underscore in particular one design principle: almost every plank is universal. The pipefitter in Odessa, the nurse in McAllen, the coder in Austin, and the rancher outside Abilene each get something from three or four of them. That overlap is what makes a coalition durable. A voter tempted to defect over immigration or guns has to weigh that against her health care, her electric bill, and her kid’s university.

The smashing victory in Texas may have opened the opportunity for a true realignment in American politics. Whether we actually get such a realignment will depend on whether the winner of the next Presidential election can actually enact a positive program of institutional reconstruction and broadly populist policy.