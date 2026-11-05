Small Precautions

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Mike Alexander's avatar
Mike Alexander
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I read this piece with interest. You have a different take on what constitutes reconstruction than I, one more focused on *structural* features of the government. A lot of what you suggest are things Democrats have already proposed and, in some cases, tried to do. Much of it is popular in the abstract, but much less so when the specifics of such a policy are given. Unless Democrats eliminate the filibuster or win more than 60 Senate seats in 2028, none of the legislation is possible if opposed by Republicans, which almost all of it will be. Much of this legislation and constitutional amendments in particular are off the table it seems to me until AFTER Democrats have established a dispensation (i.e. the president has achieved reconstructive status).

The New Deal example is instructive. It is the only time Democrats established a new dispensation replacing a previous Republican one, which is what we need to do now. Both FDR and Obama faced the same issue, financial crisis and deflationary depression. Both won impressive victories in their initial elections. FDR's ability to maneuver was restricted by Southern Democrats. If I remove Congressmen from the states of the former Confederacy, Democrats still won 63% of the remaining seats in 1932, compared to 59% of seats in 2008. Both men had operating majorities with which to work.

Critically important to the achievement of a dispensation was their first congressional election. After the 1934 election, Democratic control rose by 3 percentage points while it fell by 15 after 2010, ending Obama's effort. Had that happened to FDR, his non-Southern strength would have fallen to 48%, and he would be in the position he was after 1938 or Truman was in when a Republican + Southern Democratic supermajority overrode his veto of the Taft Hartley bill. Comparatively little progressive policy was passed in 1939 or 1940 and Truman famously was unable to enact a national health insurance plan.

This shows how critical first congressional elections are. Just as the election on Tuesday has destroyed the Republican effort to enact MAGA, so can a similar shellacking of Democrats in 2030 destroy any effort to perform reconstruction. Hence, it is worth looking at how FDR was able to win in 1934:

https://mikealexander.substack.com/p/how-the-new-dealers-gained-the-ability

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Richard's avatar
Richard
14h

I don't disagree with a lot of this, but a lot of it is utopian. ESPECIALLY the Constitutional amendments. You do realize that you'll need 2/3rds majorities in both chambers of Congress (or a Constitutional convention) to propose Constitutional amendments and 3/4th of states to ratify, yes?

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