Small Precautions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Preist's avatar
Chris Preist
16h

I would like to live in a world where we took this approach - we need a deep understanding and governance framework for Geoengineering should it be necessary. But I wonder if your framework is too strict for the realities we live in. What happens if collective global governance does not follow this path, and (for example) we divide into a climate denying petrostate alliance and a 'Green Entente' as you discussed a couple of months ago? The second part of threshold 1.1 would never be reached, while thresholds 1.2 and 1.3 may be crossed suggesting an ethical imperative to act.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Nils Gilman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture