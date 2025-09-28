From the International Committee of the Red Cross to the League of Nations to the World Council on Churches, Geneva has long played host to the most high-minded and cosmopolitan forms of internationalism. But the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) is giving that old vocation a sharper edge, proposing that prudent statecraft in an age of vertiginous scientific change requires getting ahead of the curve by building institutions and habits of mind that treat tomorrow as a design space rather than a crisis that happens to us. Specificially, in a new paper on “Anticipatory Science Diplomacy,” GESDA argues that breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, synthetic biology, and climate geoengineering are outpacing the diplomatic machinery meant to govern them — and that only a systematic, operational practice of anticipation can close the gap.

The claim will resonate with readers of my post last Spring on the new literacy of statecraft: if the operating system of world politics is being rewritten by the Anthropocene and by techno-economic acceleration, then the skill set of the diplomat must be rewritten, too. Whereas yesterday’s post discussed how the European University Institute’s School of Transnational Governance in Florence is prototyping a curriculum for the ecologist-diplomat, this one is about how GESDA is specifying the toolchain that such a diplomat should carry — methods to sense, interpret and shape the near future before it hardens into fate.

The paper’s central move is to fuse diplomacy’s traditional concern with legitimacy and consent to science’s method of conjecture and refutation. Rather than wait for deployment and then regulate after the harm, GESDA urges action during what it calls the “anticipatory window,” the interval between plausibility and mass adoption. That window is wide enough to craft use-cases that serve public goods, to pre-commit to governance norms, and to scaffold capacity outside the small club of techno-powers. GESDA’s framework has four pillars:

Science anticipation : a structured scan of likely breakthroughs on five-, ten- and twenty-five-year horizons.

Honest brokering : early convenings across researchers, diplomats, firms and civil society.

Global action : prototyping policy instruments and coalitions rather than merely discussing them.

Capacity-building: training leaders to think and act anticipatorily.

GESDA proposes a new sort of diplomatic platform, one that pulls in signals from frontier labs, stress-tests them in simulated negotiation rooms, and spins out governance “minimum viable products” that coalitions can adopt and scale. This kind of design will be familiar to my readers who have participated in scenario planning exercises: the point isn’t to make point predictions but to promote mindset plasticity — shifting decision-makers out of the tyranny of the official future. The most effective anticipatory technologies are social: they create spaces in which organizations can think the unthinkable and rehearse unfamiliar moves. GESDA’s “Anticipatory Situation Rooms,” in which diplomats, scientists, companies and NGOs co-create policy prototypes, are precisely such spaces; its experiential learning (games, simulations, rewinding from a fictional future back to the present) gives officials muscle memory for governing discontinuity. Implanting these sorts of practices in the staid institutional context of Geneva is sorely needed.

The need is more than just technical. As I’ve argued repeatedly on this substack, the background conditions of statecraft have shifted from economic interdependence to socio-ecological interdependence. A collapsing ice sheet is not a negotiator, but it negotiates; a hurricane cannot be deterred from unleashing its devastation; a degraded watershed makes refugees of farmers and populists of towns. The same cognitive lag afflicts technology governance. The post-war multilateral order was designed to manage slow-moving, state-centered dynamics. But innovation now issues from private firms, philanthropic technologists and transnational research networks; the “global commons” of oceans, poles and orbits are being commercialized; “open science” collides with export controls and research-security anxieties. Diplomatic choreography built for blocs and ministries is ill-matched to this choreography of platforms and protocols. Just as EUI’s School of Transnational Governance is training not just future occupants of foreign ministries but also consultants and NGO leaders, so GESDA’s answer is to move beyond the dream of immediate global consensus and embrace plurilateralism: coalitions of states and non-state actors that prototype workable norms when the system as a whole is stuck. If those prototypes deliver public value — say, equitable access to next-generation compute for health or agriculture — they become templates that larger bodies can then ratify.

Consider the Open Quantum Institute (OQI), incubated by GESDA and now hosted at CERN. The standard governance storyline around quantum has worried about cryptographic threat and strategic advantage; the result has been securitized conversations and a whiff of techno-mercantilism. OQI turns that logic on its head: it identifies concrete UN-adjacent problems — antimicrobial discovery, water-leak detection, optimisation for fragile grids — and mobilizes interdisciplinary teams to test whether NISQ-era quantum approaches can help. In parallel it pilots access for all — cloud-mediated availability of quantum resources to regions that would otherwise be technology takers — and develops low-barrier educational tools (“hackathons in a box”) so that officials and students in Costa Rica or Ghana can acquire quantum literacy before the market locks in. Governance is a fourth pillar, with intelligence reports that translate technical progress into policy-ready guidance. The value of this design is to demonstrates a repeatable anticipatory workflow that could travel to neurotechnology, synthetic biology or emissions-modelling. It models how one might bring planetary literacy and anticipatory practice into routine diplomatic craft.

This is where the GESDA paper most directly intersects with one of the arguments Jonathan Blake and I make in Children of a Modest Star: in an age of polycrisis, anticipation is not a luxury. It is the only way to keep our normative commitments — human rights, equity, democratic consent — co-extensive with our technical capacities. The temptation, particularly in rich democracies, is to manage the present with yesterday’s tools — actuarial risk registers, impact assessments, hearings convened after deployment — while imagining that accelerating innovation automatically equates to public benefit. But speed without foresight yields brittle systems and political backlash — rushing off to do exactly the wrong thing. The point is to buy legitimacy through early, visible alignments between capability and need, and to widen the coalition of beneficiaries before power ossifies. GESDA doesn’t pretend that “science is a universal language” that melts rivalries. It acknowledges that technologies are now rivalrous geoeconomic assets, that open science has limits, and that firms play at statecraft. However, they believe that technologies of anticipation offer a way to turn these realities into levers, using competitive dynamics to induce early cooperation on standards and access, and using private capacity to enlarge the problem-solving pool without surrendering public values.

Some will say this is naïve. Are we really to believe that the same institutions that struggled to share something as non-strategic as personal protective equipment during the pandemic will now share… compute? Others will worry about “pilotitis,” the tendency of international initiatives to prototype forever without scaling. Both these concerns are reasonable which is why I especially appreciated the paper’s insistence on practice over principle. Rather than drafting majestic declarations, GESDA’s approach starts with tangible use-cases and iterates: where can quantum reduce antibiotic-discovery time by 10%? What datasets, liability rules and export restrictions would that require? Which ministries, firms and universities can be induced to try, in which jurisdictions, on what timeline, and with what yardsticks of success? That isn’t grand theory. It is the unglamorous labour of field-building — the kind of work that made the Montreal Protocol stick, as Charles F. Sabel and David G. Victor discuss in their recent Fixing the Climate: Strategies for an Uncertain World. Similar efforts will be required, in far messier circumstances, for AI safety baselines or cross-border biosecurity. One value of this being a Geneva-centered platform is that it can convene diverse actors under a flag of public purpose, run controlled experiments, and then hand-work artifacts — standards, curricula, data trusts — back to states and standards bodies, many of which are right there in Geneva.

If Florence is training diplomats to think ecologically, Geneva is teaching them to think temporally. The Anticipatory Leadership curriculum that accompanies the GESDA framework underscores the new sorts of skills that diplomats will need: broaden one’s epistemic diet beyond a single discipline; learn the frontier science well enough to ask uncomfortable questions; apply “science diplomacy lenses” to trace the link from lab bench to social consequence; and rehearse decisions through simulations that make abstract futures emotionally salient. This is an effort to cultivate habits — curiosity under uncertainty, readiness to revise beliefs, tolerance for plural expertise — that mirror the best of scientific culture. In the 1970s, schools of foreign service belatedly added economics; in the 2020s, they must add Earth-system science and foresight methods, and they must do so with the same pragmatism that made economic literacy a prerequisite rather than an elective.

The broader political wager is that anticipation can revive a practical multilateralism at a time when the world is coming apart. Call it multilateralism by other means: plurilateral clubs that prototype the doable; citizen-facing tools that earn social license; honest-broker platforms that keep lines open when rivals stop talking elsewhere. Skeptics will point out that none of this overcomes raw power. True, but norms and infrastructures built during the anticipatory window pre-figure power by shaping markets, expectations and incentives. In any event, we have no choice but to bet that this era of short-termist, sauve qui peut sovereigntism comes to an end before non-cooperation makes calamity unavoidable.

What, then, should diplomatic practitioners do on Monday morning? Three practical steps. First, institutionalize horizon scans: make something like GESDA’s Science Breakthrough Radar a standing input to strategy. Second, budget for rehearsal: devote serious time to simulations and red-teaming with mixed cohorts of scientists, diplomats and operators. Third, prototype policy in the open: pick one frontier technology and run a Geneva-style pilot that couples a public-good use-case with access commitments and a governance micro-standard; publish results quickly; iterate. Done faithfully, this isn’t a detour from realpolitik, but a practical guide to getting something done amid fragmentation.

In sum, GESDA’s anticipatory science diplomacy sits comfortably alongside the planetarity agenda I have been promoting since the start of this decade. Both insist that statecraft must update its mental models — from a world of separable issues to one of entangled systems; from slow feedbacks to fast; from governance as retrospective repair to governance as prospective design. If the 1970s forged the economist-diplomat, and if Florence is educating the ecologist-diplomat, then Geneva may yet mint the futurist-diplomat — less a prophet than a practitioner of disciplined conjecture and early action. That is the sort of diplomat a modest star’s children should aspire to become.