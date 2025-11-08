It was a privilege to sit down last summer with Ken Liu for the Futurology podcast to discuss how AI will translate human creativity as Sci-Fi and reality converge. Liu’s career has moved from coding to law to world-spanning fiction and celebrated translations, which makes him a uniquely qualified guide for navigating the converging realities of artificial intelligence, narrative, and meaning. Our conversation, which spanned everything from Liu’s massively-award-winning short story, “The Paper Menagerie” to his recent new translation of Laozi’s Dao De Jing, gave Liu a chance to put forward a series of challenging arguments about where human creativity and machine intelligence intersect.

This week’s post is a summary of the major points Liu made, points that made me fundamentally think differently about AI, writing, and the very nature of conversation itself. If you like this summary, definitely listen to the whole podcast!

The Universal Act of Translation as Interpretation

Liu began by insisting that we stop interpreting his work (or any art) through the narrow, determinative lens of biography. He said he considers it a strange, contemporary phenomenon that we often turn art criticism into a simple recounting of the author’s background, thereby refusing to engage with the work on its own merits. This critique of narrow interpretation forms the foundation for his views on translation and AI.

For Liu, translation is not a one-to-one correspondence of words — the limited version that tools like Google Translate perform well. Instead, true translation is fundamentally an act of interpretation. As he states, there is no act of translation that is not an act of interpretation at the same time. He dramatically widens this scope of this argument (which is an old one in literary criticism), arguing that all linguistic performance falls under this umbrella: all conversations are translation, and in fact, all creative acts are rephrasings. For example, a dictionary is a series translation, defining one word by using others. Creative writing’s unique power, in Liu’s view, stems from the effort of the author to craft their own unique language (what is sometimes called “style”) and thereby widen the field of interpretability. This stands in sharp contrast to legal writing, which purports to narrow it.

The LLM as a Subjectivity-Capturing Machine

If all linguistic performance is translation, then the recent stunning successes of Large Language Models (LLMs) make perfect sense. Liu points out that the core architecture of these systems — the Transformer — was originally proposed specifically to solve the translation problem. But the fact that these Transformer-based AI systems don’t just solve translation, and instead now as we all are seeing can solve so many other problems (and maybe eventually even all closely specifiable problems) is a result of the fact that the underlying reality of every linguistic performance is in the end a kind of translation.

Liu then suggested that LLMs aren’t intelligent on their own in the traditional sense; rather, they are a way to realize a deep semiotic view of language as an endless dictionary of definitions upon definitions. They are allowing us to see deep patterns in the universe that were previously obscured. This makes them less of a super-calculator and more of a mirror — a tool that reflects the intricate structure of collective human thought back at us.

The Mythological Core of Technology and Empathy

Liu argued that fiction is fundamentally about the inner world, about dreams, and about the collective unconscious. Artists, he suggested, are on a journey to this country of shared mythological creatures and gods, bringing them back to the mundane world.

In our current era, technology has taken on a mythological role in our lives. Science fiction, specifically, uses the symbols of science — the creature in Frankenstein, for example — to convey ideas about this inner world. This impulse to find the deep truth and make the imagined manifest is shared by artists and technologists. The latter, too, delve into the collective unconscious and make things exist, only through code and engineering rather than narrative.

For the writer, this interior journey is tied to a moral one. Liu posits that emotions are often the root of our moral commitments, making reading fiction a powerful exercise in empathy and role-playing. The challenge of great writing — and I would definitely call his Nebula and Hugo Award-winning story “The Paper Menagerie” great writing — is to strip away complexity to make what is difficult look elegantly simple. For what is more difficult to express than deep, wordless feeling?

The Invention of the ‘Noematograph’

This brings us to one of Liu’s most visionary recent concepts: the noematograph, which he proposed for the Big Think earlier this year. Liu urges us to see AI not as a cheap replacement for filmmakers and authors, but as an entirely new artistic medium, just as the cinematograph was for motion and visuality.

He proposes that from an artistic point of view, AIs model represent a new kind of machine — specifically, a “subjectivity capturing machine.” Trained on the products of human thinking, it captures the consciousnesses involved in the creation of those things and plays them back following certain prompts. Ken’s believes that the art created by the noematograph may look nothing like traditional novels or movies. It will be ephemeral, personalized, and conversational — a strange mirror for examining your own subjectivity.

Finally, Liu acknowledged that the governance challenge remains. AI will not be a simple solution to our existing problems, especially as it makes legal code so vast that only an AI can interpret it. Instead, its positive impact will be as a new piece of machinery to allow us to construct better ways to aggregate our preferences and, crucially, to help us feel heard and seen in a thick, functioning democracy.

By reframing AI from a calculation engine to a universal translator of the human condition — a noematograph — Liu challenges us to view the coming revolution not with fear of replacement, but with the excitement of an artist confronting a boundless new canvas.