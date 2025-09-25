It takes a certain gall to run for the presidency of the United States while simultaneously trying to hollow out one of its constitutional foundations. Yet Donald Trump and his allies are doing just that. In the past year, the former president and his retinue of lawyers, sycophants, and self-styled “warriors” have made clear their view of the First Amendment: it applies only to them, not to their critics.

Their approach is not subtle. Take the administration’s mafia-style threats against media companies and entertainment conglomerates. The most recent example of course is Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr — who Trump described as “a warrior for Free Speech” — suggesting to a rightwing podcaster that Jimmy Kimmel should be suspended, adding, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” Within a matter of hours, ABC suspended Kimmel’s show, though of course Kimmel has now been brought back.

But there is a much broader pattern, which everyone can see. Trump and his surrogates routinely vilify journalists as “enemies of the people” — language borrowed from totalitarian playbooks. Individual critics, from academics to comedians, have found themselves facing harassment not only from the MAGA mob online but also from state officials clearly eager to please the boss.

The enthusiasm of Trump’s base for this campaign should give pause. It is one thing to endure spittle-flecked fury on social media from anonymous avatars. It is quite another when that anger is channeled into state power — threats to revoke licenses, cancel contracts, or sic the Department of Justice on political opponents. That is precisely the line America’s founders sought to draw.

This is why it matters that when a few unwise voices on the internet celebrated the assassination of right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk, the correct constitutional response is not criminal prosecution, but social opprobrium. I do not celebrate such grotesque behavior, nor do I condone political violence. But the First Amendment is meant precisely for this sort of ugly speech: protecting the right to say things others despise, free from the coercive power of government retribution.

The First Amendment’s Evolution

The text of the First Amendment is unambiguous: “Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” Implicitly, this also binds the executive branch, for if Congress can make no such law, then neither can the President enforce it. But clarity on paper has never prevented creative interpretations by judges and politicians.

For much of America’s history, the First Amendment was construed narrowly. In Barron v. Baltimore (1833), Chief Justice John Marshall made explicit that the Bill of Rights limited only the federal government, not states or cities. (It was an extremely broad ruling, holding that the entire Bill of Rights, such as the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of just compensation for takings of private property for public use, represented restrictions only on the federal government.) If a town wanted to muzzle its newspapers or throw dissidents in jail for speaking out, the federal Constitution had nothing to say about it.

This changed only after the Civil War, with the ratification of the 14th Amendment in 1868. Even then, the transformation of First Amendment jurisprudence was slow. It was not until Gitlow v. New York (1925) that the Supreme Court ruled freedom of speech and of the press to be “fundamental personal rights and liberties protected by the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment from impairment by the states.” Even then, the ruling upheld Benjamin Gitlow’s conviction for distributing radical leaflets; incorporation was announced in principle, but liberty was denied in practice.

The breakthrough came in Near v. Minnesota (1931). There, the Court struck down a state law allowing “prior restraint” — pre-publication censorship — of newspapers. The decision meant that the First Amendment’s protections against censorship applied not just in Washington but in Minneapolis, Miami, and every local jurisdiction. A right once constrained to federal politics became universal, binding on every town sheriff and state attorney general.

This history should remind us of two things. First, the First Amendment is neither ancient nor automatic in its modern form — it was the product of struggle and reinterpretation. Second, its genius lies in sheltering the dissident, the crank, the person willing to say what others find outrageous from the pressure of the government.

What the First Amendment Is — and Isn’t

It is equally important to understand what the First Amendment does not do. It does not shield speakers from criticism, shunning, or social consequences. Employers are free to fire employees whose views they find objectionable. Churches may excommunicate heretics. Newspapers may refuse to publish certain submissions.

The only entity forbidden from enforcing such sanctions is the government itself. That is the crucial distinction. When a private university disinvites a speaker, one can lament a lack of intellectual pluralism. But it is not unconstitutional. When Twitter bans a user, one may complain of bias or inconsistency. But it is not a First Amendment violation.

This is why the so-called “cancel culture” controversies, however irksome, are categorically different from state censorship. Progressive activists who campaign to ostracize a commentator are exercising their own speech rights. They are trying to enforce social norms, however ham-fistedly, through persuasion and pressure — not through the apparatus of the state. It’s true that in some cases the activists tried to pressure governments to take action against speech they didn’t like, but this almost always failed. (And please, don’t come at me with bullshit about the sensitivity trainings sponsored by DEI departments; these were tedious, but not coercive.)

The Clear and Present Danger

The contrast could not be sharper with the Trump regime. For all the overheated talk of “woke mobs,” the gravest danger to free speech in America comes not from leftist undergraduates but from a President and his allies who are actively trying to weaponize state power against dissent. What his faction is doing is attempting to bring the weight of government coercion — the threat of lost contracts, blocked mergers, investigations launched for political ends — down upon critics. That is not “social sanctioning.” It is the exact form of abusive state power that the First Amendment was designed to prevent.

Examples abound. The aforementioned threats against Disney’s business dealings. The bullying of local election officials who certified results Trump disliked. The effort to prosecute journalists who published unflattering stories. The attempt to pressure telecommunications firms to cut ties with media outlets critical of the White House.

America is experiencing its worst free speech moment since the Red Scares, just after World Wars I and II, and even worse than the post-9/11 atmosphere. This is free speech under siege — not by rowdy citizens exercising their own voices, but by government officials twisting regulatory levers and wielding prosecutorial discretion to silence criticism. The style is pure mob boss: “Nice little company you’ve got there, shame if something happened to your FCC license.” But the stakes are constitutional.

The norms built over nearly a century of First Amendment jurisprudence are being stress-tested by a political movement that has little respect for them. Gitlow and Near were were hard-won expansions of liberty, built on the recognition that criticism — even ugly, offensive criticism — is the lifeblood of democracy. To see a major political faction so eager to discard this inheritance, and to cheer as the state is turned into an instrument of personal vendetta, should alarm Americans across the spectrum. One need not like Charlie Kirk or sympathize with the radicals of the 1920s to grasp what is at stake. If the state gains the habit of punishing speech it disfavors, the freedom of all citizens is imperiled. Even some rightwingers seem to get that.

The First Amendment is not perfect, nor is it absolute. It does not guarantee civility, nor protect against ridicule, nor promise that all voices will be heard equally. What it does guarantee is that the government — whether in Washington, Tallahassee, or Los Angeles — cannot use its coercive power to suppress disfavored expression.

In America’s long contest between liberty and authority, this is the moment to remember that the First Amendment’s shield exists to protect citizens from the government. That principle, painstakingly secured through cases like Gitlow and Near and New York Times v United States (1971), is now under open attack. The danger lies not in social pressure campaigns or the occasional college overreaction, but in the deliberate, calculated use of state power to muzzle dissent. This is McCarthyism all over again, and MAGA is saying so openly, and proudly.