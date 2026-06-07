Small Precautions

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Deborah W.A. Foulkes's avatar
Deborah W.A. Foulkes
5dEdited

Great article, Nils! As someone who taught a range of writing skills to undergraduates for over a decade and who has worked in a range of writing-related jobs for even more decades (proofreading and copyediting, marketing copywriting, translation (literary and technical), creative writing, journalism, technical author etc.) I am wholly on board with this. My only rather large caveat: basic writing skills need to be taught and mastered without the use of LLMs. Expert use of them is only possible if you have expert writing skills yourself. Because it's only then that you can see where LLMs fall short.

I describe in detail my own use of AI in my writing here, in a separate dedicated section:

https://deborahwafoulkes.substack.com/p/building-the-hive-in-a-burning-world-1b2?r=1f2ej0&utm_medium=ios

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1 reply by Nils Gilman
富强 Wealth and Power's avatar
富强 Wealth and Power
5d

Count me an unabashed old-timey writer. If I don’t survive in that pursuit, so be it.

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