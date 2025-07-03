Small Precautions

Thank you for these reflections, Nils. I can relate. As someone who became a conscious scholar of the history and psychology of political economy maybe two decades before your awakening, my trek and experience were very different. So I will compare notes. When I came of age around the time of JFK’s death and the Beatles, what I encountered was a polarity between transcendentalism and alienation, which came through James Baldwin, Herbert Marcuse, Rachel Carson, Olof Palme, Gary Snyder, Charles Olson, the Whole Earth Catalog, Jimi Hendrix and so many others. I hung out with beat poets Allen Ginsberg and Robert Duncan and lived observantly through the death of democratic capitalism and the fostering of neoliberalism and postmodernism. I consciously connected the Nixon Shock with the Limits to Growth as they happened, was present at the Kent State rally when my student friends were killed, studied the hidden roots of monetary policy in ecology and later became a press secretary for Willy Brandt’s North-South commission — before your worldview formed. From this vantage, I would say that what you encountered through your student’s eyes was the aftermath of the conflict between the humanities and rationalism/behavioralism that expressed itself decidedly in the political culture and economics of Reagan. Government forced changes in the university curriculum that I found intolerable. Like you, I witnessed how bewildering it was, but I could reach back viscerally to the New Frontier, and so committed my life to working with the world’s democratic socialists — until they all disappeared with the times. With pain and grief in my heart, I have watched every Republican President drift further and further to the right since Ike and don’t believe that’s just a function of psychiatry. Today I mentor students in biophysical economics and my favorite band is The Warning — three sisters from Mexico, why, of course! — who remind me of the lost promise of rock ‘n roll and inspire me once again that the dream lives on forever.

