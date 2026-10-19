About a decade ago I wrote a round-up for Modern Intellectual History where I described the Cold War as having created an “intellectual force field” — a metaphor borrowed from my undergraduate advisor Martin Jay’s then recently-published essay collection. I first became interested in “Cold War intellectual history” my senior year in college when I took a seminar on “the long 1950s” from David Hollinger, who would go on to be my graduate advisor. This was the early 1990s, when the corpse of the Cold War was still warm. I ended up writing a dissertation on this topic (which became my first book), helping to build what was then an emerging but not yet well-developed historiographical subfield. Since then, a large literature has grown up, covering virtually every field of the social sciences and their intersection with the Cold War, both as a geopolitical event and as a “cultural” moment, that is, as a “label, meaning, and referent.”

There do remain a few uncharted spaces on the historiographical map of “cold war social science.” For example, linguistics has been neglected: Janet Martin-Nielsen has written some good articles about it, but so far the only monograph I know is Jacqueline Léon’s Automating Linguistics (which for now I’ve filed in “cybernetics”). Likewise, although scholars like Mary Dudziak and Thomas Borstelmann established a quarter century ago that the course of the Civil Rights Movement was crucially informed by the ideological pressures of the Cold War, the historiography on the establishment of Black Studies and other Ethnic Studies programs has generally not put much emphasis on the Cold War context — I’m thinking here of the otherwise very good work of Michael Soldatenko or Fabio Rojas. (Ethnic Studies was, in the terms I proposed in the MIH piece, a “counter-Cold War social science.”)

In any event, below is a bibliography of Cold War social science, broken down into broad subtopics, and considering only books — which already number over 200 titles. The reason I am putting this out there is that I am sure I am missing many — and I would love to have those noted in the comments. Obviously there’s no “completeness proof” for an exercise like this, especially since part of what lists like this do is make implicit (and contestable) historiographical arguments about the boundaries of a particular historical episode. However, insofar as you think I am missing texts that obviously belong in one of these categories, please let me know in the comments — and also if you think I really should be recategorizing certain texts and/or adding whole new categories.

An interesting side note. Looking across this list we can see which presses have done most to cover this field: Cambridge with 18; Harvard with 15; Princeton with 14; Duke and Oxford with 11; MIT and Cornell with 10; Columbia with 9; Chicago and Johns Hopkins with 8; and the University of California with 7. Interestingly, Stanford University Press has published almost nothing in this field, despite its home institution being considered (along with MIT) the emblematic “cold war university.”

Early accounts and contemporary critiques

Chomsky, Noam. American Power and the New Mandarins. Pantheon, 1969. Gendzier, Irene L. Managing Political Change: Social Scientists and the Third World. Westview Press, 1985. Gouldner, Alvin W. The Coming Crisis of Western Sociology. Basic Books, 1970. Horowitz, Irving Louis, ed. The Rise and Fall of Project Camelot: Studies in the Relationship between Social Science and Practical Politics. MIT Press, 1967. Lyons, Gene M. The Uneasy Partnership: Social Science and the Federal Government in the Twentieth Century. Russell Sage Foundation, 1969. Marks, John. The Search for the “Manchurian Candidate”: The CIA and Mind Control. Times Books, 1979. Packenham, Robert A. Liberal America and the Third World: Political Development Ideas in Foreign Aid and Social Science. Princeton University Press, 1973. Pells, Richard H. The Liberal Mind in a Conservative Age: American Intellectuals in the 1940s and 1950s. Harper & Row, 1985. Ricci, David M. The Tragedy of Political Science: Politics, Scholarship, and Democracy. Yale University Press, 1984. Immanuel Wallerstein, University in Turmoil: The Politics of Change. Taylor & Francis, 2026 [1969].

General accounts of cold war social science

Elena Aronova and Simone Turchetti, eds. Science Studies during the Cold War and Beyond: Paradigms Defected. Palgrave McMillan, 2016. Ashcroft, Caroline. Catastrophic Technology in Cold War Political Thought. Edinburgh University Press, 2024. Roger E. Backhouse and Philippe Fontaine, eds., The History of the Social Sciences since 1945. Cambridge University Press, 2010. Fuller, Steve. Kuhn vs. Popper: The Struggle for the Soul of Science. Columbia University Press, 2003. Brick, Howard. Transcending Capitalism: Visions of a New Society in Modern American Thought. Cornell University Press, 2006. Fontaine, Philippe and Jefferson D. Pooley, eds., Society on the Edge: Social Science and Public Policy in the Postwar United States. Cambridge University Press, 2021. Haney, David Paul. The Americanization of Social Science: Intellectuals and Public Responsibility in the Postwar United States. Temple University Press, 2008. Heyck, Hunter. Age of System: Understanding the Development of Modern Social Science. Johns Hopkins University Press, 2015. Isaac, Joel. Working Knowledge: Making the Human Sciences from Parsons to Kuhn. Harvard University Press, 2012. Isaac, Joel, and Duncan Bell, eds. Uncertain Empire: American History and the Idea of the Cold War. Oxford University Press, 2012. Jewett, Andrew. Science under Fire: Challenges to Scientific Authority in Modern America. Harvard University Press, 2020. Müller, Tim B. Krieger und Gelehrte: Herbert Marcuse und die Denksysteme im Kalten Krieg. Hamburger Edition, 2010. Oreskes, Naomi, and John Krige, eds. Science and Technology in the Global Cold War. MIT Press, 2014. Pestre, Dominique, ed. Le gouvernement des technosciences: Gouverner le progrès et ses dégâts depuis 1945. La Découverte, 2014. Porter, Theodore M., and Dorothy Ross, eds. The Cambridge History of Science, vol. 7, The Modern Social Sciences. Cambridge University Press, 2003. Reisch, George A. How the Cold War Transformed Philosophy of Science. Cambridge University Press, 2005. Rodgers, Daniel T. Age of Fracture. Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 2011. Solovey, Mark. Shaky Foundations: The Politics-Patronage-Social Science Nexus in Cold War America. Rutgers University Press, 2013. Solovey, Mark. Social Science for What? Battles over Public Funding for the “Other Sciences” at the National Science Foundation. MIT Press, 2020. Solovey, Mark, and Hamilton Cravens, eds. Cold War Social Science: Knowledge Production, Liberal Democracy, and Human Nature. Palgrave Macmillan, 2012. Solovey, Mark, and Christian Dayé, eds. Cold War Social Science: Transnational Entanglements. Palgrave Macmillan, 2021. Steinmetz, George, ed. The Politics of Method in the Human Sciences: Positivism and Its Epistemological Others. Duke University Press, 2005. Wallerstein, Immanuel Maurice. The End of the World as We Know It: Social Science for the Twenty-First Century. University of Minnesota Press, 1999. Wolfe, Audra J. Competing with the Soviets: Science, Technology, and the State in Cold War America. Johns Hopkins University Press, 2013. Wolfe, Audra J. Freedom’s Laboratory: The Cold War Struggle for the Soul of Science. Johns Hopkins University Press, 2018.

The Cold War university

Bender, Thomas, and Carl E. Schorske, eds. American Academic Culture in Transformation: Fifty Years, Four Disciplines. Princeton University Press, 1997. Chomsky, Noam, et al. The Cold War and the University: Toward an Intellectual History of the Postwar Years. New Press, 1997. Diamond, Sigmund. Compromised Campus: The Collaboration of Universities with the Intelligence Community, 1945–1955. Oxford University Press, 1992. Geiger, Roger L. Research and Relevant Knowledge: American Research Universities since World War II. Oxford University Press, 1993. Graham, Hugh Davis, and Nancy Diamond. The Rise of American Research Universities: Elites and Challengers in the Postwar Era. Johns Hopkins University Press, 1997. Jewett, Andrew. Science, Democracy, and the American University: From the Civil War to the Cold War. Cambridge University Press, 2012. Levin, Matthew. Cold War University: Madison and the New Left in the Sixties. University of Wisconsin Press, 2013. Leslie, Stuart W. The Cold War and American Science: The Military-Industrial-Academic Complex at MIT and Stanford. Columbia University Press, 1993. Lowen, Rebecca S. Creating the Cold War University: The Transformation of Stanford. University of California Press, 1997. O’Mara, Margaret Pugh. Cities of Knowledge: Cold War Science and the Search for the Next Silicon Valley. Princeton University Press, 2005. Schrecker, Ellen W. No Ivory Tower: McCarthyism and the Universities. Oxford University Press, 1986. Schrum, Ethan. The Instrumental University: Education in Service of the National Agenda after World War II. Cornell University Press, 2019. Simpson, Christopher, ed. Universities and Empire: Money and Politics in the Social Sciences during the Cold War. New Press, 1998. Stevens, Mitchell, Cynthia Miller-Idriss, and Seteney Shami. Seeing the World: How US Universities Make Knowledge in a Global Era. Princeton University Press, 2018.

Rationality, game theory & the decision sciences

Amadae, S. M. Prisoners of Reason: Game Theory and Neoliberal Political Economy. Cambridge University Press, 2016. Amadae, S. M. Rationalizing Capitalist Democracy: The Cold War Origins of Rational Choice Liberalism. University of Chicago Press, 2003. Bessner, Daniel, and Nicolas Guilhot, eds. The Decisionist Imagination: Sovereignty, Social Science, and Democracy in the 20th Century. Berghahn, 2019. Crowther-Heyck, Hunter. Herbert A. Simon: The Bounds of Reason in Modern America. Johns Hopkins University Press, 2005. Erickson, Paul. The World the Game Theorists Made. University of Chicago Press, 2015. Erickson, Paul, Judy L. Klein, Lorraine Daston, Rebecca Lemov, Thomas Sturm, and Michael D. Gordin. How Reason Almost Lost Its Mind: The Strange Career of Cold War Rationality. University of Chicago Press, 2013. Leonard, Robert. Von Neumann, Morgenstern, and the Creation of Game Theory: From Chess to Social Science, 1900–1960. Cambridge University Press, 2010. Poundstone, William. Prisoner’s Dilemma: John von Neumann, Game Theory, and the Puzzle of the Bomb. Doubleday, 1992. Thomas, William. Rational Action: The Sciences of Policy in Britain and America, 1940–1960. MIT Press, 2015.

Defense intellectuals

Abella, Alex. Soldiers of Reason: The RAND Corporation and the Rise of the American Empire. Harcourt, 2008. Ayson, Robert. Thomas Schelling and the Nuclear Age: Strategy as Social Science. Frank Cass, 2004. Bessner, Daniel. Democracy in Exile: Hans Speier and the Rise of the Defense Intellectual. Cornell University Press, 2018. Collier, Stephen J., and Andrew Lakoff. The Government of Emergency: Vital Systems Expertise and the Politics of Security. Princeton University Press, 2021. Collins, Martin J. Cold War Laboratory: RAND, the Air Force, and the American State, 1945–1950. Smithsonian Institution Press, 2002. Freedman, Lawrence. The Evolution of Nuclear Strategy. Macmillan, 1981. Ghamari-Tabrizi, Sharon. The Worlds of Herman Kahn: The Intuitive Science of Thermonuclear War. Harvard University Press, 2005. Peter C. Grace, The Intelligence Intellectuals: Social Scientists and the Making of the CIA. Georgetown University Press, 2026. Haas, Michael. Professionalization of Foreign Policy: Transformation of Operational Code Analysis. Springer Nature, 2023. Herken, Gregg. Counsels of War. Knopf, 1985. Jardini, David R. Thinking through the Cold War: RAND, National Security and Domestic Policy, 1945–1975. Self-published, 2013. Kaplan, Fred. The Wizards of Armageddon. Simon & Schuster, 1983. Knowles, Scott Gabriel. The Disaster Experts: Mastering Risk in Modern America. University of Pennsylvania Press, 2011. Krepinevich, Andrew, and Barry Watts. The Last Warrior: Andrew Marshall and the Shaping of Modern American Defense Strategy. Basic Books, 2015. Kuklick, Bruce. Blind Oracles: Intellectuals and War from Kennan to Kissinger. Princeton University Press, 2006. Light, Jennifer S. From Warfare to Welfare: Defense Intellectuals and Urban Problems in Cold War America. Johns Hopkins University Press, 2003. Robin, Ron. The Cold World They Made: The Strategic Legacy of Roberta and Albert Wohlstetter. Harvard University Press, 2016. Robin, Ron. The Making of the Cold War Enemy: Culture and Politics in the Military-Intellectual Complex. Princeton University Press, 2001. Rohde, Joy. Armed with Expertise: The Militarization of American Social Research during the Cold War. Cornell University Press, 2013. Smith, Bruce L. R. The RAND Corporation: Case Study of a Nonprofit Advisory Corporation. Harvard University Press, 1966. Steiner, Barry H. Bernard Brodie and the Foundations of American Nuclear Strategy. University Press of Kansas, 1991. Suri, Jeremi. Henry Kissinger and the American Century. Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 2007. Wells, Tom. Wild Man: The Life and Times of Daniel Ellsberg. Palgrave, 2001.

Modernization, development & area studies

Connelly, Matthew. Fatal Misconception: The Struggle to Control World Population. Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 2008. Cooper, Frederick, and Randall Packard, eds. International Development and the Social Sciences: Essays on the History and Politics of Knowledge. University of California Press, 1997. Cullather, Nick. The Hungry World: America’s Cold War Battle against Poverty in Asia. Harvard University Press, 2010. Ekbladh, David. The Great American Mission: Modernization and the Construction of an American World Order. Princeton University Press, 2010. Engerman, David C. Know Your Enemy: The Rise and Fall of America’s Soviet Experts. Oxford University Press, 2009. Engerman, David C. Modernization from the Other Shore: American Intellectuals and the Romance of Russian Development. Harvard University Press, 2003. Engerman, David C. The Price of Aid: The Economic Cold War in India. Harvard University Press, 2018. Engerman, David C., Nils Gilman, Mark H. Haefele, and Michael E. Latham, eds. Staging Growth: Modernization, Development, and the Global Cold War. University of Massachusetts Press, 2003. Escobar, Arturo. Encountering Development: The Making and Unmaking of the Third World. Princeton University Press, 1995. Ferguson, James. The Anti-Politics Machine: “Development,” Depoliticization, and Bureaucratic Power in Lesotho. Cambridge University Press, 1990. Gilman, Nils. Mandarins of the Future: Modernization Theory in Cold War America. Johns Hopkins University Press, 2003. Immerwahr, Daniel. Thinking Small: The United States and the Lure of Community Development. Harvard University Press, 2015. Jahanbani, Sheyda FA. The Poverty of the World: Rediscovering the Poor at Home and Abroad, 1941-1968. Oxford University Press, 2023. Latham, Michael E. Modernization as Ideology: American Social Science and “Nation Building” in the Kennedy Era. University of North Carolina Press, 2000. Latham, Michael E. The Right Kind of Revolution: Modernization, Development, and U.S. Foreign Policy from the Cold War to the Present. Cornell University Press, 2011. Macekura, Stephen J. Of Limits and Growth: The Rise of Global Sustainable Development in the Twentieth Century. Cambridge University Press, 2015. Milne, David. America’s Rasputin: Walt Rostow and the Vietnam War. Hill and Wang, 2008. Mitchell, Timothy. Rule of Experts: Egypt, Techno-Politics, Modernity. University of California Press, 2002. Miyoshi, Masao, and H. D. Harootunian, eds. Learning Places: The Afterlives of Area Studies. Duke University Press, 2002. Murphy, Michelle. The Economization of Life. Duke University Press, 2017. Newman, Robert P. Owen Lattimore and the “Loss” of China. University of California Press, 1992. Nunan, Timothy. Humanitarian invasion: global development in Cold War Afghanistan. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2016. Pearce, Kimber Charles. Rostow, Kennedy, and the Rhetoric of Foreign Aid. Michigan State University Press, 2001. Schmelzer, Matthias. The Hegemony of Growth: The OECD and the Making of the Economic Growth Paradigm. Cambridge University Press, 2016. Shah, Hemant. The Production of Modernization: Daniel Lerner, Mass Media, and the Passing of Traditional Society. Temple University Press, 2011. Szanton, David L., ed. The Politics of Knowledge: Area Studies and the Disciplines. University of California Press, 2004. Unger, Corinna R. International Development: A Postwar History. Bloomsbury Academic, 2018.

Psychology, behavioral science & communications research

Capshew, James H. Psychologists on the March: Science, Practice, and Professional Identity in America, 1929–1969. Cambridge University Press, 1999. Cohen-Cole, Jamie. The Open Mind: Cold War Politics and the Sciences of Human Nature. University of Chicago Press, 2014. Gary, Brett. The Nervous Liberals: Propaganda Anxieties from World War I to the Cold War. Columbia University Press, 1999. Glander, Timothy. Origins of Mass Communications Research during the American Cold War: Educational Effects and Contemporary Implications. Lawrence Erlbaum, 2000. Hartman, Andrew. Education and the Cold War: The Battle for the American School. Palgrave Macmillan, 2008. Herman, Ellen. The Romance of American Psychology: Political Culture in the Age of Experts. University of California Press, 1995. Lemov, Rebecca. Database of Dreams: The Lost Quest to Catalog Humanity. Yale University Press, 2015. Lemov, Rebecca. World as Laboratory: Experiments with Mice, Mazes, and Men. Hill and Wang, 2005. McCoy, Alfred W. A Question of Torture: CIA Interrogation, from the Cold War to the War on Terror. Metropolitan Books, 2006. Pettit, Michael. Governed by Affect: Hot Cognition and the End of Cold War Psychology. Oxford University Press, 2024. Simpson, Christopher. Science of Coercion: Communication Research and Psychological Warfare, 1945–1960. Oxford University Press, 1994. Sproule, J. Michael. Propaganda and Democracy: The American Experience of Media and Mass Persuasion. Cambridge University Press, 1997. Turner, Fred. The Democratic Surround: Multimedia and American Liberalism from World War II to the Psychedelic Sixties. University of Chicago Press, 2013.

Anthropology & Sociology

Brick, Howard. Daniel Bell and the Decline of Intellectual Radicalism: Social Theory and Political Reconciliation in the 1940s. University of Wisconsin Press, 1986. Calhoun, Craig, ed. Sociology in America: A History. University of Chicago Press, 2007. Geary, Daniel. Radical Ambition: C. Wright Mills, the Left, and American Social Thought. University of California Press, 2009. Jaworski, G. D. (2023). Erving Goffman and the Cold War. Bloomsbury Publishing PLC. Mandler, Peter. Return from the Natives: How Margaret Mead Won the Second World War and Lost the Cold War. Yale University Press, 2013. Price, David H. Anthropological Intelligence: The Deployment and Neglect of American Anthropology in the Second World War. Duke University Press, 2008. Price, David H. Cold War Anthropology: The CIA, the Pentagon, and the Growth of Dual Use Anthropology. Duke University Press, 2016. Price, David H. Threatening Anthropology: McCarthyism and the FBI’s Surveillance of Activist Anthropologists. Duke University Press, 2004. Wax, Dustin M., ed. Anthropology at the Dawn of the Cold War: The Influence of Foundations, McCarthyism, and the CIA. Pluto Press, 2008. Wade, Alex. Cold War Sociology: Societies of Distribution. Taylor & Francis, 2026.

Economics

Bernstein, Michael A. A Perilous Progress: Economists and Public Purpose in Twentieth-Century America. Princeton University Press, 2001. Bockman, Johanna. Markets in the Name of Socialism: The Left-Wing Origins of Neoliberalism. Stanford University Press, 2011. Düppe, Till, and E. Roy Weintraub. Finding Equilibrium: Arrow, Debreu, McKenzie and the Problem of Scientific Credit. Princeton University Press, 2014. Goodwin, Craufurd D., ed. Economics and National Security: A History of Their Interaction. Duke University Press, 1991. Mirowski, Philip, and Edward Nik-Khah. The Knowledge We Have Lost in Information: The History of Information in Modern Economics. Oxford University Press, 2017. Mirowski, Philip. Machine Dreams: Economics Becomes a Cyborg Science. Cambridge University Press, 2002. Mirowski, Philip, and Dieter Plehwe, eds. The Road from Mont Pèlerin: The Making of the Neoliberal Thought Collective. Harvard University Press, 2009. Morgan, Mary S., and Malcolm Rutherford, eds. From Interwar Pluralism to Postwar Neoclassicism. Duke University Press, 1998. Weintraub, E. Roy. How Economics Became a Mathematical Science. Duke University Press, 2002.

Political science & international relations

Desch, Michael C. Cult of the Irrelevant: The Waning Influence of Social Science on National Security. Princeton University Press, 2019. Gleason, Abbott. Totalitarianism: The Inner History of the Cold War. Oxford University Press, 1995. Guilhot, Nicolas. After the Enlightenment: Political Realism and International Relations in the Mid-Twentieth Century. Cambridge University Press, 2017. Guilhot, Nicolas. The Democracy Makers: Human Rights and the Politics of Global Order. Columbia University Press, 2005. Guilhot, Nicolas, ed. The Invention of International Relations Theory: Realism, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the 1954 Conference on Theory. Columbia University Press, 2011. Gunnell, John G. Imagining the American Polity: Political Science and the Discourse of Democracy. Pennsylvania State University Press, 2004. Katznelson, Ira. Desolation and Enlightenment: Political Knowledge after Total War, Totalitarianism, and the Holocaust. Columbia University Press, 2003. Oren, Ido. Our Enemies and US: America’s Rivalries and the Making of Political Science. Cornell University Press, 2003. Schmidt-Ott, Cora. Samuel P. Huntington: Politisches Denken im American Century. Wallstein, 2026. Thompson, Nicholas. The Hawk and the Dove: Paul Nitze, George Kennan, and the History of the Cold War. Henry Holt, 2009. Vaïsse, Justin. Zbigniew Brzezinski: America’s Grand Strategist. Translated by Catherine Porter. Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, 2018. Vitalis, Robert. White World Order, Black Power Politics: The Birth of American International Relations. Cornell University Press, 2015.

Cybernetics, systems theory & futures research

Andersson, Jenny. The Future of the World: Futurology, Futurists, and the Struggle for the Post Cold War Imagination. Oxford University Press, 2018. Andersson, Jenny, and Eglė Rindzevičiūtė, eds. The Struggle for the Long-Term in Transnational Science and Politics: Forging the Future. Routledge, 2015. Dayé, Christian. Experts, Social Scientists, and Techniques of Prognosis in Cold War America. Palgrave Macmillan, 2020. Dupuy, Jean-Pierre. The Mechanization of the Mind. Princeton University Press, 2000. Edwards, Paul N. The Closed World: Computers and the Politics of Discourse in Cold War America. MIT Press, 1996. Gerovitch, Slava. From Newspeak to Cyberspeak: A History of Soviet Cybernetics. MIT Press, 2002. Hagner, Michael, and Erich Hörl, eds. Die Transformation des Humanen: Beiträge zur Kulturgeschichte der Kybernetik. Suhrkamp, 2008. Halpern, Orit. Beautiful Data: A History of Vision and Reason since 1945. Duke University Press, 2014. Heims, Steve J. John von Neumann and Norbert Wiener: From Mathematics to the Technologies of Life and Death. MIT Press, 1980. Heims, Steve J. The Cybernetics Group. MIT Press, 1991. Hughes, Thomas P. Rescuing Prometheus. Pantheon, 1998. Kline, Ronald R. The Cybernetics Moment: Or Why We Call Our Age the Information Age. Johns Hopkins University Press, 2015. Léon, Jacqueline. Automating Linguistics. Springer, 2021. Lepore, Jill. If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future. Liveright, 2020. Medina, Eden. Cybernetic Revolutionaries: Technology and Politics in Allende’s Chile. MIT Press, 2011. Peters, Benjamin. How Not to Network a Nation: The Uneasy History of the Soviet Internet. MIT Press, 2016. Pickering, Andrew. The Cybernetic Brain: Sketches of Another Future. University of Chicago Press, 2010. Rindzevičiūtė, Eglė. The Power of Systems: How Policy Sciences Opened Up the Cold War World. Cornell University Press, 2016. Rindzevičiūtė, Eglė. The Will to Predict: Orchestrating the Future through Science. Cornell University Press, 2023. Seefried, Elke. Shaping Tomorrow's World: A Twentieth-Century History of West German, Cold War, and Global Futures Studies. Berghahn Books, 2024.

Geography

Barney, Timothy. Mapping the Cold War: Cartography and the Framing of America’s International Power. University of North Carolina Press, 2015. Barnes, Trevor J., and Eric Sheppard, eds. Spatial Histories of Radical Geography: North America and Beyond. Wiley-Blackwell, 2019. Ekman, Peter. Timing the Future Metropolis: Foresight, Knowledge, and Doubt in America's Postwar Urbanism. Cornell University Press, 2024. Farish, Matthew. The Contours of America’s Cold War. University of Minnesota Press, 2010. Kirsch, Scott. Proving Grounds: Project Plowshare and the Unrealized Dream of Nuclear Earthmoving. Rutgers University Press, 2005. Ó Tuathail, Gearóid. Critical Geopolitics: The Politics of Writing Global Space. University of Minnesota Press, 1996. Rankin, William. After the Map: Cartography, Navigation, and the Transformation of Territory in the Twentieth Century. University of Chicago Press, 2016. Smith, Neil. American Empire: Roosevelt’s Geographer and the Prelude to Globalization. University of California Press, 2003.

Patronage, foundations, and the cultural Cold War

Berghahn, Volker R. America and the Intellectual Cold Wars in Europe: Shepard Stone between Philanthropy, Academy, and Diplomacy. Princeton University Press, 2001. Gemelli, Giuliana, ed. The Ford Foundation and Europe (1950’s–1970’s): Cross-Fertilization of Learning in Social Science and Management. European Interuniversity Press, 1998. Hauptmann, Emily. Foundations and American Political Science: The Transformation of a Discipline, 1945–1970. University Press of Kansas, 2022. Hochgeschwender, Michael. Freiheit in der Offensive? Der Kongreß für kulturelle Freiheit und die Deutschen. Oldenbourg, 1998. Lagemann, Ellen Condliffe. The Politics of Knowledge: The Carnegie Corporation, Philanthropy, and Public Policy. Wesleyan University Press, 1989. Mazon, Brigitte. Aux origines de l’École des hautes études en sciences sociales: Le rôle du mécénat américain (1920–1960). Cerf, 1988. Parmar, Inderjeet. Foundations of the American Century: The Ford, Carnegie, and Rockefeller Foundations in the Rise of American Power. Columbia University Press, 2012. Rockhill, Gabriel. Who Paid the Pipers of Western Marxism? Monthly Review Press, 2025. Saunders, Frances Stonor. Who Paid the Piper? The CIA and the Cultural Cold War. London: Granta, 1999. Published in the US as The Cultural Cold War: The CIA and the World of Arts and Letters. New Press, 2000. Scott-Smith, Giles. The Politics of Apolitical Culture: The Congress for Cultural Freedom, the CIA and Post-War American Hegemony. Routledge, 2002. Tournès, Ludovic. Sciences de l’homme et politique: Les fondations philanthropiques américaines en France au XXe siècle. Classiques Garnier, 2011. Wilford, Hugh. The Mighty Wurlitzer: How the CIA Played America. Harvard University Press, 2008.

Transnational, European & Soviet-bloc perspectives