Small Precautions

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Pete Griffiths's avatar
Pete Griffiths
7d

Mirowski, Philip, and Edward Nik-Khah. The Knowledge We Have Lost in Information: The History of Information in Modern Economics. Oxford University Press, 2017.

Looks extremely interesting

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Pete Griffiths's avatar
Pete Griffiths
7d

Bockman, Johanna. Markets in the Name of Socialism: The Left-Wing Origins of Neoliberalism. Stanford University Press, 2011.

One for Stanford )

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