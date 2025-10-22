In yesterday’s post, I reflected on how China’s rise, now an accomplished fact, means that it no longer makes sense to see the history of economic development as a story of modernization, understood as the proliferation Western-led modes and models of production and organization. In fact, China has created a completely new model. Which means that from here on, it is going to have to truly innovate at the largest scale of political economy, with no historical examples from elsewhere to serve as conceptual counterpoints. This morning, one of my colleagues sent me a link to this very interesting interview with Cui Zhiyuan of the School of Public Administration at Tsinghua University, which addresses this precise question. (Full disclosure: I don’t read Chinese, so I relied on a Google translation of the piece.)

In recent years, Chinese economists and policymakers have increasingly wrestled with a phenomenon known colloquially as “involution.” I’ve been super interested in the Chinese us of this term, because as it happens, the very first scholarly article I ever wrote (back in the late 20th century) was on precisely this term, as used by Clifford Geertz in one of his earliest works, entitled Agricultural Involution. While I was writing my dissertation on the intellectual history of modernization, I became interested in Geertz’s use of this concept to explain how a “backward” agricultural economy (like Indonesia’s, his case study) could get derailed from the normative process of industrial modernization as a result of a division labor geared not to maximize productivity growth and flows of workers from agriculture into industry, but instead focused on equitable job-sharing.

Despite being a very interesting book, Agricultural Involution has mainly been ignored — in his memoir Geertz characterized the book as “an orphan”. Since Geertz, the term has undergone a rather curious intellectual career. It was re-introduced to U.S. social sciences research in Philip C.C. Huang’s 1985 book The Peasant Economy and Social Change in North China, in order to explain why family farming, rather than industrial agriculture, dominated the agricultural economy of North China. It also appeared in historian Prasenjit Duara’s first book Culture, Power, and the State: Rural North China, 1900-1942 (1988), this time applied to explain how Beijing during the late Qing and Republican period attempted to deepen and broaden its power over rural society by expanding its functions and bureaucracy, but without a corresponding increase in efficiency or economic capacity, in a way that delegitimated local elites, eventually paving the way for the triumph of the Chinese Communists in the late 1940s.

In contemporary China, the term involution has gone from this obscure academic concept to a centerpiece of public discourse, used to describe a variety of aspects of Chinese society, and in particular the perverse dynamics of over-competition in industrial sectors where growth is constrained. From low-margin manufacturing to high-tech industries, companies engage in what looks like frenetic effort but yields diminishing returns. Indeed, the primary focus of this summer’s meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission (中央财经委员会, responsible for supervising the economic policy of the Party and China’s State Council, and under the direct leadership of Xi Jinping) was on overcoming involution by “deepening the development of a grand national unified market.” There is now widespread recognition that unfettered competition, particularly in industries with excess capacity, can be more harmful than beneficial.

Professor Cui’s interview offers a lucid framework for understanding these developments. He argues that involution is fundamentally about overcapacity. When supply exceeds demand, firms are forced into vicious competition — cutting prices, lowering quality, and investing in redundant infrastructure — all of which erodes economic efficiency. Cui points to the polysilicon industry (the key input for solar panel production), in which China’s present output exceeds global demand by a factor of two, and where utilization rates hover around 40 percent. Recent government directives encourage industry associations to coordinate production reductions and withdraw obsolete capacity, demonstrating a deliberate effort to tame what might otherwise be an unmanageable market frenzy.

Historically, this pattern is not unique to China. In the 1920s, British coal and cotton industries faced analogous overproduction crises. The Chinese Communist are of course well aware that Karl Marx had already noted in Capital that capitalism’s expansion generates its own internal contradictions: as the industrial reserve army grows and wages stagnate, overproduction becomes inevitable, and the system must invent mechanisms to absorb excess output or risk stagnation. Cui sees China’s current predicament as a modern incarnation of this age-old dilemma — a rapidly industrializing economy grappling with the limits of growth and the social costs of unrestrained competition.

But Cui’s originality lies less in his diagnosis (which is more or less conventional wisdom in China today) than in his proposals for China’s path forward, which is moving into historically uncharted territory as the world’s greatest industrial power. Economists, policymakers, and commentators frequently frame growth strategies as a binary choice: investment-driven or consumption-driven. But Cui rejects this dichotomy. Drawing on Keynesian principles, he emphasizes that aggregate demand is inherently a composite phenomenon made up of consumption, investment, government spending, and net exports. Investment and consumption are complementary levers, not substitutes. In other words, an economy cannot sustainably grow by prioritizing one at the expense of the other; it requires the careful calibration of both.

Cui situates his argument within a broader conceptual framework he calls the “New Trinity” (新三位一体, based on a 2022 article in the Tsinghua Financial Review): supply-side structural reform, dual circulation, and common prosperity. Supply-side reforms, introduced in 2015, recognize that past demand expansion — most notably the four-trillion-yuan stimulus of 2008 — did not automatically generate the necessary technological and institutional supply capacity. In other words, pumping money into the economy alone cannot produce sustainable productivity. “Dual circulation,” a strategy formulated in 2020, reinforces the idea that domestic demand must be the starting and end point of economic development, even as China engages with global markets. Together, these policies underscore a recognition that neither supply nor demand can be assumed to self-correct; both require innovation, regulation, and careful coordination.

Concrete examples illustrate this dual approach. To stimulate consumption, the government has introduced targeted subsidies for families with young children and elderly citizens, including electronic vouchers for home care and nursing services. On the investment side, ambitious infrastructure projects like the Lower Yarlung Zangbo River Hydropower Project demonstrate continued commitment to strategic capital deployment. Cui argues that the guiding logic is that growth is no longer about raw accumulation, but about orchestrating the economy’s structural levers to align production with socially meaningful demand.

A distinctive feature of Cui’s vision, however is his third pillar, “common prosperity,” which addresses income distribution — a sensitive subject in all societies, not least in a nominally socialist one like China. Policies like “trade-in” incentives and consumption vouchers are less effective than raising residents’ income. Here, Cui points to Huawei’s pioneering employee stock ownership and profit-sharing schemes. Initiated in 1990, these programs allocate company shares and dividends to employees, fostering a sense of ownership while distributing profits more equitably. (Hauwei’s approach is even the subject of a Harvard Business School case study.) Such mechanisms, which Cui calls “primary distribution” (初次分配), exemplify what the Berggruen Institute calls “predistribution,” e.g. raising workers’ stakes in the economy at the point of production rather than relying solely on post-hoc welfare redistribution.

Redistribution through welfare systems forms the second pillar of Cui’s approach. Drawing on research by Peter Lindert, a UC Davis economist, Cui highlights the “free lunch” potential of a well-designed welfare state. Empirical studies show that social transfers — pensions, unemployment benefits, health insurance, etc. — up to 25-35 percent of GDP do not inhibit economic growth; in fact, they can reinforce it by stabilizing household demand. Unfortunately, China’s current redistribution is uneven: despite rising national wealth, household disposable income remains significantly lower than in comparable economies, and social transfers have historically been insufficient to compensate for this disparity. Reforming the pension system and more systematically deploying state-owned assets to support social insurance funds could, in Cui’s view, simultaneously expand domestic demand and reinforce social cohesion.

Cui’s vision extends beyond domestic policy to international strategy. While the Sino-American economic relationship garners most headlines, he argues that China must also engage developing countries thoughtfully, sharing the dividends of its growth while avoiding the pitfalls of export dependence. Recent trade conflicts, especially with nations outside the developed world, illustrate that unbalanced surpluses can provoke resistance. China’s renunciation of certain WTO trade privileges reserved for poorer countries, combined with controlled export management — for example, raising standards for electric vehicles being exported to the global south — reflects an attempt to balance domestic development priorities with global responsibilities.

What emerges from Cui Zhiyuan’s analysis is a nuanced, heterodox model of political economy — one that represents something truly new under the sun. It is neither a wholesale adoption of Western Keynesian ideas about modernization nor a simple extension of traditional Chinese state planning. Instead, it blends macroeconomic pragmatism with institutional and social innovation: supply- and demand-side interventions are coordinated; wealth is generated and distributed through both market and quasi-market mechanisms; social welfare is treated as an engine, not a drag, on economic dynamism. His approach embodies a vision of China seeking a new synthesis, one that acknowledges the structural constraints of industrial modernity while exploring ways to overcome them creatively and equitably.

The broader lesson for observers outside China is that economic development is not reducible to the simplistic narratives of Western developmentalists. Cui’s work challenges the assumption that growth can be pursued solely through investment or consumption, competition or redistribution. Instead, it proposes a more complex calculus, one attentive to institutional context, historical lessons, and social equity. In an era when global economies face stagnation, inequality, and climate pressures, Cui’s ideas remind us that innovative political economy requires both imagination and discipline.

In conclusion, let me underscore again what is becoming a hobbyhorse on this blog, which is that China’s search for a new political economy is not merely a national experiment. It is a meditation on how modern economies might reconcile growth, fairness, and stability in a world where conventional formulas — liberal markets, welfare capitalism, or rapid industrial accumulation — often fall short. By tackling overcapacity, aligning supply with demand, and embedding fairness in both production and redistribution, China is testing the hypothesis that an economy can be simultaneously productive, inclusive, and resilient. Whether this experiment succeeds will depend on execution and adaptation, but what is certainly already happening is the invention of a theory of political economy that is sui generis rather than an echo of Western ideas.