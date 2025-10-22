Small Precautions

Giampiero Campa
The insistence on depicting the US (never mind the whole "west") and China as polar opposites has always seemed a bit misguided to me.

From a control science perspective, if you want a system to reach a desired state, you generally need to have both a longer term (re)planning AND a faster feedback to try to stick to the plan. Sometimes you can get away without one but generally speaking you better have both.

From an economics perspective, competitive markets (when they work) are good for many things (and China is using them massively). But you also need a government to provide the conditions that markets need to work properly, to correct the externalities, to think about the longer term stuff, the public good, and all the situations in which markets tend to fail for a variety of reasons. This is basic uncontroversial economics. And the US has used industrial policy intensively in the past when it really could not afford to kid around.

So not only the problem is the same (improve the living conditions of your citizens) but the solution is the same too.

Pete Griffiths
The bain of any form of planning in a modern economy/ society is twofold

A) the gigantic complexity and interconnectedness of a modern economy/society

B) the resultant difficulty of formulating ANY policy

C) the inevitability of unintended and unforeseen consequences no matter how well intentioned

D) the resultant fallout

