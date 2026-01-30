Best Movies of the 21st Century
I saw Tarantino's list, and it sucks. Here are mine.
I don’t general love favorites’ lists for cultural objects, because people inevitably judge you less by what’s on it than what’s not, but I have to say that Quentin Tarantino’s Top 20 list (which he shared on Brett Easton Ellis’s podcast) includes a number of if not terrible then certainly wildly overrated movies. Shaun of the Dead. Midnight in Paris. There Will Be Blood. The Devil’s Rejects. West Side Story (the remake). Really, dude?
But rather than just snipe from the sidelines, here’s my own list:
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
United 93
Roma
The Children of Men
Boyhood
The Lives of Others
Borat
Requiem for a Dream
The Fog of War
Ratatouille
The White Ribbon
Waltz with Bashir
Dunkirk
In the Mood for Love
Mulholland Drive
Get Out
The Death of Stalin
The Social Network
Spirited Away
Black Hawk Down
And rounding out the Top 50 (unordered): 1917, The Act of Killing, American Psycho, Amour, Blade Runner 2049, Blue Valentine, Capturing the Friedmans, Eastern Promises, Ex Machina, Happiness, Her, The Hunt, Inception, Irreversible, Lost in Translation, Mad Max: Fury Road, Manchester by the Sea, Memento, Moonlight, No Country for Old Men, Parasite, Past Lives, A Separation, Shoplifters, Sideways, The Tree of Life, Zone of Interest, Zero Dark Thirty, and Zodiac.
Not a bad list. Mine would have had both of the Dune movies and Sicario.
Regarding your Tarantino comment, I actually share his top pick for best movie ever made: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.