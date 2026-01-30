I don’t general love favorites’ lists for cultural objects, because people inevitably judge you less by what’s on it than what’s not, but I have to say that Quentin Tarantino’s Top 20 list (which he shared on Brett Easton Ellis’s podcast) includes a number of if not terrible then certainly wildly overrated movies. Shaun of the Dead. Midnight in Paris. There Will Be Blood. The Devil’s Rejects. West Side Story (the remake). Really, dude?

But rather than just snipe from the sidelines, here’s my own list:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind United 93 Roma The Children of Men Boyhood The Lives of Others Borat Requiem for a Dream The Fog of War Ratatouille The White Ribbon Waltz with Bashir Dunkirk In the Mood for Love Mulholland Drive Get Out The Death of Stalin The Social Network Spirited Away Black Hawk Down

And rounding out the Top 50 (unordered): 1917, The Act of Killing, American Psycho, Amour, Blade Runner 2049, Blue Valentine, Capturing the Friedmans, Eastern Promises, Ex Machina, Happiness, Her, The Hunt, Inception, Irreversible, Lost in Translation, Mad Max: Fury Road, Manchester by the Sea, Memento, Moonlight, No Country for Old Men, Parasite, Past Lives, A Separation, Shoplifters, Sideways, The Tree of Life, Zone of Interest, Zero Dark Thirty, and Zodiac.