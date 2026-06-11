Small Precautions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marco Antoniotti's avatar
Marco Antoniotti
2d

Planetary limits cannot be dismissed and neither can pushing unpleasant facts to the periphery. Switzerland is rich (and unequal) because much of its wealth is predicated on ... e.g., cobalt from Congo.

Reply
Share
Stregoni's avatar
Stregoni
2d

If LLMs can't learn how to print copper, then there might be some delays. Also, silver intensity in GDP is also not going down, its increasing.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nils Gilman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture