Dear Michael,

The 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS), the document you have thrown down like a gauntlet, is a masterpiece of political rhetoric — and a catastrophic failure of strategic foresight. This “strategy” is delusion disguised as strength, a nostalgic hallucination that imagines the United States can hermetically seal itself off from the biophysical and structural realities of the twenty-first century while simultaneously dominating them. While it postures as a prescription for national renewal, in fact it is an ideological analog to the violence and irritable mental gestures of those afflicted by dementia, who combine dim misrememberings of the past with an incapacity to process the present.

The central conceptual flaw of your NSS is its literally militant refusal to acknowledge the distinction between the “international” and the “planetary.” Your NSS doubles down on the “primacy of nations” and the Westphalian fantasy that borders can contain threats, explicitly rejecting “transnationalism” and dismissing climate change as a “disastrous ideology.” This is not merely a difference of opinion; it is a category error. Planetary threats — pandemics, ecological collapse, climate change, and so on — do not care about your “Golden Dome” missile defense or your tariffs. By retreating into a fortress of “flexible realism” and fossil fuel dominance, you are not securing the future; you are ceding the planetary battleground to adversaries who respect reality and who are therefore adapting faster than we are.

Let us dissect the economic dimension, where your strategy is most dangerously incoherent. Your NSS posits that the United States can eviscerate its own institutional capacity — rooting out the “administrative state” — while at the same time waging a sophisticated economic war against China. You cannot have it both ways. Handling this structural situation requires an expert scalpel, yet you swing only a sledgehammer. As Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman have compellingly argued, we have entered an age of “weaponized interdependence” where power resides in the control of complex central nodes of finance and technology. They warn that maintaining economic coercion requires building up state capacity and expertise to navigate these complex trade-offs, yet your administration is gleefully gutting institutional capacity and connections to the US knowledge production system. You treat “national strength” as a vibe, a posture of aggression, rather than as a hardwon bureaucratic capability. While you are firing experts and cutting funding to universities to purge “woke lunacy,” China is building a “whole-of-nation system” to identify and exploit chokepoints in rare earths and dual-use technologies.

Furthermore, your assumption that the United States can unilaterally dictate terms to all other actors in the world economy ignores the path dependence of global business. Global governance, business networks, and supply-chains are not light switches you can flip on and off every four years; they are historical accretions shaped by deep structural integration and all too easily destroyed by sudden shocks. Your NSS fantasizes about “reindustrialization” and “balanced trade” while ignoring that what corporate leaders desire above all else is stability. By injecting massive turbulence into the global trade system — tariffs on, tariffs off, erratic threats, wild lunges — you are not bringing business home; you are forcing business leaders to hedge. Legal norms and business practices are sticky; if you shatter the reliability of the dollar and the predictability of U.S. law by treating allies as vassal states or “free-riders,” capital will seek and eventually find safer harbors. You are accelerating the fragmentation that Farrell and Newman warn about, even as rival “stacks” of technology and finance emerge. You may think you are isolating China, but in fact you are alienating the United States from the networks of trust that actually sustain hegemony. As one of them recently put it: “We are not morons. We’re not obliged to maintain kayfabe.”

This isolation is most acute in your proposal for how to deal with so-called “middle powers.” Your NSS treats the world as a binary: friends who pay up, and enemies who don’t. It demands that allies “step up and spend” and bow to a “Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine” that treats the Western Hemisphere as a private backyard. News flash: the Global South and middle powers aren’t looking for a new colonial master; they are seeking agency and their own “strategic selfishness.” They want to (and will) act as their own subjects of history, not merely as objects of your security strategy. By demanding fealty and transactionally dismissing their interests as “peripheral or irrelevant,” you are pushing them away. Your NSS offers them “commercial diplomacy” and lectures on burden-sharing; China, meanwhile, offers a holistic approach to national security that emphasizes development as the foundation of cooperative security. You may scoff at Beijing’s rhetoric, but middle powers are moving toward “multialignment” and hedging. When you tell the world “America First,” they hear “Everyone Else Last.” In a planetary era, where you need cooperation on migration, pandemics, and supply chains, this transactional narcissism is a strategic liability. You are creating a vacuum of legitimacy that Beijing is all too happy to fill with its own “Global Security Initiative,” which frames the United States not as a protector, but as the source of chaos and disorder.

The blindness to “planetary” reality is perhaps most fatal in your proposed energy policy. Your NSS declares a goal of “Energy Dominance” through fossil fuels and explicitly rejects “Net Zero.” This is not just gross environmental negligence; it is economic illiteracy. You are betting the future on the fading technologies of an earlier age, while China is building an alternative stack of high-tech industries centered on the energy economy of the future. By doubling down on oil and gas, you are tethering the U.S. economy to a sinking asset class and ceding the green technological frontier to our adversaries. You believe this makes us strong because we have oil now, but good strategy is about skating to where the puck is going. As Farrell and Newman point out, China knows that “power comes not from possessing substitutable commodities but from controlling the technological stack.” While you pump oil, they are cornering the market on the processing and manufacturing ecosystems for the post-carbon world, and successfully promoting their own AI platform across the Global South. Just as the Soviet Union had by the 1950s built the best 1890s economy in world history, so are you proposing that the United States win the competition for the economic model of 1970, while ignoring the competition for the model of 2030-.

Moreover, your NSS relies on a “predisposition to non-interventionism” that is utterly incompatible with the “Trump Corollary” and the “Enlist and Expand” strategy for the Western Hemisphere. You claim you want to stop “forever wars,” yet you assert the right to use lethal force in Mexico against cartels and aggressively push out foreign influence in Latin America. This is not restraint; it is the same old imperialism, just with anti-liberal selection criteria for intervention. As with other forms of interventionism, it will only foment the very instability you claim to abhor. As Farrell and Newman again note, when you weaponize interdependence without restraint, you invite miscalculations and unanticipated consequences. You are engaging in high-stakes economic warfare — sanctions, tariffs, blockades of technology — without the diplomatic architecture to manage the fallout. You praise “unconventional diplomacy” and “peace deals,” but these are sugar highs — and your extreme thirst for short-term tactical wins is merely a symptom of the diabetic rot of an obese and superannuated superpower. You cannot “deal” your way out of the fact that the biosphere is collapsing or that the global financial system is fragmenting.

Your NSS grudgingly nods to “soft power” while repudiating the values that generate it. It champions “unapologetic” nationalism and rejects the “liberal values” that once allowed the United States (however hypocritically) to frame its hegemony as mutually beneficial. By abandoning norms in favor of “flexible realism,” you reduce every relationship to a haggle. This works when you are the only game in town, but we are not anymore. Middle powers have options. Europe has options, even if they are currently floundering. By telling Europe to “stand on its own feet” while simultaneously undermining its political cohesion by supporting “patriotic European parties” (a euphemism for Far Right movements), you are actively fostering fragmentation. (This may even be your goal.) As you aim to create a world of “strategic selfishness,” don’t later act surprised when other nations don’t want to buy your debt or follow your lead.

Ultimately, your strategy is a failure of imagination: a look backward to the ruins of the past rather than a look forward to the cooperative possibilities of the future. Your NSS looks at a world defined by planetary flows — of carbon, viruses, microplastics, space junk, etc. — and sees only a map of colored shapes to be conquered or walled off. It confuses “sovereignty” with control. In the planetary age, true control comes from resilience, adaptation, and the ability to steer collective systems. China understands this, which is why it is focusing on “systematic and institutional improvements” and coordinating “development and security.” They are playing a game of Go, placing stones to control the board’s future flows, while you are playing a game of poker, bluffing with a hand of filthy fossil fuels and rusting aircraft carriers. The opportunity cost of this strategy is the twenty-first century itself. You are wasting the last window of American hegemony on a futile attempt to restore the past. While we ought to be building the governance structures for a planetary civilization — harnessing U.S. innovation to solve the energy transition, restructuring global finance to handle debt and climate shocks, and creating a new compact with the Global South — instead you propose to build a “Golden Dome” over a burning house.

You are only fooling yourself if you think any of this represents strength. In fact it is merely the loud, defiant rage of a senescent power that refuses to adapt to and make peace with a world it can no longer command.

In the cause, Nils