paradoxlogic
7d

Powerful letter, chock full of strategic global wisdom that unfortunately the recipient cannot comprehend. I suppose it’s still worth composing and sending such criticisms and wise warnings even knowing they will fall on deaf ears, dumb minds, and entrenched ideologies.

I guess the question is, is sharing arguments and criticisms that make sense to us with those who we know cannot hear or engage them worth our time? In some sense yes but other work such as pressuring state officials to take concrete action against federal lawlessness under state jurisdiction is arguably a better use of our time.

Nonetheless, this is an outstanding piece of analysis and argument for its own sake.

Patty quinlan
7d

Well said!

