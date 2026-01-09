Small Precautions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rajesh Achanta's avatar
Rajesh Achanta
3d

The mechanisms we've built to solve the climate crisis are not fit for purpose anyway. But, thanks to innovation in the clean tech/green energy space, the economics are finally moving in the right direction, and that changes the task: less need for persuasion, more execution. With or without the US makes little difference to the future trajectory.

For the US itself, ceding innovation in the clean energy domain is the bigger strategic blunder in my opinion. Something that will become apparent but perhaps only in 10-20 years time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nils Gilman
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nils Gilman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture